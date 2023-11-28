Green Hawk MT4

I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000.

Green Hawk is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours.

Find out more here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller

Selling only through the mql5 site

INFORMATION

in the

Due to the sensitivity of the algorithm to spread, I advise using a good RAW/ECN broker.

After purchasing the product, please send me a private message to receive the installation manual.