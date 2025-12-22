PrecisionGold PRO Smart Fractal Breakout EA

💎 PRECISION GOLD PRO: The New Standard for XAUUSD Trading 💎





PrecisionGold PRO is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed for the rigorous demands of the Gold market. By fusing Fractal Geometry with advanced Trend Filters (EMA + ADX), it filters out market noise to capture high-probability moves.





✅ NO Grid | ✅ NO Martingale | ✅ NO Dangerous Recovery Methods





📈 CORE STRATEGY

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

The system operates on a "Breakout & Trend" philosophy:

1. FRACTAL ENTRY: Identifies key support/resistance levels using a 30-bar fractal lookback.

2. TREND FILTER: Validates direction using Fast & Slow EMA cross-referencing.

3. MOMENTUM CHECK: Uses ADX to ensure the market has enough volatility to sustain the move.





🛡️ ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Your capital protection is our priority.

• Dynamic Lot Sizing: Automatically calculates volume based on your risk % (e.g., 1% per trade).

• ATR Stop Loss: Stop Loss adapts to market volatility. Tight stops in calm markets, wider stops in volatile ones.

• Volatility Protection: Prevents trading during extreme spreads or low liquidity.





🚀 SMART TRAILING SYSTEM

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Lock in your profits automatically. The integrated Smart Trailing Library moves your Stop Loss to Break Even and then trails the price using:

• ATR Mode: For dynamic, volatility-based trailing.

• Points Mode: For precise, fixed-step scalping.





💻 ON-CHART DASHBOARD

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Monitor your trading health at a glance:

• Real-time Profit/Loss & Equity.

• Current Trend Direction (Bullish/Bearish).

• "Close All" Panic Button for manual intervention.





⚙️ RECOMMENDATIONS

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

• Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

• Timeframe: H1 (Optimized for hourly trends)

• Account: ECN / Raw Spread (Low spread is vital)

• VPS: Highly Recommended for 24/7 performance





⚠️ Disclaimer: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please backtest with "Every tick based on real ticks" before live usage.