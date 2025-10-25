Smart Order Hedging EA MT5 Pro

Smart Order Hedging EA MT5 Pro - Advanced Trade Management Utility

(IMPORTANT: This is a Trade Management Utility, NOT an automated trading system. It intelligently closes existing positions to reduce drawdown; it DOES NOT open any new trades.)

Struggling with drawdown and manually managing complex offsetting positions?

Introducing the Smart Order Hedging EA MT5 Pro, a powerful utility designed to automatically find and close combinations of your existing profitable and losing trades on MetaTrader 5. Its primary goal is drawdown reduction and profit consolidation based on your specific rules. Developed by @BKTVentures.

While often called a "Hedging" EA, please note its function is closing existing opposite positions (using profits to offset losses), not opening new hedge trades. It meticulously scans your open positions (for the current symbol and optionally specific magic numbers), identifies potential closure opportunities, prioritizes them based on your chosen strategy, and executes closures when the net profit falls within your desired range.

Key Features:

  • Automated Position Closure: Set your parameters and let the utility manage the complex task of finding and closing offsetting positions 24/7.

  • Multiple Closure Strategies: Choose various methods for reducing exposure:

    • Standard (1:1): Closes one profitable position against one losing position.

    • Partial Close: Closes one profitable position against a calculated portion of a losing position ("Smart Partial" logic minimizes loss while securing profit).

    • Multi-Profit (N:1): Closes multiple smaller profitable positions against one larger losing position.

    • Multi-Loss (1:N): Closes one larger profitable position against multiple smaller losing positions (ideal for clearing out drawdown clusters).

  • Intelligent Imbalance Detection: Prioritizes closing positions on the side (Buy or Sell) experiencing significantly larger losses, considering both P/L and Volume for smarter decision-making. Allows optional "same-side" closures during severe imbalances.

  • Advanced Prioritization: Configure the utility to prioritize closing loss positions based on:

    • Distance: Furthest from the current price.

    • Age: Oldest open time.

    • Loss Amount: Largest negative profit.

  • "Best-Fit" Logic: For Multi-Profit and Multi-Loss modes, the utility intelligently searches for the optimal combination of positions that results in a net profit closest to your minimum net profit target, ensuring maximum efficiency per closure.

  • Performance Optimized:

    • Uses efficient QuickSort algorithms for analyzing both profit and loss positions.

    • Operates on a periodic timer event (typically 1 second) instead of reacting to every price tick, ensuring minimal CPU usage and smooth terminal performance.

  • Profit Window Control: Define precise minimum net profit and maximum net profit targets (in your account currency) for each closure, preventing undesirable closures and securing targeted profit levels.

  • Dynamic Minimum Profit: Optionally increase the minimum net profit target automatically when overall account profit reaches a specified threshold.

  • Safety First: Includes a crucial Spread Check feature to automatically pause closure operations during volatile market conditions when the spread exceeds a user-defined limit (in points), preventing costly slippage.

  • Flexible Scanning: Choose to scan all open positions on the current symbol or only those matching a specific magic number.

  • User-Friendly Panel: Displays key information directly on your chart, including status, P/L, position counts, volume, closure statistics, and more.

  • Multilingual Inputs: Input parameter comments available in English and Vietnamese (selectable at compile time).

How It Works:

  1. Scan: The utility scans your existing open positions based on your settings (symbol, magic number filter).

  2. Categorize & Sort: Positions are categorized into profitable and losing ones. Both lists are efficiently sorted based on your priority strategy (Losses) and profit amount (Profits).

  3. Analyze Imbalance: Checks if Buy or Sell losses are significantly imbalanced based on volume and P/L.

  4. Identify Closure Combinations: Iterates through sorted positions, applying the enabled closure strategies (Multi-Profit, Partial, Standard, Multi-Loss) to find combinations where the Net Profit falls within the defined minimum and maximum profit targets.

  5. Prioritize & Optimize: Selects the best available closure combination based on priority rules and "Best-Fit" logic (for multi-position closures).

  6. Safety Check: Verifies if the current spread is within the allowed maximum spread limit.

  7. Execute Closure: If conditions are met and spread is safe, the utility precisely closes the identified positions.

Benefits:

  • Save Time & Reduce Stress: Automates a tedious and complex manual position management process.

  • Systematic Drawdown Reduction: Consistently reduces exposure by closing losing positions using profits from others.

  • Optimized Closures: Intelligent logic ensures efficient use of profitable positions.

  • Enhanced Performance: Low CPU usage thanks to efficient timer-based operation.

  • Increased Safety: Spread protection minimizes risk during volatile market conditions.

  • (Available from the developer) [Optional replacement for 'Completely FREE!']

Important Notes:

  • Crucially: This utility DOES NOT open any new trades. Its sole purpose is to manage and close existing positions.

  • Position closure strategies can be complex. Ensure you understand the risks and logic involved.

  • Always test thoroughly on a Demo account before using on a Live account.

  • Performance depends heavily on market conditions and the specific profit/loss distribution of your open positions.

  • Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading involves risk.

Download the Smart Order Hedging EA MT5 Pro today and take intelligent, automated control of your position closures and drawdown management!

Developed by @BKTVentures

(Consider adding your Telegram link/contact here if desired)


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
GoldStorm Pro EA MT5
Khac Thanh Bui
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldStorm Pro - Advanced Multi-Strategy Fractal Trading System Overview GoldStorm Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using advanced fractal breakout strategies. The system combines three independent trading strategies that work together to capture different market movements while maintaining strict risk management. Key Features Multi-Strategy Architecture Strategy A (Conservative) provides long-term swing trading with high probability setups. St
FREE
Cloud DCA Pro EA MT5
Khac Thanh Bui
Uzman Danışmanlar
Cloud DCA Pro EA - Advanced Ichimoku DCA Trading System Product Overview Cloud DCA Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor combining Ichimoku Kinko Hyo analysis with intelligent Dollar Cost Averaging strategy. Designed for systematic, emotion-free trading without traditional stop losses. Key Features No Stop Loss Strategy - Uses smart DCA levels instead of hard stops Ichimoku Cloud Analysis - Professional trend detection and filtering Intelligent DCA System - Progressive position averaging with mu
Trading Dashboard Pro
Khac Thanh Bui
Göstergeler
TradingDashboardPro - Professional Trading Analytics Indicator for MT5 Overview TradingDashboardPro is a comprehensive real-time trading analytics dashboard that transforms your MT5 chart into a powerful account monitoring station. This professional-grade indicator provides instant visualization of your trading performance with multi-language support, helping you make informed decisions with live data updates every 5 seconds. Key Features Multi-Language Support Built-in translations for 10 lan
SeeGrid EA MT5
Khac Thanh Bui
Uzman Danışmanlar
SeeGrid EA - Advanced Grid Trading System Overview SeeGrid EA v1.27 is a sophisticated bi-directional grid trading system that implements dynamic Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategies with advanced risk management. This Expert Advisor combines traditional grid trading with intelligent position management and automated market analysis. Key Features Bi-Directional DCA Grid System Positive DCA follows trend direction with progressive lot multiplication. Negative DCA provides counter-trend averagi
FREE
RSI Advanced The Mastering RSI
Khac Thanh Bui
Göstergeler
RSI Advanced - Elevate Your Analysis & High-Potential Trade Signals Overview RSI Advanced is a powerful custom indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to elevate your technical analysis and provide reliable trading signals. This indicator integrates a standard Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a sophisticated system of Moving Averages (MA) and Bollinger Bands (BB) applied directly to the RSI's data. Furthermore, it incorporates advanced divergence detection capabilities, empowering traders to iden
FREE
EA Performance Monitor
Khac Thanh Bui
Yardımcı programlar
EA Performance Monitor - Your Trading Command Center Overview EA Performance Monitor is a comprehensive monitoring tool for MetaTrader 5 that provides real-time oversight of all Expert Advisors running across your charts. This utility displays performance metrics, risk assessment, and account health in a centralized dashboard, enabling efficient portfolio management and informed decision-making. Key Features Mission Control Dashboard Transform your trading workspace into a professional command
FREE
Magic Order Manager EA
Khac Thanh Bui
Yardımcı programlar
Magic Order Manager EA v1.02 - Professional Trading Assistant Smart Position Management Tool with Auto Take Profit System Product Description Magic Order Manager is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to optimize trading profits through smart automation and risk control. This position management tool provides automated profit taking based on customizable rules while maintaining comprehensive risk monitoring. Key Features Intelligent Auto Take Profit Automatically closes all positions wh
FREE
Position Optimizer EA
Khac Thanh Bui
Yardımcı programlar
PosiOptimizer EA - Smart Hedging Position Optimizer Overview PosiOptimizer EA is a sophisticated position management tool designed to optimize hedging strategies by intelligently closing counter-directional order pairs. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms including K-means clustering, hash maps, and Sharpe ratio analysis to identify and close the most optimal position pairs while maintaining controlled drawdown and desired buy/sell ratios. Key Features Advanced Pairing Algorithms The EA
FREE
Enhanced Candlestick DCA
Khac Thanh Bui
Uzman Danışmanlar
Enhanced Candlestick DCA EA - Professional Trading Strategy Description The Enhanced Candlestick DCA EA is a sophisticated multi-strategy trading system that combines Japanese candlestick pattern analysis with advanced Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) position management. Developed with both safety and profitability in mind, this EA dynamically adapts to changing market conditions through its intelligent entry system and comprehensive risk management framework. Key Features Entry System Candlestick P
Flash Xbest EA MT5
Khac Thanh Bui
Uzman Danışmanlar
FlashXbestEA - Professional Williams %R Grid Trading System Revolutionary DCA Strategy with Advanced Market Intelligence FlashXbestEA represents the next generation of automated grid trading, combining Williams %R momentum analysis with sophisticated Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) techniques. This EA intelligently manages multiple positions using advanced mathematical models to maximize profits while protecting capital through smart recovery mechanisms. Core Trading Logic Williams %R Direction Stra
XSmart Pro EA MT5
Khac Thanh Bui
Uzman Danışmanlar
XSmartPro EA - Professional Grid Trading System Intelligent Bidirectional DCA Grid with Advanced Safety Filters Overview XSmartPro EA is a professional Grid DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) trading system designed for traders who want safe and efficient Forex trading. The EA uses an intelligent bidirectional grid strategy combined with advanced technical filters to optimize entry points and protect your account. Key Features Smart Grid DCA System Bidirectional Grid automatically opens BUY orders in u
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt