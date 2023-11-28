Green Hawk MT4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Rashed Samir
- Sürüm: 2.6
- Güncellendi: 13 Temmuz 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Green Hawk is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours.
FEATURES
- Support through private chat and VIP channel for the optimal use of the bot.
- Multi Symbols in one chart option is supported.
- No Martingale, No Grid, No Double Lot, No Averaging, No Dangerous strategy.
- Every trade has SL and TP from beginning.
- Only one trade at a time, for each currency pair.
- The EA supports symbols with a suffix or prefix.
- Automatic news filtering according to broker time is supported.
- EA is FTMO compatible
- Free Demo available to download.
INFORMATION
- Recommended currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURCHF, USDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, CADCHF. You can also try other pairs.
- Recommended timeframe: M5
- Minimum deposit: $100
- Recommended leverage 1:500 (1:30 is also OK)
- Good ECN broker is required.
- Recommended: GBPUSD - M5
- Please ask the author how to set the time correctly for your broker, if your broker server time isn't set to EET.
- To run the bot in the Multi Symbols mode, set the "Act. Multi Symbol" variable to true and specify the symbols from the EA settings. It is recommended to activate it only on the EURUSD-M5 chart in the Multi Symbols mode .
- In the case of "Auto Lot Size: true", the lot size is selected based on the Equity and "Auto Lot Size Percent".
- If your account leverage is less or more than 500, you can adjust the "Auto Lot size Percent" based on the bot's suggestion.
- Make sure the "Allow DLL imports" is not enabled.
Due to the sensitivity of the algorithm to spread, I advise using a good RAW/ECN broker.
After purchasing the product, please send me a private message to receive the installation manual.
I'd be happy to answer any questions you may have.
Contact information:
Rashed’EA works at certain hours of the day… so far it’s been making money… Rashed is also very helpful… 5 stars for this!