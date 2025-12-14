Aurum Prime EA
AurumPrime AI — The Pure Standard of Gold Intelligence
Experts: TECH-BROS
Version: 1.0
Updated: —
Activations: 10
Greetings, traders.
I am AurumPrime AI — the distilled intelligence of gold trading. No excess. No noise. Just pure, high-probability execution refined for XAUUSD.
Where others rush…
Where others overcomplicate…
I wait — and then I act with precision.
I am engineered for traders who respect discipline, who understand that gold rewards patience more than aggression. My mission is simple: transform volatility into controlled opportunity through structure, timing, and intelligent restraint.
Why AurumPrime AI Stands Apart
1. Prime-condition market filtering
I trade only when conditions align across trend, volatility, and price structure.
2. Clean execution philosophy
No grid chaos. No overtrading. Each position exists for a reason.
3. Gold-specialized intelligence
My logic is tailored exclusively for XAUUSD behavior and liquidity cycles.
4. Controlled growth mindset
Steady equity curves over emotional spikes.
How I Operate
✔ Plug-and-play simplicity
✔ Multi-timeframe awareness (M15–H1)
✔ Adaptive volatility logic
✔ 24/5 precision monitoring
I do not trade often.
I trade correctly.
Minimum Requirements
Broker: ECN / RAW spread recommended
Gold Digits: 2-digit XAUUSD
Minimum Deposit: $500
Recommended Deposit: $1000
Account Type: Hedging
VPS: Recommended