PrecisionGold PRO Smart Fractal Breakout EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Khac Thanh Bui
- Sürüm: 1.20
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
💎 PRECISION GOLD PRO: The New Standard for XAUUSD Trading 💎
PrecisionGold PRO is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed for the rigorous demands of the Gold market. By fusing Fractal Geometry with advanced Trend Filters (EMA + ADX), it filters out market noise to capture high-probability moves.
✅ NO Grid | ✅ NO Martingale | ✅ NO Dangerous Recovery Methods
📈 CORE STRATEGY
The system operates on a "Breakout & Trend" philosophy:
1. FRACTAL ENTRY: Identifies key support/resistance levels using a 30-bar fractal lookback.
2. TREND FILTER: Validates direction using Fast & Slow EMA cross-referencing.
3. MOMENTUM CHECK: Uses ADX to ensure the market has enough volatility to sustain the move.
🛡️ ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT
Your capital protection is our priority.
• Dynamic Lot Sizing: Automatically calculates volume based on your risk % (e.g., 1% per trade).
• ATR Stop Loss: Stop Loss adapts to market volatility. Tight stops in calm markets, wider stops in volatile ones.
• Volatility Protection: Prevents trading during extreme spreads or low liquidity.
🚀 SMART TRAILING SYSTEM
Lock in your profits automatically. The integrated Smart Trailing Library moves your Stop Loss to Break Even and then trails the price using:
• ATR Mode: For dynamic, volatility-based trailing.
• Points Mode: For precise, fixed-step scalping.
💻 ON-CHART DASHBOARD
Monitor your trading health at a glance:
• Real-time Profit/Loss & Equity.
• Current Trend Direction (Bullish/Bearish).
• "Close All" Panic Button for manual intervention.
⚙️ RECOMMENDATIONS
• Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
• Timeframe: H1 (Optimized for hourly trends)
• Account: ECN / Raw Spread (Low spread is vital)
• VPS: Highly Recommended for 24/7 performance
⚠️ Disclaimer: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please backtest with "Every tick based on real ticks" before live usage.