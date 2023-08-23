Atm Gbpusd Robot v1
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
- Sürüm: 1.0
ATM GBP/USD Robot V1: Elevate Your Trading Excellence
Just like Bayern dominates the Bundesliga, my EA dominates the Forex market!
Experience a revolutionary Forex trading tool with the ATM GBP/USD Robot V1. Designed to deliver outstanding performance across prop firm accounts and live trading setups, this automated solution is tailored for success.
Key Features:
Wide Compatibility: Seamlessly integrates with top prop firm accounts, including ,MFF, True forex funds, FTMO, and more. Also suitable for live accounts starting from $200.
GBP/USD Specialization: Thrive with the GBP/USD currency pair, a consistent performer. Check out our now
Customization and Flexibility: Adjustable settings for Classic, ECN, and PRO account types, any leverage, and the M15 timeframe. Compatible with other EAs to create a personalized trading strategy.
Optimal Investment: Begin your trading journey with a minimum deposit of $200 or maximize results with a recommended $1000 deposit. Experience the ATM Robot's ability to boost your trading potential.
Join Our Community:
Connect with Traders: Join a dynamic community of traders sharing insights, strategies, and set files for optimal ATM GBP/USD Robot V1 performance.
Discover More: Explore additional trading tools and offerings in our MQL5 seller profile to enhance your trading experience.
Stay Updated: Stay informed about the latest developments, strategies, and success stories by joining our Telegram community: FTMO Trading Robot.
Start Your Journey:
Unleash the power of the ATM GBP/USD Robot V1 and embark on a path of consistent trading success. Elevate your trading excellence today!
This EA is surely a money machine. Believe me, its too good to be true. In just four trading days testing it, the bot grew my account by over 90%. It does place long term trades I must say as most of the trades it took were holding for three days. The overall rating from me is EXCELLENT, thanks to the author.