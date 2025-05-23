Ftmo Passing Robot
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
- Sürüm: 1.33
- Güncellendi: 23 Mayıs 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
The FTMO Passing Robot is a fully automated trading system developed to help traders navigate prop firm challenges such as FTMO, MFF, and Funded Next. It is designed with precision entry logic, built-in risk controls, and challenge-friendly settings.
This EA performs best on EURUSD M15, but is adaptable to other pairs with proper optimization.
Key Features
-
Fully automated operation
-
Compatible with FTMO and similar challenge accounts
-
Optimized for EURUSD M15
-
Built-in smart stop loss and trade management system
-
Risk control aligned with prop firm rules
-
Recommended lot size per account level included
-
Clean, minimalistic user interface
-
Runs silently in the background without user intervention
Recommended Settings
|Account Type
|Minimum Capital
|Timeframe
|Pair
|Notes
|Prop Firm Challenge
|$25,000+
|M15
|EURUSD
|Best performance during London and New York sessions
|Personal Trading
|$200+
|M15
|EURUSD
|Adjust risk settings accordingly
Community & Support
After purchase, buyers gain access to a growing community where you can:
-
Download recommended .set files
-
Ask setup questions
-
Share feedback and performance
-
Access discounts and updates
Disclaimer
This Expert Advisor is a tool designed for experienced traders. It does not guarantee profits or account qualification. Use at your own risk and only trade with funds you can afford to lose. We strongly recommend demo testing before going live or using on a challenge account.