PrecisionGold PRO Smart Fractal Breakout EA

💎 PRECISION GOLD PRO: The New Standard for XAUUSD Trading 💎

PrecisionGold PRO is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed for the rigorous demands of the Gold market. By fusing Fractal Geometry with advanced Trend Filters (EMA + ADX), it filters out market noise to capture high-probability moves.

✅ NO Grid | ✅ NO Martingale | ✅ NO Dangerous Recovery Methods

📈 CORE STRATEGY
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
The system operates on a "Breakout & Trend" philosophy:
1. FRACTAL ENTRY: Identifies key support/resistance levels using a 30-bar fractal lookback.
2. TREND FILTER: Validates direction using Fast & Slow EMA cross-referencing.
3. MOMENTUM CHECK: Uses ADX to ensure the market has enough volatility to sustain the move.

🛡️ ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Your capital protection is our priority.
• Dynamic Lot Sizing: Automatically calculates volume based on your risk % (e.g., 1% per trade).
• ATR Stop Loss: Stop Loss adapts to market volatility. Tight stops in calm markets, wider stops in volatile ones.
• Volatility Protection: Prevents trading during extreme spreads or low liquidity.

🚀 SMART TRAILING SYSTEM
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Lock in your profits automatically. The integrated Smart Trailing Library moves your Stop Loss to Break Even and then trails the price using:
• ATR Mode: For dynamic, volatility-based trailing.
• Points Mode: For precise, fixed-step scalping.

💻 ON-CHART DASHBOARD
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Monitor your trading health at a glance:
• Real-time Profit/Loss & Equity.
• Current Trend Direction (Bullish/Bearish).
• "Close All" Panic Button for manual intervention.

⚙️ RECOMMENDATIONS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
• Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
• Timeframe: H1 (Optimized for hourly trends)
• Account: ECN / Raw Spread (Low spread is vital)
• VPS: Highly Recommended for 24/7 performance

⚠️ Disclaimer: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please backtest with "Every tick based on real ticks" before live usage.
Altri dall’autore
GoldStorm Pro EA MT5
Khac Thanh Bui
Experts
GoldStorm Pro - Advanced Multi-Strategy Fractal Trading System Overview GoldStorm Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using advanced fractal breakout strategies. The system combines three independent trading strategies that work together to capture different market movements while maintaining strict risk management. Key Features Multi-Strategy Architecture Strategy A (Conservative) provides long-term swing trading with high probability setups. St
Trading Dashboard Pro
Khac Thanh Bui
Indicatori
TradingDashboardPro - Professional Trading Analytics Indicator for MT5 Overview TradingDashboardPro is a comprehensive real-time trading analytics dashboard that transforms your MT5 chart into a powerful account monitoring station. This professional-grade indicator provides instant visualization of your trading performance with multi-language support, helping you make informed decisions with live data updates every 5 seconds. Key Features Multi-Language Support Built-in translations for 10 lan
Cloud DCA Pro EA MT5
Khac Thanh Bui
Experts
Cloud DCA Pro EA - Advanced Ichimoku DCA Trading System Product Overview Cloud DCA Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor combining Ichimoku Kinko Hyo analysis with intelligent Dollar Cost Averaging strategy. Designed for systematic, emotion-free trading without traditional stop losses. Key Features No Stop Loss Strategy - Uses smart DCA levels instead of hard stops Ichimoku Cloud Analysis - Professional trend detection and filtering Intelligent DCA System - Progressive position averaging with mu
SeeGrid EA MT5
Khac Thanh Bui
Experts
SeeGrid EA - Advanced Grid Trading System Overview SeeGrid EA v1.27 is a sophisticated bi-directional grid trading system that implements dynamic Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategies with advanced risk management. This Expert Advisor combines traditional grid trading with intelligent position management and automated market analysis. Key Features Bi-Directional DCA Grid System Positive DCA follows trend direction with progressive lot multiplication. Negative DCA provides counter-trend averagi
FREE
Flash Xbest EA MT5
Khac Thanh Bui
Experts
FlashXbestEA - Professional Williams %R Grid Trading System Revolutionary DCA Strategy with Advanced Market Intelligence FlashXbestEA represents the next generation of automated grid trading, combining Williams %R momentum analysis with sophisticated Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) techniques. This EA intelligently manages multiple positions using advanced mathematical models to maximize profits while protecting capital through smart recovery mechanisms. Core Trading Logic Williams %R Direction Stra
RSI Advanced The Mastering RSI
Khac Thanh Bui
4 (1)
Indicatori
RSI Advanced - Elevate Your Analysis & High-Potential Trade Signals Overview RSI Advanced is a powerful custom indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to elevate your technical analysis and provide reliable trading signals. This indicator integrates a standard Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a sophisticated system of Moving Averages (MA) and Bollinger Bands (BB) applied directly to the RSI's data. Furthermore, it incorporates advanced divergence detection capabilities, empowering traders to iden
FREE
Magic Order Manager EA
Khac Thanh Bui
Utilità
Magic Order Manager EA v1.02 - Professional Trading Assistant Smart Position Management Tool with Auto Take Profit System Product Description Magic Order Manager is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to optimize trading profits through smart automation and risk control. This position management tool provides automated profit taking based on customizable rules while maintaining comprehensive risk monitoring. Key Features Intelligent Auto Take Profit Automatically closes all positions wh
FREE
Smart Order Hedging EA MT5 Pro
Khac Thanh Bui
Utilità
Smart Order Hedging EA MT5 Pro - Advanced Trade Management Utility (IMPORTANT: This is a Trade Management Utility, NOT an automated trading system. It intelligently closes existing positions to reduce drawdown; it DOES NOT open any new trades.) Struggling with drawdown and manually managing complex offsetting positions? Introducing the Smart Order Hedging EA MT5 Pro , a powerful utility designed to automatically find and close combinations of your existing profitable and losing trades on MetaTr
FREE
Position Optimizer EA
Khac Thanh Bui
Utilità
PosiOptimizer EA - Smart Hedging Position Optimizer Overview PosiOptimizer EA is a sophisticated position management tool designed to optimize hedging strategies by intelligently closing counter-directional order pairs. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms including K-means clustering, hash maps, and Sharpe ratio analysis to identify and close the most optimal position pairs while maintaining controlled drawdown and desired buy/sell ratios. Key Features Advanced Pairing Algorithms The EA
FREE
EA Performance Monitor
Khac Thanh Bui
Utilità
EA Performance Monitor - Your Trading Command Center Overview EA Performance Monitor is a comprehensive monitoring tool for MetaTrader 5 that provides real-time oversight of all Expert Advisors running across your charts. This utility displays performance metrics, risk assessment, and account health in a centralized dashboard, enabling efficient portfolio management and informed decision-making. Key Features Mission Control Dashboard Transform your trading workspace into a professional command
Enhanced Candlestick DCA
Khac Thanh Bui
Experts
Enhanced Candlestick DCA EA - Professional Trading Strategy Description The Enhanced Candlestick DCA EA is a sophisticated multi-strategy trading system that combines Japanese candlestick pattern analysis with advanced Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) position management. Developed with both safety and profitability in mind, this EA dynamically adapts to changing market conditions through its intelligent entry system and comprehensive risk management framework. Key Features Entry System Candlestick P
XSmart Pro EA MT5
Khac Thanh Bui
Experts
XSmartPro EA - Professional Grid Trading System Intelligent Bidirectional DCA Grid with Advanced Safety Filters Overview XSmartPro EA is a professional Grid DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) trading system designed for traders who want safe and efficient Forex trading. The EA uses an intelligent bidirectional grid strategy combined with advanced technical filters to optimize entry points and protect your account. Key Features Smart Grid DCA System Bidirectional Grid automatically opens BUY orders in u
