F T M O Range Breakout Pro MT5

1

FTMO Range Breakout Pro is a professionally developed Expert Advisor designed for breakout trading in structured environments such as evaluation accounts. Built for MetaTrader 5, it adapts to varying broker conditions using a proprietary range detection algorithm and risk control system.

This EA offers configurable settings tailored for traders who aim to follow strict drawdown and execution criteria often found in prop firm accounts.

Key Features

  • Smart Range Detection – Dynamically identifies and trades range breakouts with high accuracy

  • Direct Execution Logic – Avoids pending orders; executes trades immediately upon signal confirmation

  • Multi-Instrument Support – Optimized for symbols like EURUSD, US30, GBPUSD, and BTCUSD

  • Custom Risk Management – Includes risk-based lot sizing, stop loss logic, and optional equity protection

  • Broker-Aware Engine – Auto-adjusts for different MT5 broker specifications

How It Works

  • Range Scanning: The EA analyzes market structure on the selected timeframe (such as M15 or H1) to define breakouts

  • Entry Precision: Calculates spread, slippage, and dynamic thresholds to control entry timing

  • Risk Control: Built-in logic helps respect defined drawdown limits and position sizing aligned with evaluation environments

Recommended Settings

  • Minimum Account Balance: $500

  • Best Timeframes: M15 or H1

  • Suggested Pairs: EURUSD, US30, GBPUSD

  • Risk Per Trade: Adjustable from 0.5% to 2 percent

What’s Included

  • Expert Advisor (Latest Version: 4.0, Updated February 2025)

  • Step-by-Step Setup Guide

  • Free Future Updates

  • Support provided via MQL5 comments or private message system

Important Notes

  • This EA does not guarantee challenge success or profitability

  • Backtest thoroughly and use on a demo account before trading live

  • Follow your personal risk management and trading rules

  • The EA does not include external links, pop-ups, or advertising

Activations and Updates

  • Manual updates available via your MQL5 profile under "Purchases"

  • Activations are bound to your device's hardware and operating system

FTMO Range Breakout Pro is ideal for traders looking for structured breakout trading with automated risk and precision.


Freddy Mvogo Eloundou
183
Freddy Mvogo Eloundou 2025.05.11 16:14 
 

I purchased this EA expecting a serious, ready-to-use trading system for FTMO challenges or real accounts. Unfortunately, this product turned out to be a complete scam in disguise. Upon purchase, there was no .set file provided. I had to wait 2 days to receive a so-called “optimized” configuration for XAUUSD H1. After testing it thoroughly using tick data (Eightcap broker) on MetaTrader 5, the results were extremely poor:     •    The EA shows no performance before late 2023, and then suddenly becomes profitable in a very narrow time window.     •    Over a longer period (2019–2025), the equity curve is unstable, inconsistent, and mostly losing.     •    This is a classic case of overfitting, designed to trick buyers with impressive backtests on limited data. Even worse, there is no robustness testing whatsoever:     •    No Monte Carlo simulation,     •    No What-If testing,     •    No Walk Forward analysis,     •    No Out-of-Sample validation (OOS). From what I can see, this EA was likely auto-generated using ChatGPT or a basic EA builder, with no real trading logic or serious development effort. It gives a false sense of profitability but is completely unusable in live trading. It fails to meet any serious standard in algorithmic trading. I’m extremely disappointed. I’ve requested a refund, and I’m posting this review to warn other traders before they fall into the same trap. Avoid this EA. It is not professional in any way.

Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
3353
Geliştiriciden yanıt Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi 2025.05.11 16:41
Hello Freddy, thank you for your detailed feedback — although I’m disappointed by the tone and accusations. Let me clarify a few key facts for anyone reading: 1️⃣ This EA was custom-built to be FTMO-compliant, with strict stop loss enforcement, daily drawdown protection, and direct execution logic. It's been successfully used by other traders preparing for challenges. 2️⃣ Upon purchase, Freddy requested a specific .set file for a $25K FTMO account. I explained clearly that it takes 2–3 days to generate high-quality setups because I test on real tick data across multiple scenarios — not shortcuts. 3️⃣ Freddy received his setup as promised, within the timeline, tailored to XAUUSD. More optimized sets for EURUSD and GBPUSD were already in the works — until this review was posted mid-process. 4️⃣ Overfitting concerns are valid in general, but testing results will always vary depending on data quality. Freddy used default Eightcap/MT5 data, which often lacks full tick depth and spread accuracy. For best results, I always recommend using high-grade data from Tickstory or Birt’s Tools. 5️⃣ The EA uses IMPI (Impulse-Based) breakout logic, not a basic auto-generated strategy. It’s designed to react to real market pressure, not repainting indicators or lagging signals. ⚠️ While I understand Freddy’s frustration, calling this product a “scam” — after receiving full support, personalized files, and multiple follow-ups — is unfair and misleading. This EA is actively maintained, and I provide updates, support, and education for all serious buyers. If you’re committed to proper testing and challenge prep, you’ll find strong value in the system. Thank you to everyone who continues to support and test with real data. – Tshivhidzo Mbedzi
Developer of FTMO Range Breakout Pro EA
İncelemeye yanıt