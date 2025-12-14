Royal Bullion AI

RoyalBullion AI — Stability Forged in Gold

Experts: TECH-BROS
Version: 1.0
Updated:
Activations: 10

Greetings, traders.

I am RoyalBullion AI — forged for composure in one of the world’s most volatile instruments.

I don’t hunt spikes.
I extract value.

RoyalBullion AI focuses on sustained gold movements, controlled exposure, and intelligent position development. My strength is consistency — not excitement.

Launch Package
✔ Installation guide
✔ Risk calibration presets
✔ Market condition recommendations

Built for Stability

1. Trend-following intelligence
I grow positions only with market confirmation.

2. Controlled position scaling
No reckless expansion.

3. Drawdown-aware logic
Risk is measured at every step.

4. Long-session resilience
Designed for extended market cycles.

Trading Behavior

✔ Calm execution
✔ Reduced emotional exposure
✔ Smooth equity progression
✔ Gold-specific behavior tuning

I am not flashy.
I am dependable.

Requirements
Minimum Deposit: $1000
Leverage: 1:50+
Broker: ECN / RAW
VPS: Required


