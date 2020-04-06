BlitzWave HFT System

Introducing the BlitzWave HFT System - Your Ultimate Forex Trading Solution

Unlock the Power of High-Frequency Trading (HFT) with the BlitzWave HFT System!

Key Features:

The BlitzWave HFT System is a state-of-the-art forex trading solution designed for traders of all experience levels to excel in high-frequency trading environments. It is compatible with prop firm accounts ranging from $35,000 to $200,000, offering a versatile solution tailored to your trading objectives. Optimized for gold trading across multiple timeframes: M5 to H1. Capitalize on the dynamic nature of the gold market with precision and accuracy. In need of assistance? Our dedicated support channel at FTMO Trading Robot Support is available to guide you at every step.

Pricing:

For a limited time, take advantage of our special pricing offer:

  • First 10 sales: $550
  • Subsequent price: $757

Why Choose the BlitzWave HFT System?

Effectively navigate the challenges of prop firm trading with the exceptional capabilities of the BlitzWave HFT System. We've got your back from preparation to execution. Experience peak performance with our recommended brokers:

  • IC Markets: Ideal for HFT on MetaTrader platforms and cTrader API
  • Pepperstone: HFT via MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
  • FXCM: HFT through multiple APIs and MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
  • Tickmill: HFT using the MetaTrader platform suite
  • FP Markets: HFT with the MetaTrader platform suite
  • FxPro: HFT via MetaTrader and cTrader
  • XM Group: HFT using the MetaTrader platform suite

Join Renowned Prop Firms with the BlitzWave HFT System

With BlitzWave, you're not simply acquiring a robot; you're becoming a part of a vibrant trading community. Seamlessly integrate with prop firms that endorse high-frequency bot trading, including:

  • FTMO
  • Funded Academy
  • Funded Trading Plus
  • Fidelcrest
  • Forex Capital Funds
  • Lux Trading Firm
  • And many more!

Your Success, Our Priority

The BlitzWave HFT System transcends being a mere robot; it's your gateway to mastering the fast-paced world of high-frequency trading. Reach out to us anytime at FTMO Trading Robot Support for guidance, instructions, or any clarifications you require.

 Elevate Your Trading Journey with the BlitzWave HFT System!





Önerilen ürünler
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Uzman Danışmanlar
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Benj hybrid EA mararm
Benjamin Allip
Uzman Danışmanlar
BENJ HYBRID EA (Martingale Arm) Your Professional Trading Cockpit: Mapped ATR • Dual-Limit Logic • Daily P&L Guard Important notice: After purchase, please contact via Telegram @CryptomanPh for installation guide and setting, and updated version (for lifetime purchase only). Why Traders Choose BENJ HYBRID EA BENJ HYBRID EA is more than a simple trading robot—it’s a complete execution, analytics, and risk management system . Built for serious traders, this EA blends institutional-grade autom
PipsMuster
Andery Voronin
Uzman Danışmanlar
This trading system is assigned to perform the tasks of a universal instrument, which is implemented: Trading currency pairs, binary options and the main types of crypto-currency pairs More than 10 strategies, including trading from levels, PriceAction, in the trading channel, news, standard and plug-in indicators, pre-prepared Analytics file, indicating the expected levels, stop losses and take profits, switching between which is made from the trading panel Various Deposit protection algorithms
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
HFT King Ea
Ram Klein Caputol
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT KING EA ile tanışın - Ticaretin En İyi HFT KING'i! Bu tam otomatik yüksek frekanslı ticaret sistemi, gelişmiş algoritması ve son teknoloji ürünü özellikleriyle ticaret deneyiminizde devrim yaratmak için tasarlanmıştır. HFT King, yatırımcılara güvenilir ve karlı ticaret sinyalleri sağlamak için teknik analiz, yapay zeka, yüksek frekanslı ticaret ve makine öğreniminin benzersiz bir kombinasyonunu kullanır. HFT King'in en son teknolojisi, ticaret fırsatlarının belirlenmesinde, pazar eğilimlerin
Golden Scalping EA
Yurii Yasny
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Scalping EA Only 3 copies available for $399.00. Next price 199 USD Golden Scalping EA is a strategy for breaking strong price levels. The Expert Advisor does not need optimization. It is enough to install it on the chart and start trading! Advantages of Golden Scalping: - best SL/TP ratio - low SL, which makes the system as safe as possible - each order has a fixed SL Trading recommendations: - use of ECN accounts or other accounts with low spreads and low stops - currency pair XAUUS
Cloud 9
Mr Luke Rory Samuel Watson
Uzman Danışmanlar
After months of hard work and development, we are delighted to release Cloud 9 into the MQL4 MarketPlace! Cloud 9 is a unique fully-automated trend robot designed to work on a variety of currency pairs. It utilizes moving averages and a complex theory of the ichimoku cloud, catching strong trends in currency markets.  Historically, manual traders have lacked patience and discipline. Cloud 9 has no such problem. It scan the markets 24/5 searching for its specific entries without any need for huma
SynapseTrader EA
Ruben Villarreal Barajas
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor (SynapseTrader EA) made by the company ProfitFXBot is designed to trade the Forex market specifically on GBP/USD, using smart strategies to generate consistent profits. This bot must be turned on at 8:00 PM (New York time) and manually turned off at 5:00 AM (UTC-5), the bot must be placed in temporality M1. During these hours, the bot makes decisions based on market analysis, with optimized logic to trade efficiently and maximize profit opportunities. The bot will only be act
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Uzman Danışmanlar
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
PandaTrader
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
An automatic trading system is based on calculating the difference between key Fibonacci levels and their ratio to the size of Fibo order candles. A unique tracking algorithm for each position allows you to control the price behavior. If it is recognized that it is not advisable to hold the position further, it will be closed. Advisor controls ping and slippage of the trading server and adapts to them.   Trading instruments (timeframe m5): EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD. Recommended: VPS; low spread;
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Funded HFT EA ile Ticaret Potansiyelinizi Açın! VPS GEREKTİRMEZ / AYAR DOSYALARI GEREKTİRMEZ / PRİZ VE OYNAT KEYFİNİ ÇIKARIN / kolay kurulum videosunu aşağıda kontrol edin SINIRLI SÜRE İÇİN TANITIM FİYATI Ticaret sırrımı paylaşmaktan heyecan duyuyorum – Smart Funded EA. Yüzlerce zorlukla mükemmel bir başarı oranıyla mücadele ettim ve şimdi sıra ticaret oyununuzu yükseltmeye geldi! BU EA, HFT KULLANIMINA İZİN VEREN PROP FİRMALARIN HFT ZORLUKLARINI GEÇMEK İÇİN TASARLANMIŞTIR. HFT KULLANIMINA
Mk R
Can Pei Pu
Uzman Danışmanlar
MK_R It is based on contrary patterns for EURUSD.  Basically, it will entry using the condition of 1 buy wave and 6 sell wave of Granville's law. The EA does not use indicators, grid, martingale, arbitrage.  The EA has been proven to be profitable in the six months of 2020 and is particularly suitable for the current EURUSD market since mid-December 2020. Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/789229 Timeframe is M5. EA needs M1 chart,M5 chart,M15 Chart,H1 chart,H4 chart. Maxium Spread
Grid Averaging Pro MT4
Mean Pichponreay
Uzman Danışmanlar
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English   :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descr
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Uzman Danışmanlar
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Smart Prospector Expert
Adeniyi Adedipe
Uzman Danışmanlar
GbpUsd Engineered!  The Smart Prospector  E.A. Is A Smooth Combination Of  The Widely Known "Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) Indicator" And The New 'Fibo Reversals_TEMA Indicator" Thereby Making It The Most Realistic Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor You Will Ever Find. Sufficiently Tested In The GbpUsd Currency Pair With Over 25 Years History Data, This E.A Is Sure To Give You Your Own Share Of Wins In The Forex Markets. For Best Performances, set: 'Max_Orders' = 'Zero'. 'Max_Factor' = 1. Happ
Trend Recruiter
Ivan Simonika
Uzman Danışmanlar
This development is a scalping system. It is enough to optimize Trend Recruiter once, for example, in a month. After that, it shows excellent results on the forward period (several times longer), which can be seen in the screenshots. It is ideal to use a broker with a floating spread from 6 pips. There are such brokers on the market. In those moments when the spread is lower than the one set during optimization (for example, you set 10-14 pips), then when a signal appears at this moment, you c
Exotic Adv
Ivan Simonika
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exotic Bot   is a multi -cream multifunctional adviser working on any time frame and in any market conditions. The robot’s work is taken as a system of averaging with the non -geometric progression of the construction of a trading grid. Built -in protection systems: special filters, spreading, internal restriction of trading time. Building a trading grid, taking into account important internal levels. The ability to configure trading aggressiveness. Work postponed orders with trailing orders. T
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Quantum Gold Bot
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Gold Bot MT4 is a high-frequency trading robot (advisor) for the gold market (XAUUSD), working on the scalping principle. It is designed to instantly capture and use price impulses - sharp price movements in short periods of time. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Introducing the Quantum Gold Bot robot, your indispensable assistant in the complex world of XAUUSD trading. Quantum Gold Bot is a forex robot designed with high a
EA franklin bot23
Franklin Alberto Zambrano Junco
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert works optimally in downtrends, using the RSI indicator, relative strength index, when we see the chart in 1d, and the price is already oversold, it is then when leaving that zone, we activate the robot, so that it works for If only, it works with the lot at compound interest, the stop lost is calculated so that it comes out so many times if it sees that the trend can take strength otherwise, news, impulses, determined by other volume indicators, cci, macd and owesome, You will see ma
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Your Accountant
Iurii Kuksov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu sefer scalping yapacak bir danışman sağlayacağım. Evet, evet, tam olarak kafa derisi ile, çünkü stratejisinde farklı bir yol yoku sefer scalping yapacak bir danışman sağlayacağım. Evet, evet, tam olarak kafa derisi ile, çünkü stratejisu sefer scalping yapacak bir danışman sağlayacağım. Evet, evet, tam olarak kafa derisi ile, çünkü stratejisinde farklı bir yol yok. Esas olarak H1 saatlik grafiğinde öu sefer scalping yapacak bir danışman sağlayacağım. Evet, evet, tam olarak kafa derisi ile, çün
Red Hawk EA
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Red Hawk is a "mean reversion" trading system, that trades during the quiet times of the market. It runs on 9 pairs currently: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUCAD, AUDJPY, EURAUD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M5 Since this kind of strategy works best with low spread and fast execution, I advise using an good ECN broker. IMPORTANT F
Trade Zone Unlimited
Chathusanka Yamasinghe
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA strategy is based on  Zone Recovery , with simple inputs. - This EA is only using pending orders to execute the trades. - Using trailing stop and take profit levels to secure the profits. When you back testing the EA most of the time it might end up in losses. This happens because we must active the EA on London and New York time. Other trading sessions will make you lose. So keep manually filter the time. Update will available soon for the time filtering option.   Features The advantage
Trends EA Only one order at a time
Bo Xu
Uzman Danışmanlar
趋势EA“缔造者”4.1.8版本最新产品，联系方式qq398867673 ，微信15940404448，（qq不经常登录，电话微信均可）都是实名认证的。国内按授权开户数量限制、授权交易仓位限制、授权使用时间限制为参考依据定价，不管您是大资金还是小资金都有相应的权限价格。黄金缔造者经过多次更新现在的交易获利能力有目共睹如图。 购买须知： 1.提供所想要授权账号，用于写入EA授权； 2.报备账户资金额度以及所想使用的时间（半年起），用于写入EA授权； 3.添加微信，有一个简单的培训； 4.本产品只适合XAUUSD的交易； 5.产品为趋势类EA，所以震荡行情会小亏，属于正常，趋势行情大赚。 （注：交易一定是有亏有赚，主要看盈亏比例，我们不会说“放心用单单都赢利”这种骗人的话）。 虽然在官网售卖，但我们有修改权限的权力，有人不相信可以联系我们，先给你写一个简单的EA都是可以的，也可以你购买产品后，额外为你写一个你自己的策略EA，算是赠送。定价高低自有意义，我们只会给最好的产品，定最合适的价格。本产品为mt4使用 EA介绍： 1.EA没有任何参数，所有的算法我们全部封存在EA里了，使用简单；
Silicon Ex
Nadiya Mirosh
Uzman Danışmanlar
" Silicon Ex ": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading. Key Features of "Silicon Ex": Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you
The Next Generation Scalper
Olena Kondratenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Next Generation Scalper is a new generation fully automatic scalping Expert Adviser. In addition to the classic trailing stops visible to brokers, the adviser uses several more smart trailing stops that are hidden for the broker. In the expert information table, it is possible to track low-quality brokers with the help of slippage analysis, using these tools you can get the best trading results. Each market entry point is analyzed by an advanced selection algorithm. After determining the op
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmış Sinyal
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.64 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Jesko EA –  Jesko, yıllardır test edilmiş ve optimize edilmiş bir stratejiye dayanan özel bir Uzman Danışman (EA)’dır. Gerçek hesaplarda test edilmiş ve sürekli olarak karlı ve düşük riskli performans göstermiştir. Şimdi, herkese açık hale getirmeye karar verdik. Signal live      Dört aylık canlı hesap  Kolay kurulum Her broker ile çalışır (ECN hesap önerilir)  Minimum depozito: 100 USD  7/24 destek Jesko’yu bir kez satın alın – diğer ürünlerimizi ücretsiz edinin! 1,5 dakikalık altın Backtest i
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
2025’in en güçlü otomatik işlem stratejilerinden biri 2025 yılında kullanılan en güçlü manuel işlem stratejilerinden birini, TMA (Triangular Moving Average) ve CG mantığı temel alınarak tam otomatik bir Expert Advisor’a (EA) dönüştürdük. 550 $ fiyatla yalnızca bir adet kaldı. Bundan sonra fiyat 650 $ ve 750 $ olacak, nihai fiyat ise 1200 $ olarak belirlenecek. Canlı sinyal >>>>> Tıkla Bu EA, hassas girişler, akıllı bekleyen emirler ve sıkı risk yönetimi için tasarlanmıştır ve tüm Forex pariteler
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
GoldZ AI
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldZ AI – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldZ AI is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic. Trading Approach GoldZ AI focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-probability setups
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı başlat! 449$'dan sadece birkaç kopya kaldı! Sonraki fiyat: 599$ Son fiyat: 999$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro, Altın ticareti EA'ları kulübüne katılıyor, ancak büyük
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   2/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
24 saatlik flaş satış - Sadece $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms", özellikle US30 çifti ile işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmış bir Expert Advisor (EA) olup HFT meydan okuması için özel olarak geliştirilmiştir. Daha fazla üst düzey Expert Advisor ve Göstergeler için şu adrese gidin: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller Ben Los, daha fazla güncelleme almak için lütfen abone olun: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ HFT Nedir? Yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT), büyük bir sipar
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Uzman Danışmanlar
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Uzman Danışmanlar
The       Açılış Aralığı Breakout Master   , kurumsal ticaret kavramlarından yararlanmak için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir.       ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Akıllı Para Kavramları (SMC) ve likidite tabanlı stratejiler   . Bu uzman danışman, tespit ve yürütmeyi otomatikleştirir       açılış aralığı kırılmaları (ORB)       küresel Forex seanslarının önemlileri arasında       Londra, New York, Tokyo ve Gece Yarısı Öldürme Bölgeleri   , tüccarların uyum sağlamalarına ola
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
KonokaSystemNEO is one of the three sisters ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) based on KonokaSystem with a new personality and is an original EA. The trading style is day trading targeting midnight to mid-day Japan time. The currency pair is "USDJPY" and entry is made at the opening price of M5. Each of the three sisters has a different logic and is equipped with two types of entries and two types of exits. No grid or martingale logic is used. The internal logic repeats profit and loss, swallowing losses and g
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Noel ve Yeni Yıl geldi — 2026 işlem planın ne? Dynamic Pips EA’de %40 İNDİRİM — artık yalnızca $799 , 8 aktivasyon dahil. Üstelik hepsi bu değil: Eğer henüz sahip değilsen, Boring Pips EA (MT4 veya MT5) ücretsiz . Mevcut müşteriysen ekstra %10 indirim . Hemen harekete geç! Bu teklif ilk 5 alıcı ile sınırlıdır veya 7 Ocak 2026 tarihine kadar geçerlidir — hangisi önce gelirse. Daha fazla bilgi almak veya teklife katılmak için bana mesaj bırakman yeterli. Trump’ın ikinci dön
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.25 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ThraeX – M1’de Scalping   (DAX, XAU, etc) Roma döneminin disiplininden ve hassasiyetinden ilham alan ThraeX , MetaTrader 4 için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir uzman danışmandır (Expert Advisor – EA) . Özellikle 1 dakikalık grafik (M1) üzerinde yüksek frekanslı alım satım (High-Frequency Trading) için geliştirilmiştir. Piyasanın ani dalgalanmalarını yönetmek, kısa vadeli fiyat hareketlerini yüksek hız ve uyarlanabilirlikle tespit edip bunlara tepki vermek için tasarlanmıştır. Temel Özellikler: ️ M
Candle Power EA
Brainbug Investment GmbH
Uzman Danışmanlar
Candle Power EA S&P 500 için 5 Stratejili Mean-Reversion Portföyü Lütfen Satın Alma sonrasında bana yazın; size Kılavuz u PDF olarak ve ayrıntılı bir Açıklayıcı Video bağlantısını göndereyim!!! EA'yı her zaman bir ayar ile çalıştırın !!! SETFILE ve kılavuzu buradan indirin  Bir sonraki Çöküşten korkuyor musunuz? Candle Power EA ile buna gerek yok. EA , S&P 500 üzerinde beş tamamlayıcı Mean-Reversion Stratejisini ( 5 Ayar , farklı Filtre Yöntemleri ile) bir araya getirir. Özellikle Stres Fazları
Greedy Golden MT4
Mihails Babuskins
4.8 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recommended:  it's better to  use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts. SEE AND COMPARE WITH OTHER EA's , Real monitoring signals:  Greedy Golden +1000% Signal Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file See the real monitoring signal in my profile. Use only on gold and on the  BUY direction. Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the market. Should we invest in gold or just scalp it? Answering this question is a big cha
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
Martini EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
OpenAI ile Yapay Zeka Odaklı Teknoloji Martini AI EA, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD ve USDCHF için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir işlem Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenlik, istikrarlı getiri ve ölçeklenebilir kârlılığa odaklanır. Martini AI EA, en yeni ChatGPT teknolojisi üzerine kurulu, sinir ağları, makine öğrenimi ve yapay zeka destekli analitiklerle geliştirilmiş disiplinli bir scalping stratejisini entegre eder. Bu, uyarlanabilir karar verme, hassas işlem ve olağanüstü bir işlem deneyimi sağlar. 7000'
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Super Signals Channel Indicator
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Göstergeler
Super Signals Channel Indicator Its channel is a non-repaint indicator that reacts more with recent price movements. For this reason, the Super Signals Channel Indicator is a better match for short-term or day trading strategy. The Super Signals Channel only plots swing trading opportunities. So most of its trade signals appear during consolidation or sidelined periods of the market. Super Signals Channel Indicator for MT5 Explanation The green band below the price shows the dynamic support lev
FTMO Smart Trader EA
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
FTMO Smart Trader EA – The Ultimate MT4 Expert Advisor for Prop Firm Challenge Success Achieve funded trader status with confidence. The FTMO Smart Trader EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to help traders pass and manage proprietary firm challenges such as FTMO , Funded Next , and My Forex Funds (MFF) . This fully automated Forex robot is engineered for consistency, stability, and compliance — built to meet strict prop firm rules and risk parameters with precision. Adva
MACD 2 scalper
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Göstergeler
MACD 2 Scalper Indicator for Precision Trading The MACD 2 Scalper works seamlessly on a variety of assets, including Boom Crash 1000, Crash 500, VIX75, GBP/USD, and many more. What is the MACD 2 Scalper? The MACD 2 Scalper is based on the traditional Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, with a key difference: it features two lines that form a cloud, offering more nuanced insights. The divergence between the MACD and the signal line is displayed as a color-coded histogram. Vers
Super Signals Channel
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Göstergeler
Super Signals Channel Indicator Its channel is a non-repaint indicator that reacts more with recent price movements. For this reason, the Super Signals Channel Indicator is a better match for short-term or day trading strategy. The Super Signals Channel only plots swing trading opportunities. So most of its trade signals appear during consolidation or sidelined periods of the market. Super Signals Channel Indicator for MT4 Explanation The green band below the price shows the dynamic support le
MA Head and Grid
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Uzman Danışmanlar
For more tools  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mbedzimz1/seller#!category=2 Gridingale   is a new complex  Expert Advisor   that combines   grid   and   martingale . It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take   profits   on little and big   movements .  A   loss covering system   is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an ind
MarketProfile master V1
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Göstergeler
For more tools  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mbedzimz1/seller#!category=2 A huge number of traders use the VolumeProfile/MarketProfile analysis method. And I think there is no need to explain such concepts as POC and VAH/VAL. However, the standard VolumeProfile representation has a drawback - we only see the current picture of the market. We see the "convexity" of the volume distribution within the period. But we don't see the main thing - the "migration" of the POC level during the price
Ftmo trader pro mt4
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Uzman Danışmanlar
The FTMO Trader Pro is a highly reliable and effective trading robot designed to help traders maximize their potential and make profitable trades. Its intuitive algorithm is able to quickly identify the best trading opportunities in the markets, taking into account ever-changing market conditions and new opportunities. The EA is specifically designed for trading on the EURUSD pair on a 15-minute timeframe, with default settings. It uses advanced indicators, including the EMA, to determine the tr
Master signals pro
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Göstergeler
So, for best result with only use EUR/USD and GBP/USD, NaS100, GER30. pairs that give you short term profit in scalping trad low time frame. If You want long term trade, then only use long term trad day like H4 Hour or day one time with pip target 100 or 200 in any currency pairs. 1st you need to set own trad lot size for small account you set low trade lot size like if you have 100$ in account balance then always use 0.05 trading volume with complete take profit and stop loss for safety account
Ftmo Passing Robot
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Ftmo Passing Robot is a professional MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help traders pass and manage proprietary firm challenges such as FTMO , Funded Next , and My Forex Funds (MFF) . This affordable and fully automated trading system is built to deliver steady performance , controlled drawdown , and consistent risk management —all essential for success in prop firm environments. Trading Logic and Strategy The Ftmo Passing Robot uses a trend-confirmation strategy on the EURUSD M1
FTMO Smart Trader EA Ragnarock
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited purchases at $211 USD next 566 USD , For a limited time: Unlock the power of trading like an expert with FTMO Smart Trader EA. Our sophisticated algorithms will help you identify trends in the market and make smart, dynamic decisions to maximize your profits and minimize your losses. As the only algorithmic trading tool developed specifically for EURUSD markets, you can trust FTMO Smart Trader EA to help you succeed in the world of trading. With fully automated trading, the robot feature
NSA Prop Firm Robot Ftmo Passer
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NSA Prop Firm Robot EA for MT4 is an advanced trading algorithm specifically optimized for traders aiming to pass prop firm challenges such as FTMO, MyForexFunds, or FundedNext. I’ve personally tested this EA over several weeks, and I was impressed by how efficiently it balances profitability and risk — a key factor for any funded account strategy. The EA operates with strict drawdown control and steady profit accumulation. What differentiates NSA Prop Firm Robot EA from other automated systems
PropTradeMaster
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Unlock Precision Trading with PropTradeMaster: Your Expert Forex Trading Solution PropTradeMaster is a cutting-edge Forex robot designed to elevate your trading experience. Using advanced neural networks and NSA-core technology, it delivers precise market insights and adapts to changing conditions, providing you with the edge you need to succeed. Detailed User Manual For comprehensive instructions and deeper insights into how PropTradeMaster operates, please refer to the included Manual Guide.
Atm Gbpusd Robot v1
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ATM GBP/USD Robot V1: Elevate Your Trading Excellence Just like Bayern dominates the Bundesliga, my EA dominates the Forex market! Experience a revolutionary Forex trading tool with the ATM GBP/USD Robot V1. Designed to deliver outstanding performance across prop firm accounts and live trading setups, this automated solution is tailored for success. Key Features: Wide Compatibility: Seamlessly integrates with top prop firm accounts, including , MFF , True forex funds, FTMO, and more. Also suit
FREE
Prop Firm Master Pro
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Prop Firm Master Pro is more than just another Forex robot—it’s a specialized tool created for traders who want to pass prop firm challenges and manage funded accounts with confidence. Why This EA Stands Out Prop Firm Challenge Focus: Designed specifically for FTMO, FundedNext, and MyForexFunds style rules (profit targets, max daily loss, max drawdown). Adaptive Neural Network (NSA Core): Unlike static EAs, it adjusts to live market conditions, giving it resilience in both trending and ranging
FastPips EA Pro Telegram Signal Sender for MT4
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Yardımcı programlar
Automate Your Signal Delivery – Grow Your Brand ProSignal Broadcaster for Telegram (MT4) is a utility Expert Advisor designed for professional signal providers, educators, and traders who want to automate trade notifications and communicate with their Telegram audience effortlessly. Unlike other basic tools, this EA includes advanced customization features – including the ability to add branded promotional messages to each alert – turning every signal into a marketing opportunity. Main Features
SessionMapperPro
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Göstergeler
SessionViz Pro - Professional Trading Session Visualizer OVERVIEW: Professional indicator designed to highlight trading session times and specific time periods on your MetaTrader 5 charts. Essential tool for session-based trading strategies and time-sensitive market analysis. KEY FEATURES: Highlight trading session background areas with custom colors Draw vertical lines at specific times for precise entries Multiple instances support - combine different sessions Exclude specific days
Boom and crash trader
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Uzman Danışmanlar
I WILL ONY SELL 6 COPYS AND REMOVE THE PRODUCT GET IT BEFOER IT,S GONE  HI THESE EA WORKS IN EVERY PAIR BUT THE ARE RULES THAT MUST BE FOLLOWDE  THE DEFULT SETTINGS WORK ON BOOM 500 M15 LOTS=0.2 SL=0 TP=5000 RSI=12.7 BUY_=32 SELL=68 BB_P=1.619 BB=27 SAFE_ZONE_=9.8 DON'T forget to leave reviews and comments . so that i can make more free tools for you guys . show me some support FOR OTHER PAIRS CONTACT AND SET MESSAGE ME  Risk is fundamental to the investment process, but remains a concept t
Tdi mt5
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Göstergeler
Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) The Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) is a non-repainting technical indicator that combines market sentiment, momentum, and volatility into a single analytical tool for clearer trading decisions. The Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) is a multi-functional indicator designed to simplify market analysis by integrating several key market elements into one indicator window. It helps traders evaluate trend direction, momentum strength, and volatility conditions in real time. The indi
Boom and crash arrow
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Göstergeler
This indicator is based on an advanced strategy primarily for trading spikes on Boom and Crash Indices. Complex algorithms were implanted to detect high probability entries only. It alerts on potential Buy and Sell entries. To trade spikes on the Deriv or Binary broker, only take Buy Boom and Sell Cash alerts. It was optimized for 5-minute timeframe. the indicator will  tell you were to sell and buy its good for  boom and crash and currency  pairs  ,EURUSD ,GBPUSD,NAS100, 89% no repaint  Feature
PropTradeMaster mt5
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Uzman Danışmanlar
PropTradeMaster mt5     Live signal For additional in-depth details, kindly refer to the  Manual Guide Revolutionize Your Trading with PropTradeMaster: A Precision Engineered Forex Robot Unleash the power of precision and innovation in your proprietary trading journey with PropTradeMaster, a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously designed for MT4. Elevate your trading experience with this exceptional tool, tailored to exceed the stringent standards of prop trading firms. Embark on a
Auzar
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Auzar MT5 – AI Prop Firms Forex Robot for Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping The Auzar MT5 Expert Advisor is a next-generation AI-powered trading system developed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It provides a scalping solution for Gold (XAUUSD) , specifically engineered to meet the requirements of prop firm trading environments such as FTMO , Funded Next , and My Forex Funds (MFF) . Built on neural network technology , Auzar adapts dynamically to evolving market conditions, delivering precision, consistency, and
F T M O Range Breakout Pro MT5
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
FTMO Range Breakout Pro is a professionally developed Expert Advisor designed for breakout trading in structured environments such as evaluation accounts. Built for MetaTrader 5, it adapts to varying broker conditions using a proprietary range detection algorithm and risk control system. This EA offers configurable settings tailored for traders who aim to follow strict drawdown and execution criteria often found in prop firm accounts. Key Features Smart Range Detection – Dynamically identifies a
Breakout Signal Pro
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Göstergeler
Forex Signal Indicator — Automate Smart Pending Orders with Precision Are you tired of missing high-probability trades or struggling to manage your entries in fast-moving markets? The Forex Signal Indicator is designed to make trading easier and smarter — even for beginners. Key Features Auto Placement of Buy Stops and Sell Stops Automatically places pending orders at optimized zones based on market structure. Built-In Stop Loss Calculation Calculates SL levels intelligently — no more guessing
SuperTrend Line v3
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Göstergeler
The SuperTrend Matrix is a powerful and intuitive technical indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms, offering traders an advanced perspective on market trends and volatility. Building upon the proven effectiveness of the classic SuperTrend indicator, our enhanced SuperTrend Matrix provides clearer signals, improved adaptability, and a comprehensive view to elevate your trading decisions. Why Choose SuperTrend Matrix? In today's dynamic financial markets, ident
Vader Volatility Trading System
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Turn Market Volatility Into Your Greatest Advantage Vader Volatility is a professional-grade Expert Advisor engineered specifically for traders who profit from market turbulence. While others fear volatility, you'll command it with surgical precision using our proprietary Triple Shadow Protocol technology. This isn't just another reversal system. It's a complete volatility arbitrage solution designed for serious traders who demand consistent results in the most challenging market conditions.
TDI Roacher Ultimate Smart MM
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Uzman Danışmanlar
[SET FOR EURUSD H1 ]   [ BLOG]   [GBPUSD SET ] TDI ROACHER ULTIMATE - Smart Money Management Edition The EA Born from Thousands of Hours Fighting the Markets LAUNCH PRICE: $299.99 | FINAL PRICE: $1,300 Current Tier 1: Copies 1-100 | Next Price Jump: $499 at 100 Sales [Live Signal Coming Soon] | The Story Behind TDI ROACHER ULTIMATE It started with failure. Our development team spent 18 months watching traders—good traders—lose accounts not because of bad strategy, but because of one fatal flaw:
Supertrend Pro Premium MTF Dashboard
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Göstergeler
Supertrend Pro MTF Dashboard: Trade with Confidence Stop missing high-probability trades. The Supertrend Pro MTF Dashboard is the professional-grade tool designed to cut through market noise and instantly identify powerful, aligned trends across 8 timeframes (M1 to W1). Built for serious traders, this indicator delivers no-repaint signals and a clean, actionable dashboard, making multi-timeframe confirmation effortless. KEY FEATURES FOR PROFESSIONAL TRADERS 1. Multi-Timeframe Trend Alignment
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt