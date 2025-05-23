Ftmo Passing Robot

The FTMO Passing Robot is a fully automated trading system developed to help traders navigate prop firm challenges such as FTMO, MFF, and Funded Next. It is designed with precision entry logic, built-in risk controls, and challenge-friendly settings.

This EA performs best on EURUSD M15, but is adaptable to other pairs with proper optimization.

Key Features

  • Fully automated operation

  • Compatible with FTMO and similar challenge accounts

  • Optimized for EURUSD M15

  • Built-in smart stop loss and trade management system

  • Risk control aligned with prop firm rules

  • Recommended lot size per account level included

  • Clean, minimalistic user interface

  • Runs silently in the background without user intervention

Recommended Settings

Account Type Minimum Capital     Timeframe Pair         Notes
Prop Firm Challenge    $25,000+     M15 EURUSD         Best performance during London and New York sessions
Personal Trading $200+     M15 EURUSD         Adjust risk settings accordingly
For best results, run on a low-spread ECN broker with VPS hosting to minimize latency.

Community & Support

After purchase, buyers gain access to a growing community where you can:

  • Download recommended .set files

  • Ask setup questions

  • Share feedback and performance

  • Access discounts and updates


Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor is a tool designed for experienced traders. It does not guarantee profits or account qualification. Use at your own risk and only trade with funds you can afford to lose. We strongly recommend demo testing before going live or using on a challenge account.



Exclusively available on the MQL5 Marketplace. Developed over a period of 5 years (since 2020) Ai Medusa   -  This is a real trading algorithm. The results are a very stable growth curve. Completely safe and reliable, the most powerful robotic system in the world. Does not use dangerous trading methods.Works with 28 major and cross currency pairs. Powered by   DeepSeek + BlackBox.AI Always sets   Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Breakeven. -------------------------------------------------------------
