The FTMO Passing Robot is a fully automated trading system developed to help traders navigate prop firm challenges such as FTMO, MFF, and Funded Next. It is designed with precision entry logic, built-in risk controls, and challenge-friendly settings.

This EA performs best on EURUSD M15, but is adaptable to other pairs with proper optimization.

Key Features

Fully automated operation

Compatible with FTMO and similar challenge accounts

Optimized for EURUSD M15

Built-in smart stop loss and trade management system

Risk control aligned with prop firm rules

Recommended lot size per account level included

Clean, minimalistic user interface

Runs silently in the background without user intervention

Recommended Settings

Account Type Minimum Capital Timeframe Pair Notes Prop Firm Challenge $25,000+ M15 EURUSD Best performance during London and New York sessions Personal Trading $200+ M15 EURUSD Adjust risk settings accordingly

For best results, run on a low-spread ECN broker with VPS hosting to minimize latency.

Community & Support

After purchase, buyers gain access to a growing community where you can:

Download recommended .set files

Ask setup questions

Share feedback and performance

Access discounts and updates

Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor is a tool designed for experienced traders. It does not guarantee profits or account qualification. Use at your own risk and only trade with funds you can afford to lose. We strongly recommend demo testing before going live or using on a challenge account.







