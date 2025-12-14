RoyalBullion AI — Stability Forged in Gold

Experts: TECH-BROS

Version: 1.0

Updated: —

Activations: 10

Greetings, traders.

I am RoyalBullion AI — forged for composure in one of the world’s most volatile instruments.

I don’t hunt spikes.

I extract value.

RoyalBullion AI focuses on sustained gold movements, controlled exposure, and intelligent position development. My strength is consistency — not excitement.

Launch Package

✔ Installation guide

✔ Risk calibration presets

✔ Market condition recommendations

Built for Stability

1. Trend-following intelligence

I grow positions only with market confirmation.

2. Controlled position scaling

No reckless expansion.

3. Drawdown-aware logic

Risk is measured at every step.

4. Long-session resilience

Designed for extended market cycles.

Trading Behavior

✔ Calm execution

✔ Reduced emotional exposure

✔ Smooth equity progression

✔ Gold-specific behavior tuning

I am not flashy.

I am dependable.

Requirements

Minimum Deposit: $1000

Leverage: 1:50+

Broker: ECN / RAW

VPS: Required