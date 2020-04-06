Ftmo Passing Robot

The Ftmo Passing Robot is a professional MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help traders pass and manage proprietary firm challenges such as FTMO, Funded Next, and My Forex Funds (MFF).

This affordable and fully automated trading system is built to deliver steady performance, controlled drawdown, and consistent risk management—all essential for success in prop firm environments.

Trading Logic and Strategy

The Ftmo Passing Robot uses a trend-confirmation strategy on the EURUSD M15 timeframe. It relies on a proprietary blend of price-action and momentum indicators to identify strong directional moves before trade entry.

Each trade setup is confirmed using multiple filters to ensure precision and compliance with prop firm rules, enabling traders to meet profit targets while maintaining low risk.

This EA focuses on reliable daily performance, low drawdown, and strict rule adherence, making it ideal for prop firm evaluations.

Core Features

  • Prop Firm Focused: Default settings are optimized for FTMO, Funded Next, and other major prop firm challenges.

  • Smart Risk Management: Adaptive Stop Loss and trade management adjust automatically to market volatility.

  • Optimized Pair: Delivers best performance on EURUSD M15.

  • Fully Automated: Runs independently with minimal user input required.

  • Challenge-Ready Logic: Designed to meet profit and drawdown objectives safely.

  • Recommended Setup: Use with a low-spread ECN broker and a reliable VPS for stable performance.

Why Choose Ftmo Passing Robot

  • Specifically tailored for FTMO and similar challenge rules

  • Conservative trading parameters and consistent results

  • Simple plug-and-play configuration with detailed setup instructions

  • Stable, low-risk approach ideal for evaluation accounts

  • Proven reliability through long-term backtesting and optimization

How It Works

  1. Install the EA on your EURUSD M15 chart.

  2. Load the optimized preset file included with your purchase.

  3. Allow the EA to trade automatically during its configured session.

  4. Monitor progress toward challenge targets while staying within prop firm limits.

Get Started

Download the free demo version and experience how the Ftmo Passing Robot can simplify your prop firm challenge journey.
This automated solution helps traders achieve consistent daily results and maintain rule-compliant trading discipline.

Explore More Expert Advisors

Join Our Community

Access real-time updates, setup files, and user support:
Official MQL5 Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ghostea

Keywords (for MQL5 Search Optimization)

FTMO EA, FTMO Passing Robot, Prop Firm EA, Prop Firm Robot, MT4 Expert Advisor, Prop Firm Challenge EA, EURUSD Scalper, Funded Account EA, Automated Forex Robot, Low Drawdown EA, Challenge Passer EA, Funded Next EA, MFF EA, FTMO Trading System


作者的更多信息
Super Signals Channel Indicator
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
Super Signals Channel Indicator Its channel is a non-repaint indicator that reacts more with recent price movements. For this reason, the Super Signals Channel Indicator is a better match for short-term or day trading strategy. The Super Signals Channel only plots swing trading opportunities. So most of its trade signals appear during consolidation or sidelined periods of the market. Super Signals Channel Indicator for MT5 Explanation The green band below the price shows the dynamic support lev
FTMO Smart Trader EA
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
4 (3)
专家
介绍 FTMO Smart Trader EA：您应对 Prop Firm 挑战的终极解决方案 您想通过像 FTMO、FundedNext 或 The Funded Trader Program 这样的 Prop Firm 挑战吗？FTMO Smart Trader EA 是专门为实现这一目标而设计的。凭借令人印象深刻的  胜率和仅  的回撤，该专家顾问精心制定了满足这些 Prop Firm 严格要求的策略。 限时优惠：在价格上涨至 $1,000 之前，以 $600 的价格购买仅剩的 4 份副本！ FTMO Smart Trader EA 的关键功能： 高级算法：专家顾问采用先进的技术和复杂的算法，确保做出快速准确的交易决策。 全面的风险管理：通过先进的风险管理协议，您可以确保您的资金始终安全。 多时间框架和多货币对分析：FTMO Smart Trader EA 分析多个时间框架和货币对，以做出最佳可能的交易决策。 单图表设置：只需在 EURUSD 上运行 EA，它将为您交易一个符号。 与 Prop Firm 账户兼容：FTMO、MFF、ROYAL、The Funded Trader
MACD 2 scalper
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
MACD 2 Scalper Indicator for Precision Trading The MACD 2 Scalper works seamlessly on a variety of assets, including Boom Crash 1000, Crash 500, VIX75, GBP/USD, and many more. What is the MACD 2 Scalper? The MACD 2 Scalper is based on the traditional Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, with a key difference: it features two lines that form a cloud, offering more nuanced insights. The divergence between the MACD and the signal line is displayed as a color-coded histogram. Vers
Super Signals Channel
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
Super Signals Channel Indicator Its channel is a non-repaint indicator that reacts more with recent price movements. For this reason, the Super Signals Channel Indicator is a better match for short-term or day trading strategy. The Super Signals Channel only plots swing trading opportunities. So most of its trade signals appear during consolidation or sidelined periods of the market. Super Signals Channel Indicator for MT4 Explanation The green band below the price shows the dynamic support le
MA Head and Grid
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
For more tools  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mbedzimz1/seller#!category=2 Gridingale   is a new complex  Expert Advisor   that combines   grid   and   martingale . It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take   profits   on little and big   movements .  A   loss covering system   is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an ind
MarketProfile master V1
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
For more tools  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mbedzimz1/seller#!category=2 A huge number of traders use the VolumeProfile/MarketProfile analysis method. And I think there is no need to explain such concepts as POC and VAH/VAL. However, the standard VolumeProfile representation has a drawback - we only see the current picture of the market. We see the "convexity" of the volume distribution within the period. But we don't see the main thing - the "migration" of the POC level during the price
Ftmo trader pro mt4
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
The FTMO Trader Pro is a highly reliable and effective trading robot designed to help traders maximize their potential and make profitable trades. Its intuitive algorithm is able to quickly identify the best trading opportunities in the markets, taking into account ever-changing market conditions and new opportunities. The EA is specifically designed for trading on the EURUSD pair on a 15-minute timeframe, with default settings. It uses advanced indicators, including the EMA, to determine the tr
Master signals pro
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
So, for best result with only use EUR/USD and GBP/USD, NaS100, GER30. pairs that give you short term profit in scalping trad low time frame. If You want long term trade, then only use long term trad day like H4 Hour or day one time with pip target 100 or 200 in any currency pairs. 1st you need to set own trad lot size for small account you set low trade lot size like if you have 100$ in account balance then always use 0.05 trading volume with complete take profit and stop loss for safety account
FTMO Smart Trader EA Ragnarock
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
4 (1)
专家
Limited purchases at $211 USD next 566 USD , For a limited time: Unlock the power of trading like an expert with FTMO Smart Trader EA. Our sophisticated algorithms will help you identify trends in the market and make smart, dynamic decisions to maximize your profits and minimize your losses. As the only algorithmic trading tool developed specifically for EURUSD markets, you can trust FTMO Smart Trader EA to help you succeed in the world of trading. With fully automated trading, the robot feature
NSA Prop Firm Robot Ftmo Passer
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
1 (1)
专家
NSA Prop Firm Robot EA for MT4 is an advanced trading algorithm specifically optimized for traders aiming to pass prop firm challenges such as FTMO, MyForexFunds, or FundedNext. I’ve personally tested this EA over several weeks, and I was impressed by how efficiently it balances profitability and risk — a key factor for any funded account strategy. The EA operates with strict drawdown control and steady profit accumulation. What differentiates NSA Prop Firm Robot EA from other automated systems
PropTradeMaster
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Unlock Precision Trading with PropTradeMaster: Your Expert Forex Trading Solution PropTradeMaster is a cutting-edge Forex robot designed to elevate your trading experience. Using advanced neural networks and NSA-core technology, it delivers precise market insights and adapts to changing conditions, providing you with the edge you need to succeed. Detailed User Manual For comprehensive instructions and deeper insights into how PropTradeMaster operates, please refer to the included Manual Guide.
BlitzWave HFT System
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Introducing the BlitzWave HFT System - Your Ultimate Forex Trading Solution Unlock the Power of High-Frequency Trading (HFT) with the BlitzWave HFT System! Key Features: The BlitzWave HFT System is a state-of-the-art forex trading solution designed for traders of all experience levels to excel in high-frequency trading environments. It is compatible with prop firm accounts ranging from $35,000 to $200,000, offering a versatile solution tailored to your trading objectives. Optimized for gold tra
Atm Gbpusd Robot v1
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
5 (1)
专家
ATM GBP/USD Robot V1: Elevate Your Trading Excellence Just like Bayern dominates the Bundesliga, my EA dominates the Forex market! Experience a revolutionary Forex trading tool with the ATM GBP/USD Robot V1. Designed to deliver outstanding performance across prop firm accounts and live trading setups, this automated solution is tailored for success. Key Features: Wide Compatibility: Seamlessly integrates with top prop firm accounts, including , MFF , True forex funds, FTMO, and more. Also suit
FREE
Prop Firm Master Pro
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Prop Firm Master Pro is more than just another Forex robot—it’s a specialized tool created for traders who want to pass prop firm challenges and manage funded accounts with confidence. Why This EA Stands Out Prop Firm Challenge Focus: Designed specifically for FTMO, FundedNext, and MyForexFunds style rules (profit targets, max daily loss, max drawdown). Adaptive Neural Network (NSA Core): Unlike static EAs, it adjusts to live market conditions, giving it resilience in both trending and ranging
FastPips EA Pro Telegram Signal Sender for MT4
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
实用工具
Automate Your Signal Delivery – Grow Your Brand ProSignal Broadcaster for Telegram (MT4) is a utility Expert Advisor designed for professional signal providers, educators, and traders who want to automate trade notifications and communicate with their Telegram audience effortlessly. Unlike other basic tools, this EA includes advanced customization features – including the ability to add branded promotional messages to each alert – turning every signal into a marketing opportunity. Main Features
SessionMapperPro
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
SessionViz Pro - Professional Trading Session Visualizer OVERVIEW: Professional indicator designed to highlight trading session times and specific time periods on your MetaTrader 5 charts. Essential tool for session-based trading strategies and time-sensitive market analysis. KEY FEATURES: Highlight trading session background areas with custom colors Draw vertical lines at specific times for precise entries Multiple instances support - combine different sessions Exclude specific days
Boom and crash trader
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
I WILL ONY SELL 6 COPYS AND REMOVE THE PRODUCT GET IT BEFOER IT,S GONE  HI THESE EA WORKS IN EVERY PAIR BUT THE ARE RULES THAT MUST BE FOLLOWDE  THE DEFULT SETTINGS WORK ON BOOM 500 M15 LOTS=0.2 SL=0 TP=5000 RSI=12.7 BUY_=32 SELL=68 BB_P=1.619 BB=27 SAFE_ZONE_=9.8 DON'T forget to leave reviews and comments . so that i can make more free tools for you guys . show me some support FOR OTHER PAIRS CONTACT AND SET MESSAGE ME  Risk is fundamental to the investment process, but remains a concept t
Tdi mt5
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) The Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) is a non-repainting technical indicator that combines market sentiment, momentum, and volatility into a single analytical tool for clearer trading decisions. The Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) is a multi-functional indicator designed to simplify market analysis by integrating several key market elements into one indicator window. It helps traders evaluate trend direction, momentum strength, and volatility conditions in real time. The indi
Boom and crash arrow
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
This indicator is based on an advanced strategy primarily for trading spikes on Boom and Crash Indices. Complex algorithms were implanted to detect high probability entries only. It alerts on potential Buy and Sell entries. To trade spikes on the Deriv or Binary broker, only take Buy Boom and Sell Cash alerts. It was optimized for 5-minute timeframe. the indicator will  tell you were to sell and buy its good for  boom and crash and currency  pairs  ,EURUSD ,GBPUSD,NAS100, 89% no repaint  Feature
PropTradeMaster mt5
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
PropTradeMaster mt5     Live signal For additional in-depth details, kindly refer to the  Manual Guide Revolutionize Your Trading with PropTradeMaster: A Precision Engineered Forex Robot Unleash the power of precision and innovation in your proprietary trading journey with PropTradeMaster, a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously designed for MT4. Elevate your trading experience with this exceptional tool, tailored to exceed the stringent standards of prop trading firms. Embark on a
Auzar
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
5 (1)
专家
Auzar MT5 – AI Prop Firms Forex Robot for Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping The Auzar MT5 Expert Advisor is a next-generation AI-powered trading system developed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It provides a scalping solution for Gold (XAUUSD) , specifically engineered to meet the requirements of prop firm trading environments such as FTMO , Funded Next , and My Forex Funds (MFF) . Built on neural network technology , Auzar adapts dynamically to evolving market conditions, delivering precision, consistency, and
F T M O Range Breakout Pro MT5
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
1 (1)
专家
FTMO Range Breakout Pro is a professionally developed Expert Advisor designed for breakout trading in structured environments such as evaluation accounts. Built for MetaTrader 5, it adapts to varying broker conditions using a proprietary range detection algorithm and risk control system. This EA offers configurable settings tailored for traders who aim to follow strict drawdown and execution criteria often found in prop firm accounts. Key Features Smart Range Detection – Dynamically identifies a
Breakout Signal Pro
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
Forex Signal Indicator — Automate Smart Pending Orders with Precision Are you tired of missing high-probability trades or struggling to manage your entries in fast-moving markets? The Forex Signal Indicator is designed to make trading easier and smarter — even for beginners. Key Features Auto Placement of Buy Stops and Sell Stops Automatically places pending orders at optimized zones based on market structure. Built-In Stop Loss Calculation Calculates SL levels intelligently — no more guessing
SuperTrend Line v3
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
The SuperTrend Matrix is a powerful and intuitive technical indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms, offering traders an advanced perspective on market trends and volatility. Building upon the proven effectiveness of the classic SuperTrend indicator, our enhanced SuperTrend Matrix provides clearer signals, improved adaptability, and a comprehensive view to elevate your trading decisions. Why Choose SuperTrend Matrix? In today's dynamic financial markets, ident
Vader Volatility Trading System
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Turn Market Volatility Into Your Greatest Advantage Vader Volatility is a professional-grade Expert Advisor engineered specifically for traders who profit from market turbulence. While others fear volatility, you'll command it with surgical precision using our proprietary Triple Shadow Protocol technology. This isn't just another reversal system. It's a complete volatility arbitrage solution designed for serious traders who demand consistent results in the most challenging market conditions.
TDI Roacher Ultimate Smart MM
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
[SET FOR EURUSD H1 ]   [ BLOG]   [GBPUSD SET ] TDI ROACHER ULTIMATE - Smart Money Management Edition The EA Born from Thousands of Hours Fighting the Markets LAUNCH PRICE: $299.99 | FINAL PRICE: $1,300 Current Tier 1: Copies 1-100 | Next Price Jump: $499 at 100 Sales [Live Signal Coming Soon] | The Story Behind TDI ROACHER ULTIMATE It started with failure. Our development team spent 18 months watching traders—good traders—lose accounts not because of bad strategy, but because of one fatal flaw:
Supertrend Pro Premium MTF Dashboard
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
Supertrend Pro MTF Dashboard: Trade with Confidence Stop missing high-probability trades. The Supertrend Pro MTF Dashboard is the professional-grade tool designed to cut through market noise and instantly identify powerful, aligned trends across 8 timeframes (M1 to W1). Built for serious traders, this indicator delivers no-repaint signals and a clean, actionable dashboard, making multi-timeframe confirmation effortless. KEY FEATURES FOR PROFESSIONAL TRADERS 1. Multi-Timeframe Trend Alignment
