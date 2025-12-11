Gold Mvp Ai
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Mike Wilson Namaru
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
GOLD MVP AI
GOLD MVP AI is a flagship trading system combining elite algorithmic engineering with sophisticated market logic.
The EA behaves like a “strategic ruler,” evaluating market strength, structural zones, volatility phases, and reversal patterns before making decisions.
GOLD MVP AI is built for traders who want a balanced, disciplined, and powerful gold trading system with strong built-in protections. It integrates adaptive ATR modeling, smart scaling, equity guards, and session-based filtering—making it capable of handling both trending and ranging market environments.
Premium Features
-
Royal Decision Engine evaluating structure, patterns & volatility
-
Multi-timeframe confirmation with candle pattern recognition
-
ATR-tuned SL/TP and trailing system
-
Adjustable recovery mode with conservative capital control
-
Auto-lot and fixed-lot models
-
Designed for long-term consistency and stable growth
Technical Specifications
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: H1
-
Minimum Deposit: $500 | Recommended $1,000+
-
Leverage: 1:50+
-
Account Type: ECN / RAW
-
Risk: 1% default
-
VPS: Recommended for nonstop performance