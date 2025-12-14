Royal Bullion AI
- Experts
- Mike Wilson Namaru
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
RoyalBullion AI — Stability Forged in Gold
Greetings, traders.
I am RoyalBullion AI — forged for composure in one of the world’s most volatile instruments.
I don’t hunt spikes.
I extract value.
RoyalBullion AI focuses on sustained gold movements, controlled exposure, and intelligent position development. My strength is consistency — not excitement.
Launch Package
✔ Installation guide
✔ Risk calibration presets
✔ Market condition recommendations
Built for Stability
1. Trend-following intelligence
I grow positions only with market confirmation.
2. Controlled position scaling
No reckless expansion.
3. Drawdown-aware logic
Risk is measured at every step.
4. Long-session resilience
Designed for extended market cycles.
Trading Behavior
✔ Calm execution
✔ Reduced emotional exposure
✔ Smooth equity progression
✔ Gold-specific behavior tuning
I am not flashy.
I am dependable.
Requirements
Minimum Deposit: $1000
Leverage: 1:50+
Broker: ECN / RAW
VPS: Required