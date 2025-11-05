GoldScalpKING Ai — multi-strategy XAUUSD Expert Advisor with ATR dynamic stops, weighted confirmation engine, optional recovery/martingale mode, session filters and risk-based or fixed-lot sizing. Ready for robust backtesting and live trading on ECN/RAW brokers.





Full product description

GoldScalpKING Ai — Professional XAUUSD Trading EA





GoldScalpKING Ai is a robust Expert Advisor engineered for trading XAUUSD (Gold) . It combines many technical techniques into a single, configurable decision engine: indicator checks, candle & chart patterns, divergence and multi-timeframe analysis, ATR-based dynamic stops, and an optional recovery mechanism. The result is an EA that is configurable for fixed-lot or risk-percent sizing, safe session control, and flexible behavior across different brokers and account types.

This EA is intended for traders who want a sophisticated, tested approach to gold trading with strong controls around risk, trading time, and order management. It is not a black-box martingale-only system — recovery is optional and configurable.

Key highlights

- Primary instrument: XAUUSD (default) — easily configurable symbol input.

- Multi-strategy confirmation engine (weights + threshold): candle patterns, chart patterns, price action, indicators, divergences, MA crossovers, S/R, volume and more.

- ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit (default) for market-adaptive exit sizing.

- Two sizing modes: fixed-lot or % risk of account balance (risk-percent).

- Optional recovery/martingale mechanism with configurable multiplier, max levels and recovery lot override.

- Session trading windows: London, New York, Tokyo, Sydney (configurable).

- Trade throttles: max trades per candle, min seconds between trades, max positions and max total volume.

- Validations: checks for SL/TP minimum distance (SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL), margin checks and automatic lot adjustment if needed.

- Debug/logging options for easier testing and tuning.









Inputs overview (common important parameters)

- Symbol_Name — trading symbol ( default: XAUUSD )

- Timeframe — main timeframe used for analysis (default: H1)

- Risk_Percent — risk as % of account for dynamic sizing (recommended: 1.0)

- Fixed_Lot_Size — if >0 uses fixed lots; set to 0 to enable risk% sizing

- Enable_Martingale — enables martingale scaling behavior (optional)

- Martingale_Multiplier — multiplier used when Martingale increments

- Max_Martingale_Levels — maximum martingale levels allowed

- Recovery_Lot_Size — explicit lot to use on next trade after loss (override)

- Max_Lot_Size — overall lot cap

- Max_Position_Volume — cap on total open volume for EA

- Max_Positions — maximum EA positions at once

- Min_Confirmations — number of weighted confirmations required to enter

- Use_Dynamic_StopLoss — use ATR-based SL/TP (default = true)

- ATR_Period, ATR_StopLoss_Multiplier, ATR_TakeProfit_Multiplier — ATR settings

- Use_Main_Trend_Filter, MA_Trend_Period — optional main-trend filter

- Trade_London_Session, London_Session_Start/End (and same for NY/Tokyo/Sydney) — trading session windows

- G_Debug — debug prints (turn on during testing)





Recommended broker & account setup

- Best with ECN/RAW or direct market access brokers where XAUUSD spreads and execution are tight.

- Low spread and low slippage improve results. Prefer brokers with consistent XAUUSD contract settings and known tick/pip definitions.

- For small accounts, use Risk_Percent mode and a conservative risk value (e.g., 0.5%–1%).

- If you enable recovery/martingale, understand the increased drawdown risk and configure Max_Martingale_Levels, Max_Lot_Size and Max_Position_Volume conservatively.









Why choose GoldScalpKING Ai

- Modular confirmation engine gives you granular control (weights & strategy toggles) so you can adapt the EA to your style and risk tolerance.

- Robust technical validation before every order: stops distance checks, margin checks, and automatic lot adjustment logic reduce failed opens and unexpected rejections.

- Built-in session and day filters to avoid risky news/holiday windows.

- Both risk-percent and fixed-lot modes supported — convenient for small accounts and prop challenges.





Common questions

Q: Can this trade instruments other than Gold (XAUUSD)?

A: Yes, the default is XAUUSD, but you can configure `Symbol_Name` to another symbol — however the system parameters (ATR multipliers, pip assumptions) are tuned for precious metals; retest and retune for FX pairs.





Q: Is the recovery (martingale) mandatory?

A: No. Recovery/Martingale is optional. You can run the EA in pure risk-percent mode by setting `Fixed_Lot_Size = 0` and `Enable_Martingale = false`.





Q: What is the best deposit to start?

A: GoldScalpKING Ai supports small accounts via % risk-sizing, however the minimum viable account depends on chosen risk and broker margin. Start with a demo and scale conservatively.













Quick contract (what this EA expects/produces)



- Inputs: symbol, timeframe, many strategy toggles and weights, risk or fixed-lot sizing, martingale/recovery settings, ATR & SL/TP parameters, session windows, max positions/volume, magic number.

- Outputs: market orders (Buy/Sell) with SL/TP, debug/Print logs, internal state (martingale level, CurrentLotSize).

- Success criteria: EA opens trades when a weighted confirmations threshold is reached, obeying session, position, SL/TP and margin constraints. All orders validated before send.









Strategy modules — what they likely check & contribute



The EA is modular; each module is called with local_rates and returns either 0/1 or a count. The EA multiplies the returned value by configured weight and sums.





- Indicators (RSI, MACD, ADX, Stochastic, Bollinger Bands)

- RSI: overbought/oversold or divergence; contributes to momentum confirmation

- MACD: crossovers or MACD histogram direction vs signal line; trend/momentum confirmation

- ADX: trend strength (ADX high => trend-following bias)

- Stochastic: near extremes or cross signals for entry timing

- Bollinger Bands: price touching bands or squeeze breakout

- Moving Average Crossovers (MA Crossover)

- Fast MA vs slow MA crosses or price relative to MA provide trend bias and entry timing

- CandlePatterns

- Detects single-candle signals (pin bars, engulfing, doji, etc.) which serve as local triggers

- ChartPatterns

- Recognizes larger formations (triangles, flags, head-and-shoulders) — higher weight for structural signals

- PriceAction

- Support/resistance rejections, breakouts, momentum on candle structure

- SupportResistance / PivotPoints

- Price proximity to S/R or pivot levels; S/R rejection or breakout adds confirmations

- Divergence

- Price vs oscillator (MACD/RSI) divergence for reversal probability

- HarmonicPatterns / WolfeWaves / ElliottWaves

- Pattern detection modules that return signals for higher-probability set-ups (heavier weight)

- VolumeAnalysis

- Confirms breakout strength or exhaustion using tick volume (if available)

- MultiTimeframe

- Cross-checks signals on higher/lower timeframes to reinforce confirmations

- TimeAnalysis

- Day-of-week/time-of-day filters & allowed trading hours for more selective timing





Each module's output is weighted via inputs like CandlePatterns_Weight, Divergence_Weight, etc. By adjusting weights and Min_Confirmations you tune sensitivity (lower threshold -> more trades; higher -> fewer but stronger setups).

















Tuning recommendations & starter settings

- Small demo starter (recommended)

- Symbol: XAUUSD

- Timeframe: H1 or M30 for lower frequency; 1M for scalp-focused behavior

- Fixed_Lot_Size = 0 (enable Risk_Percent)

- Risk_Percent = 1.0 (start)

- Fixed_Lot_Size fallback: 0.01 for tiny accounts if desired

- Enable_Martingale = false initially

- Use_Dynamic_StopLoss = true

- ATR_Period = 14, ATR_StopLoss_Multiplier = 4.2, ATR_TakeProfit_Multiplier = 0.5 (these are EA defaults; tune)

- Min_Confirmations = 7 (adjust lower to increase frequency)

- Max_Positions = 5, Max_Position_Volume = 5.0

- G_Debug = true for testing

- For funded challenge / prop trading

- Use fixed-lot or tightly controlled risk-percent (lower), disable recovery/martingale or configure conservative martingale caps. Ensure EA respects prop rules (no excessive volume or overnight holds).

- For scalping on 1-minute

- Reduce Min_Confirmations, increase some indicator weights for speed (e.g., PriceAction_Weight, CandlePatterns_Weight), use M1 multi-timeframe checks carefully.











