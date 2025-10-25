Smart Order Hedging EA MT5 Pro - Advanced Trade Management Utility

(IMPORTANT: This is a Trade Management Utility, NOT an automated trading system. It intelligently closes existing positions to reduce drawdown; it DOES NOT open any new trades.)

Struggling with drawdown and manually managing complex offsetting positions?

Introducing the Smart Order Hedging EA MT5 Pro, a powerful utility designed to automatically find and close combinations of your existing profitable and losing trades on MetaTrader 5. Its primary goal is drawdown reduction and profit consolidation based on your specific rules. Developed by @BKTVentures.

While often called a "Hedging" EA, please note its function is closing existing opposite positions (using profits to offset losses), not opening new hedge trades. It meticulously scans your open positions (for the current symbol and optionally specific magic numbers), identifies potential closure opportunities, prioritizes them based on your chosen strategy, and executes closures when the net profit falls within your desired range.

Key Features:

Automated Position Closure: Set your parameters and let the utility manage the complex task of finding and closing offsetting positions 24/7.

Multiple Closure Strategies: Choose various methods for reducing exposure: Standard (1:1): Closes one profitable position against one losing position. Partial Close: Closes one profitable position against a calculated portion of a losing position ("Smart Partial" logic minimizes loss while securing profit). Multi-Profit (N:1): Closes multiple smaller profitable positions against one larger losing position. Multi-Loss (1:N): Closes one larger profitable position against multiple smaller losing positions (ideal for clearing out drawdown clusters).

Intelligent Imbalance Detection: Prioritizes closing positions on the side (Buy or Sell) experiencing significantly larger losses, considering both P/L and Volume for smarter decision-making. Allows optional "same-side" closures during severe imbalances.

Advanced Prioritization: Configure the utility to prioritize closing loss positions based on: Distance: Furthest from the current price. Age: Oldest open time. Loss Amount: Largest negative profit.

"Best-Fit" Logic: For Multi-Profit and Multi-Loss modes, the utility intelligently searches for the optimal combination of positions that results in a net profit closest to your minimum net profit target , ensuring maximum efficiency per closure.

Performance Optimized: Uses efficient QuickSort algorithms for analyzing both profit and loss positions. Operates on a periodic timer event (typically 1 second) instead of reacting to every price tick, ensuring minimal CPU usage and smooth terminal performance.

Profit Window Control: Define precise minimum net profit and maximum net profit targets (in your account currency) for each closure, preventing undesirable closures and securing targeted profit levels.

Dynamic Minimum Profit: Optionally increase the minimum net profit target automatically when overall account profit reaches a specified threshold.

Safety First: Includes a crucial Spread Check feature to automatically pause closure operations during volatile market conditions when the spread exceeds a user-defined limit (in points) , preventing costly slippage.

Flexible Scanning: Choose to scan all open positions on the current symbol or only those matching a specific magic number .

User-Friendly Panel: Displays key information directly on your chart, including status, P/L, position counts, volume, closure statistics, and more.

Multilingual Inputs: Input parameter comments available in English and Vietnamese (selectable at compile time).

How It Works:

Scan: The utility scans your existing open positions based on your settings (symbol, magic number filter). Categorize & Sort: Positions are categorized into profitable and losing ones. Both lists are efficiently sorted based on your priority strategy (Losses) and profit amount (Profits). Analyze Imbalance: Checks if Buy or Sell losses are significantly imbalanced based on volume and P/L. Identify Closure Combinations: Iterates through sorted positions, applying the enabled closure strategies (Multi-Profit, Partial, Standard, Multi-Loss) to find combinations where the Net Profit falls within the defined minimum and maximum profit targets. Prioritize & Optimize: Selects the best available closure combination based on priority rules and "Best-Fit" logic (for multi-position closures). Safety Check: Verifies if the current spread is within the allowed maximum spread limit. Execute Closure: If conditions are met and spread is safe, the utility precisely closes the identified positions.

Benefits:

Save Time & Reduce Stress: Automates a tedious and complex manual position management process.

Systematic Drawdown Reduction: Consistently reduces exposure by closing losing positions using profits from others.

Optimized Closures: Intelligent logic ensures efficient use of profitable positions.

Enhanced Performance: Low CPU usage thanks to efficient timer-based operation.

Increased Safety: Spread protection minimizes risk during volatile market conditions.

Important Notes:

Crucially: This utility DOES NOT open any new trades. Its sole purpose is to manage and close existing positions.

Position closure strategies can be complex. Ensure you understand the risks and logic involved.

Always test thoroughly on a Demo account before using on a Live account.

Performance depends heavily on market conditions and the specific profit/loss distribution of your open positions.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading involves risk.

Download the Smart Order Hedging EA MT5 Pro today and take intelligent, automated control of your position closures and drawdown management!

Developed by @BKTVentures

