Prop Firm Master Pro

Prop Firm Master Pro is more than just another Forex robot—it’s a specialized tool created for traders who want to pass prop firm challenges and manage funded accounts with confidence.

Why This EA Stands Out

  • Prop Firm Challenge Focus: Designed specifically for FTMO, FundedNext, and MyForexFunds style rules (profit targets, max daily loss, max drawdown).

  • Adaptive Neural Network (NSA Core): Unlike static EAs, it adjusts to live market conditions, giving it resilience in both trending and ranging periods.

  • Proven Reliability: Verified backtests since 2011 on 99.9% quality tick data show stable profitability across different market cycles.

  • Safe Trading Logic: No martingale, grid, or risky averaging. Every trade uses hard stop-loss and take-profit.

  • Multi-Broker Compatible: Broker independent, runs seamlessly on major ECN/STP MT5 brokers.

  • Optimized Instruments: Specially tuned for XAUUSD (Gold) and AUDCAD on the M15 timeframe.

Key Features

  • Fast prop firm challenge passing with strict risk controls

  • Multiple optimized presets (AUDCAD & Gold)

  • Strict SL/TP ensures capital protection

  • Supports small accounts ($100+) and large funded accounts ($10k+)

  • Flexible leverage (1:10 – 1:50)

  • Designed for professional traders targeting funded status

Optimized Presets (AUDCAD Examples)

  • MA_Signal=95, MA_Trend=87, TP_pips=2, Lots_Max=0.47

  • MA_Signal=53, MA_Trend=51, TP_pips=572, Lots_Max=2.81

  • MA_Signal=11, MA_Trend=95, TP_pips=22, Lots_Max=1.87

  • MA_Signal=27, MA_Trend=25, TP_pips=267, Lots_Max=3.49

Package Includes

  • EA file (.ex5)

  • Preset files (.set) for AUDCAD (Gold presets provided in updates)

  • Installation & Backtesting Guide (PDF)

  • Lifetime free updates & premium support

Price & Licensing

  • Current price: $565 (limited offer)

  • Future price: $1700

  • Only 25 copies per year to ensure exclusive support

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs carries risk. Past results are not a guarantee of future profits. Always use proper money management.


Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
