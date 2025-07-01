Cloud DCA Pro EA MT5
📈 PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Cloud DCA Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor that combines the power of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo analysis with an intelligent Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy. Designed for traders who want a systematic, emotion-free approach to the markets without traditional stop losses.
🎯 KEY FEATURES
- ✅ No Stop Loss Strategy - Uses smart DCA levels instead of hard stops
- ✅ Ichimoku Cloud Analysis - Professional trend detection and filtering
- ✅ Intelligent DCA System - Progressively averages positions with multiplier
- ✅ Dual-Direction Trading - Can DCA both buy and sell positions
- ✅ Smart State Management - Pauses/resumes DCA based on trend changes
- ✅ Professional Chart Theme - Modern TradingView-style interface
- ✅ Visual Profit Tracking - On-chart profit labels for easy monitoring
⚙️ ICHIMOKU SETTINGS
Tenkan-sen Period (Default: 9)
The conversion line period for short-term trend detection. Standard setting is 9 periods.
Kijun-sen Period (Default: 26)
The base line period for medium-term trend analysis. Traditional setting is 26 periods.
Senkou Span B Period (Default: 52)
The leading span B calculation period. Controls the cloud formation width.
Enable Detailed Logging (Default: Yes)
Provides comprehensive logging of trading decisions and trend analysis for strategy optimization.
💰 DCA SETTINGS
Initial Lot Size (Default: 0.01)
The starting position size for the first trade in any DCA sequence. Should be conservative relative to account size.
DCA Lot Multiplier (Default: 1.5)
Each subsequent DCA level multiplies the lot size by this factor. Higher values recover faster but increase risk.
Maximum DCA Levels (Default: 10)
Maximum number of averaging positions allowed in one direction. Controls maximum exposure and risk.
DCA Step in Points (Default: 50)
Price distance in points between DCA levels. Larger steps provide more breathing room but slower recovery.
Total Portfolio Profit Target (Default: $5.00)
Dollar amount profit target for closing all positions simultaneously when multiple positions are open.
🎯 TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS
Single Position Take Profit (Default: $0.25)
Profit target in dollars for closing individual positions when only one trade is active.
Show Profit Labels on Chart (Default: Yes)
Displays visual profit/loss labels on the chart when positions are closed for easy performance tracking.
🔧 SIGNAL SETTINGS
Magic Number (Default: 12345)
Unique identifier for this EA's trades. Change if running multiple EAs on same account.
Trade Comment (Default: "DCA_NoSL")
Comment prefix added to all trades for easy identification in trade history.
Bars to Confirm Trend (Default: 2)
Number of consecutive bars required to confirm trend direction before initiating trades.
📊 CHART DISPLAY SETTINGS
Show Ichimoku on Chart (Default: Yes)
Automatically displays the Ichimoku indicator on the chart with the same settings used by the EA.
🧠 TRADING LOGIC
Entry Strategy
- Analyzes Ichimoku Cloud for trend direction
- Requires price above/below both Senkou spans for strong signals
- Uses Chikou Span for momentum confirmation
- Implements Conservative DCA rules - no new DCA when price in cloud
Position Management
- Smart State System: Tracks active buying, active selling, paused buying, and paused selling conditions
- Trend Reversal Handling: Pauses DCA when trend changes direction
- Dynamic Recovery: Can switch DCA direction when conditions align
Risk Management
- No Traditional Stop Loss - relies on DCA averaging strategy
- Maximum Position Limits - controlled by max DCA levels
- Conservative Cloud Filter - prevents DCA in uncertain market conditions
- Profit-First Closing - closes most profitable positions first
📋 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
Very Conservative Setup (Safest)
- Initial Lot: 0.01
- DCA Multiplier: 1.1
- Max Levels: 3
- DCA Step: 100 points
- Best for: New users, small accounts
Conservative Setup (Low Risk)
- Initial Lot: 0.01
- DCA Multiplier: 1.2
- Max Levels: 5
- DCA Step: 80 points
- Best for: Risk-averse traders
Moderate Setup (Balanced)
- Initial Lot: 0.01
- DCA Multiplier: 1.3
- Max Levels: 7
- DCA Step: 60 points
- Best for: Experienced traders with adequate capital
⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES
Timeframe Recommendation
Versatile Multi-Timeframe Support - Works effectively across various timeframes:
- M5-M15: Quick signals, frequent opportunities, good for active monitoring
- M30-H1: Balanced approach, moderate signal frequency, ideal for part-time traders
- H4-D1: Swing trading style, fewer but higher quality signals, less monitoring required
Choose timeframe based on your trading style and availability to monitor positions.
Account Requirements
- Minimum balance: $500 for very conservative settings
- Recommended: $1000+ for conservative settings
- Recommended: $3000+ for moderate settings
- Low spread broker preferred for frequent DCA entries
Risk Warning
This EA uses a no-stop-loss strategy with position averaging. While historically effective, ensure proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.
🎨 VISUAL FEATURES
- Modern Dark Theme - Professional TradingView-style chart appearance
- Teal & Blue Candles - Eye-friendly color scheme without traditional red
- Clean Interface - Minimal clutter with essential information only
- Profit Tracking Labels - Visual feedback on closed position performance
🏆 IDEAL FOR
✅ Traders seeking systematic, emotion-free trading
✅ Those uncomfortable with traditional stop losses
✅ Ichimoku analysis enthusiasts
✅ Swing and position traders
✅ Traders wanting visual performance feedback
📞 DEVELOPER CONTACT & SUPPORT
🔧 Technical Support
Telegram: @Tomybui32
- Custom EA development and modifications
- Personal consultation and optimization
- Installation and setup assistance
- Trading strategy discussions
💬 General Inquiries
- Questions about EA functionality
- Custom parameter recommendations
- Account setup guidance
- Performance optimization tips
🛠️ Custom Development Services
- EA modifications and enhancements
- Personal trading strategy automation
- Multi-timeframe system development
- Portfolio management solutions
📈 What I Offer
✅ Fast Response - Usually within 24 hours
✅ Professional Support - Years of MQL5 development experience
✅ Custom Solutions - Tailored to your trading style
✅ Ongoing Updates - Continuous improvement and bug fixes
✅ Fair Pricing - Competitive rates for quality work
🌟 Why Choose My Services
- Extensive experience in algorithmic trading
- Deep understanding of Ichimoku and DCA strategies
- Proven track record with successful EAs
- Commitment to client satisfaction
- Fluent in both technical implementation and trading psychology
Cloud DCA Pro EA - Where Traditional Japanese Analysis Meets Modern DCA Strategy
© 2025 @Tomybui32 | Professional MQL5 Developer
