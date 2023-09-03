Advanced ADX Robot

ADX

Welcome to the Advanced ADX Robot

=================================

The Robot is based on ADX Crossovers.

You decide which time frame.

The Ea has the following settings

  • On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its up to yourself. 
  • I would recommend to test it on a Cent Account if you are not sure.
  • The Ea has been created by myself and i use it as well for my private trading. 
  • The EA has more settings It can be used as Fixed TP and SL Trading EA
  • The EA can be used as Martingale
  • The EA can be used as trailing EA
  • lot increasement
  • Perfect for Longterm Investmens

Risk warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 


Please trade responsible.

Thank you




