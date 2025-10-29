Smart Trend and Range EA

Smart Trend and Range EA – Stable Non-Martingale Strategy

Smart Trend and Range EA is a fully automated trading system that intelligently switches between trend-following and range-trading logic to adapt to changing market conditions.
It does not use any Martingale, Grid, or averaging methods — every trade is independent and single-entry, ensuring full control over risk and stable long-term performance.

The EA dynamically analyzes market structure:

  • In trending markets, it opens positions in the direction of the main move.

  • In ranging markets, it captures short-term oscillations with precision.

Each trade includes a fixed stop-loss and take-profit, offering clear risk management and smooth equity growth.
It supports both fixed-lot and equity-based lot sizing, making it suitable for traders who seek consistent results without aggressive compounding.

This system was backtested on XAUUSD (Gold), M15 timeframe, using real tick data from 2020 to 2025, achieving strong stability and profitability.
It is fully optimized for MQL5 validation and passes all required tests.

Key Features

  • No Martingale, No Grid — One Trade at a Time

  • Stable risk control with fixed SL/TP

  • Auto-switch between trend and range logic

  • Smooth equity curve, low drawdown

  • Suitable for both backtesting and live trading

Recommended Backtest Settings

  • Model: Every tick (based on real ticks)

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Deposit: 10,000 USD

  • Spread: Current or ≤5 points

⚙️ Parameter Setup for Backtest

  • Turn OFF “UploadSafeMode (default ON)” → set to false

  • Turn ON “UseServerSLTP (when UploadSafeMode=false, use SL/TP at order send)” → set to true

These settings ensure SL/TP work correctly during validation.
Smart Trend and Range EA is designed for traders who value safety, precision, and stable long-term growth.


