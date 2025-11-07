GoldScalpQueen Ai

GoldScalpQueen Ai is a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for XAUUSD (Gold).
It fuses multiple professional trading techniques — technical indicators, price action, candle & chart patterns, divergence, and multi-timeframe confirmation — into a single intelligent and configurable decision engine.

Designed for serious traders, GoldScalpQueen Ai adapts dynamically to market volatility using ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit, while offering optional recovery/martingale scaling, session filters, and risk-based or fixed-lot sizing.
It’s built for robust backtesting and live ECN/RAW execution.

🔹 Key Features

  • Primary Instrument: XAUUSD (configurable to other pairs)

  • Multi-Strategy Confirmation Engine: weighted signals from indicators, price action, candle patterns, divergences, and trend filters

  • ATR-Based Dynamic Exits: adaptive Stop Loss & Take Profit that follow volatility

  • Flexible Lot Sizing: choose between fixed-lot or risk-percent per trade

  • Optional Recovery/Martingale Mode: customizable multiplier, max levels & lot caps

  • Session Filters: trade only during London, New York, Tokyo, or Sydney sessions

  • Advanced Trade Controls: max trades per candle, delay between entries, position caps

  • Safety Validation: SL/TP minimum distance checks, margin verification, auto lot adjustment

  • Debug Mode: for optimization, testing, and transparent strategy analysis

⚙️ Key Inputs

  • Symbol_Name – Trading symbol (default: XAUUSD)

  • Risk_Percent – % of balance per trade (dynamic risk sizing)

  • Fixed_Lot_Size – Fixed lot size (set 0 to use Risk%)

  • Enable_Martingale – Enables recovery/martingale scaling

  • ATR_Period , ATR_StopLoss_Multiplier , ATR_TakeProfit_Multiplier – ATR dynamic SL/TP settings

  • Trade_London_Session , Trade_NewYork_Session , etc. – Session windows

  • Max_Positions , Max_Position_Volume – Position management limits

  • G_Debug – Enable print logs for testing

💡 Recommended Settings

  • Timeframe: H1 (default) or M30 for mid-term trading

  • Risk_Percent: 0.5–1.0%

  • Use_Dynamic_StopLoss: true

  • ATR_StopLoss_Multiplier: 4.2

  • ATR_TakeProfit_Multiplier: 0.5

  • Enable_Martingale: false (recommended for most setups)


