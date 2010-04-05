Stepping GBPUSD
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Vitalii Zakharuk
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Stepping-GBPUSD - works in fully automatic mode! No settings needed, you can use the default settings. The Expert Advisor works like a scalpel during sharp price movements.
The bot was tested on real tick data with a real spread for a 19-year period from 2004 to 2023 (this is how much tick history is available on the servers of Swiss brokers). It also passed the Monte Carlo stability test using 5,000 cycles of simulation of random trade generation, as well as a simulated delay and slippage test. The bot was developed, tested and optimized strictly following the "Reverse Sampling" development methodology, based on the "In-Sampling" phase (from 2015 to 2023) and the "Out-of-Sampling" phase (from 2004 to 2014).
Peculiarities:
- Built-in mathematical algorithm for averaging pips (PIPS AVERAGING ALGORITHM).
- Built-in scalping technique Fast-In-Fast-Out (inside the candle).
- Trades both buy and sell at the same time. That is, it has two independent systems of analysis.
- Symbol: GBPUSD.
- Timeframe: H1.
- Brokers: any brokers, spread + commission up to 20 pips, leverage 1:100.
- Minimum deposit: 500 $ nominal 10000 $, the more to the nominal, the more the drawdown will correspond to the declared one.
- iEnvelopes.
- iADX.
- iBands.
- iMA.
- iRSI.
- iAD.
- iAlligator.
- iBears Power.
- iFractals.
- iMomentum.
- Standard Risk.
- Medium Risk.
- high risk.
- Critical Risk.
- MegaRisk.
- Killer Risk.
- Suicide risk.
- Experimental Risk.
- LotDecimal: Lot precision (rounded up to how many digits).
- MaxTrades: order limit.
- StartVolume: initial lot size.
- OnRisk: used to enable automatic lot detection depending on the deposit.
- LimitBalanceForRisk: maximum balance limit.
- PercentRisk: risk percentage, relative to which initial deposit the risk is calculated.
- Risk: money management options.
- ScalpingOn: allows the EA to scalp.
- Stop Loss: spot loss (in points).
- Take Profit: take profit (in points).
- Take Profit Virt: virtual take profit (in points).
- Take Profit Scalping Virt: virtual take profit when scalping (in points).
- Trail Start: trailing start (in points).
- Trail Stop: trailing stop (in points).
- Grid Step: minimum grid step (in points).
- Min Stops Level: forced level of the minimum distance for stops.
- Max Spread: the maximum spread at which you can open an order.
- TotalEquityRisk: critical drawdown.
- TotalEquityProfit: profit for closing all trades.
- TotalCloseMonth: closing at the end of the month with a small minus.
- WorkTF: timeframe on which the bot works.
- SuperDir: direction of work -1 - sell, 1 - buy, 2 - sell and buy.
- Magic: Magic number for all trades.
- CommentOrder: comment for orders.
- Slippage: slippage (in points).
- tPause: pause between iterations when working with the server.
- tryOrder: number of repetitions of requests to the server. of requests to the server.