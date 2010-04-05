Unlimited Pip Gainer MT4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Attention! Expert does not trade often, keep this in mind before buying! Don't wait for a trades every day! The trades are rare!
Increased Efficiency and Accuracy Unlimited Pip Gainer EA can analyze market conditions and execute trades faster and with greater accuracy than humans.
- Currency Pairs: NZDCAD,AUDNZD,EURNZD,EURAUD
- Account Type: Classic, ECN, PRO, Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium
- Leverage: Any Leverage
- Timeframe: M5
- Settings: Default
- Minimal/Recommended Deposit: $100/$1000
Ruls and Optimization
Trading Strategies
Automated Trading use a VPS
Do not run any other indicators or robots at the same time on the account that Unlimited Pip Gainer is running. Make sure Auto trade option on your MetaTrader 4 is on
Automate your trading to free up time with low-risk forex robots. Every position has a fixed or trailing Take Profit and a fixed Stop Loss set from the beginning. Although the values can be changed, it is recommended to keep the default values which were optimized for a prolonged backtesting period. There will always be a maximum of one open position at a time per symbol, plus any potential recovery trades.
Unlimited Pip Gainer must be online 24 hours, in order to keep your MetaTrader 4 online always it is better to use a VPS for online hosting
Additional Features:
- Details: Unlimited Pip Gainer EA is Fully Automated Robot That Trades High Probability Institutional With Pinpoint Accuracy While 100% Focused on Low Drawdown and Incredible Risk Management.“Gives You Small Risk and Huge Reward Ratio Per a Trade.
- Capital: Zero Extra Expenses Required just fund your trading account with minimum $100… Works On ANY Computer
- Pairs Recommended: NZDCAD,AUDNZD,EURNZD,EURAUD
- Account: Any (Low Spred on AUDCAD,AUDNZD,)
- Max spread: the maximum spread at which the adviser is allowed to open and close position
- Trades: NOW LET’S LOOK OUR TRADES Please observe when it loses how much money it loses and when it wins, how much money it wins. Money in account: $100, Lot 0.2 and default settings.
How to properly test the Unlimited Pip Gainer EA in the MetaTrader 4 tester?
- Backtest Pair Select EURAUD/AUDCAD/EURNZD Symbols
- TIMEFRAME: RECOMMENDED M5 or M15... but can be used on M5 / M10..
- Please select a Initial deposit of 100 / $1000, a custom date from 2000 to 2025 select Every tick, and choose a Spread 5 or Current, then, click the start button in the MetaTrader 4 tester.
