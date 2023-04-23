NSA Prop Firm Robot Ftmo Passer

his expert advisor (EA) is designed to help traders of all levels to make successful trades in both the Gold and EURUSD markets. The NSA Prop Firm Robot is built on a smart trend trade algorithm that uses a signal detection system to identify trends in the market. This algorithm allows the robot to make intelligent and dynamic take-profit and stop-loss decisions based on real-time market data.

With the NSA Prop Firm Robot, you can rest assured that you have a powerful tool in your trading arsenal that can help you pass the FTMO, Funded Next, and MFF challenges. The robot is fully automated, making it easy to use for both novice and experienced traders. The robot also features a smart stop-loss system that limits losses and protects profits, ensuring that you can trade with confidence.

One of the best things about the NSA Prop Firm Robot is that it is incredibly customizable. With a range of customizable settings, traders can fine-tune the robot’s trading strategy to suit their individual preferences and risk tolerance. This makes the robot accessible to traders of all skill levels, from beginners to experts.

But don’t just take our word for it – the NSA Prop Firm Robot has already helped numerous traders pass the FTMO, Funded Next, and MFF challenges and trade both Gold and EURUSD with confidence. The robot is regularly updated every few weeks, ensuring that traders always have access to the latest version of the robot.

When you purchase the NSA Prop Firm Robot , you’ll receive a powerful tool that can help you take your trading to the next level. There are no restrictions such as account number licenses or time limitations, meaning that you can use the EA with any broker. The seller provides comprehensive instructions on how to configure, test, and run the robot, making it accessible to traders around the world.

The NSA Prop Firm Robot , a meticulously designed expert advisor (EA), is your ultimate ally in passing the FTMO, Funded Next, and MFF challenges . Furthermore, it enables you to trade both Gold (XAUUSD) and EURUSD confidently. Driven by a smart trend trade algorithm, this EA uses real-time market data to make intelligent and dynamic take-profit and stop-loss decisions. Currently, we have only six out of ten available copies of this exceptional EA at the present price. Once these copies are sold, the price will rise to 999 USD.

Why wait and miss out on the opportunity? Purchase the NSA Prop Firm Robot today and take the first significant step towards passing the FTMO, Funded Next, and MFF challenges, as well as towards trading both Gold and EURUSD with confidence. Equipping yourself with this robust tool, you can ensure success in the trading world.

Features:

1. Multicurrency Expert Advisor: The EA can trade both Gold (XAUUSD) and EURUSD, enabling traders to diversify their portfolio.

2. One Chart Setup: Run the EA on either EURUSD or XAUUSD charts, and it does the rest.

3. Trades Two Symbols: This feature allows the EA to monitor and make trades on both symbols.

4. Operating Hours: The EA operates for 12 hours a day, from 00:00 to 12:00, capturing the best trading opportunities.

5. Supported Account Sizes: It supports a wide range of account sizes from a minimum of $5000 to a maximum of $200,000.

6. AI-Based Robot: Powered by artificial intelligence, the EA intelligently responds to market trends.

7. Prop Accounts Compatibility: The EA works seamlessly with prop accounts such as FTMO, MFF, ROYAL, The Funded Trader Program, FundedNext, Blue Guardian, and Funded Trading Plus.

8. Unlimited Licenses: No restrictions on account number licenses or time limitations.

9. Equity Stop Loss: The EA features an equity stop-loss system that protects your profits and limits losses.

10. News Filter: It avoids trading during high-impact news events that might bring unexpected market volatility.

11. 24/7 Customer Support: We provide round-the-clock assistance through our dedicated team of support staff.

Don’t forget that for the first six months after your purchase, all updates for the NSA Prop Firm Robot are free of charge. Following this period, we offer updates at a discounted rate of 30%. By doing so, we ensure you always have access to the most current version of our EA without bearing the full cost each time.

So, don’t delay! Step into the world of successful trading today with the NSA Prop Firm Robot. This powerful tool is your gateway to mastering the trading world and the challenges it brings.

For the first 6 months, you will receive all updates for free, so you can experience the full potential of our product. After this initial period, we have decided to offer updates at a reduced rate of only 70% of the normal price. This means that you will be able to keep your product up to date without breaking the bank.

We understand that keeping up with the latest technology and features is essential for staying competitive in today’s fast-paced world, and we want to make it easier for you to do so. By offering this updated plan, we hope to strengthen our relationship with you, our valued customer, and ensure that you continue to receive the best value for your investment in our product.

So don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to stay ahead of the game and enjoy all the benefits of our updates at a fraction of the cost. Thank you for choosing our product, and we look forward to providing you with the best possible experience.



