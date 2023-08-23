Atm Gbpusd Robot v1

5

ATM GBP/USD Robot V1: Elevate Your Trading Excellence

Just like Bayern dominates the Bundesliga, my EA dominates the Forex market!

Experience a revolutionary Forex trading tool with the ATM GBP/USD Robot V1. Designed to deliver outstanding performance across prop firm accounts and live trading setups, this automated solution is tailored for success.

Key Features:

  • Wide Compatibility: Seamlessly integrates with top prop firm accounts, including ,MFF, True forex funds, FTMO, and more. Also suitable for live accounts starting from $200.

  • GBP/USD Specialization: Thrive with the GBP/USD currency pair, a consistent performer. Check out our now

  • Customization and Flexibility: Adjustable settings for Classic, ECN, and PRO account types, any leverage, and the M15 timeframe. Compatible with other EAs to create a personalized trading strategy.

  • Optimal Investment: Begin your trading journey with a minimum deposit of $200 or maximize results with a recommended $1000 deposit. Experience the ATM Robot's ability to boost your trading potential.

Join Our Community:

  • Connect with Traders: Join a dynamic community of traders sharing insights, strategies, and set files for optimal ATM GBP/USD Robot V1 performance.

  • Discover More: Explore additional trading tools and offerings in our MQL5 seller profile to enhance your trading experience.

  • Stay Updated: Stay informed about the latest developments, strategies, and success stories by joining our Telegram community: FTMO Trading Robot.

Start Your Journey:

Unleash the power of the ATM GBP/USD Robot V1 and embark on a path of consistent trading success. Elevate your trading excellence today!


İncelemeler 2
black_hyena
14
black_hyena 2023.12.19 16:27 
 

This EA is surely a money machine. Believe me, its too good to be true. In just four trading days testing it, the bot grew my account by over 90%. It does place long term trades I must say as most of the trades it took were holding for three days. The overall rating from me is EXCELLENT, thanks to the author.

MichaellaJans
587
MichaellaJans 2025.02.17 21:11 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
3353
Geliştiriciden yanıt Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi 2025.02.18 14:46
Bro, just optimize the EA like everyone else—it’s simple. Or use the set files provided in the pictures. For me, free EAs are just tools I’m willing to share so people can experiment with them and provide feedback. I don’t care about ratings. However, I do give priority support to paid users because they’ve invested in it. If you have a problem with that, you’re free to leave. I’m not here to entertain or assist you, and I owe you nothing.
