PrecisionGold PRO Smart Fractal Breakout EA

PrecisionGold PRO: The Institutional Approach to XAUUSD Algorithmic Trading

Welcome to the documentation for PrecisionGold PRO, a trading system engineered to solve the inherent volatility problems of the Gold market. This is not a "get rich quick" scheme; it is a discipline-enforcing algorithm designed for serious capital growth.

Zero-Compromise Safety: NO Grid. NO Martingale. NO Arbitrage. 💎 Core Philosophy: "Sniper Entries based on Market Structure."

📊 SECTION 1: THE "SNIPER" LOGIC DECODED

Most Gold EAs fail because they try to guess the market direction or recover losses by doubling down. PrecisionGold PRO is different. It relies on a strictly coded "3-Factor Confluence Model" found in the source code.

1. The Macro-Trend Filter (H4 Timeframe) Before looking for a trade, the EA scans the higher timeframe (H4) using a dual Exponential Moving Average system (EMA 50 & EMA 200).

  • Bullish Scenario: If Price > EMA 50 > EMA 200, the EA enters "Buy Only Mode."

  • Bearish Scenario: If Price < EMA 50 < EMA 200, the EA enters "Sell Only Mode."

  • The Benefit: This prevents the EA from buying at the top or selling at the bottom. It forces the system to flow with the institutional money, not against it.

2. The Micro-Entry Trigger (H1 Fractal Breakout) We do not enter at the "Current Price." We use Pending Orders (Buy Stop / Sell Stop) placed at specific Bill Williams Fractal levels on the H1 chart.

  • Why Fractals? A 5-bar Fractal High represents a verified resistance level. By placing a Buy Stop slightly above this level (plus a buffer), we only enter the market if the price breaks through with momentum.

  • False Breakout Protection: If the price touches the level but fails to break through, the order is never triggered. The EA then cleans up these "stale" orders to keep your chart clean.

3. Momentum Validation (ADX Filter) Gold often enters long periods of sideways consolidation (The "Chop Zone"). This is where trend EAs lose money.

  • The Filter: The EA utilizes the Average Directional Index (ADX).

  • The Rule: Trading is strictly forbidden if ADX < 20. We only strike when volatility is present.

🛡️ SECTION 2: MATHEMATICAL RISK ARCHITECTURE

Your capital is your inventory. PrecisionGold PRO protects it using a dynamic, self-adjusting risk model.

💎 The ATR "Breathing Room" Mechanism Gold is volatile. A fixed Stop Loss (e.g., 50 pips) is dangerous because 50 pips might be noise today but a trend tomorrow.

  • Dynamic SL: The Stop Loss is calculated as 2.5 x ATR (Average True Range).

  • Dynamic TP: The Take Profit is calculated as 5.0 x ATR .

  • Result: The system adapts to the market's heartbeat. In calm markets, your stops are tight. In volatile news events, your stops widen automatically to avoid stop-hunting.

💎 Smart Margin Check (New in v1.25) We have rewritten the execution engine. Before sending any order, the EA performs a "Pre-Flight Safety Check":

  1. It checks your broker's leverage.

  2. It calculates the exact margin required for the trade.

  3. It compares this against your Free Margin.

  4. Action: If Required Margin > Free Margin , the trade is aborted immediately. This prevents the dreaded "Error 134: Not Enough Money" and protects your account from over-leveraging.

💎 Auto-Lot Scaling You do not need to use a calculator.

  • Simply set RiskPerTrade = 1.0 (1%).

  • The EA calculates: (Account Balance * 0.01) / (Stop Loss Distance in Points * Tick Value) .

  • Result: Whether the Stop Loss is 50 pips or 100 pips, your monetary risk remains exactly 1% of your balance.

💰 SECTION 3: CAPITAL ROADMAP & RECOMMENDATIONS

To help you plan your investment journey, please follow these tiered recommendations:

🟢 Tier 1: The "Tester" ($200 - $500)

  • Objective: Verification and low-risk testing.

  • Configuration: Set RiskPerTrade = 0.0 and MinLotSize = 0.01 .

  • Strategy: Use fixed 0.01 lots. This allows the EA to execute its strategy with minimal drawdown. Perfect for Cent accounts or small ECN accounts.

🟡 Tier 2: The "Builder" ($500 - $2,500)

  • Objective: Compound growth.

  • Configuration: Set RiskPerTrade = 1.0 .

  • Strategy: Let the Auto-Lot feature work. As your balance grows from $500 to $1000, the EA will automatically increase lot sizes. If you experience a drawdown, it automatically reduces lot sizes to preserve capital.

🔴 Tier 3: The "Professional" ($2,500+)

  • Objective: Income generation and Prop Firm challenges.

  • Configuration: RiskPerTrade = 0.5 to 1.0 .

  • Strategy: Focus on consistency. The Hard Stop Loss and Weekend Filter make this EA compliant with most Prop Firm rules (FTMO, MFF, etc.).

⚙️ SECTION 4: PARAMETER DICTIONARY

=== Strategy Settings ===

  • MagicNumber: A unique ID allowing you to run multiple EAs on the same account.

  • TradeComment: Tag your trades (e.g., "PrecisionGold").

  • MaxSpread: (Default: 40). Critical for Gold: If your broker has high spreads during news, increase this to 50 or 60 to ensure trades are executed.

=== Risk Management ===

  • RiskPerTrade: The % of balance to risk (e.g., 1.0 = 1%). Set to 0 to use fixed lots.

  • UseEquity: (True/False). If True, risk is calculated based on Equity (floating P/L included). If False, based on Balance.

  • MaxLotSize: Safety ceiling to prevent accidental huge trades.

=== Entry Settings ===

  • FractalLookback: The number of bars to scan for Support/Resistance levels.

  • EntryOffset: Buffer distance (in pips) above/below the fractal for pending orders.

=== Dashboard Settings ===

  • ShowDashboard: Displays the professional info panel (Profit, Trend, Spread, Status).

❓ FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: Why does the EA not trade every day? A: PrecisionGold PRO is a Sniper, not a Machine Gun. It filters out low-probability market conditions. If the H4 trend is flat or ADX is low, it waits. Patience pays.

Q: Do I need a VPS? A: Yes. The EA manages trailing stops and pending orders in real-time. A low-latency VPS (<20ms) ensures you get the best entry prices.

Q: Can I use this on other pairs like EURUSD? A: The logic (Fractals + Trend) is universal, but the default settings (ATR multipliers) are optimized for the volatility of XAUUSD. You would need to optimize set files for other pairs.

⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading XAUUSD involves significant risk. Past performance of PrecisionGold PRO in backtests is not indicative of future results in live trading due to variable spreads and slippage. Always use a Demo account first.

