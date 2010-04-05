LZM Trade Bot

LZM Trade Bot Elite: Limited offer for $219---- Real Price $299.


Symbol: USDJPY


Lazy Money Trade Bot Elite works with certain fix Daily Profit Target. It will close all the orders as it reaches the Daily Target and stop automatically .

It works on basic martingale scalping strategy.

It will open only one trade at a time. It's very simple strategy and gives good monthly returns.

LZM Trade Bot Elite mostly reaches the daily profit in asian market itself.


We are in the market for more than 8yrs and used many EA's and end up losing so money. Finally decided to make our own EA which would give good returns every month without looking at charts for hours or worrying about account blow out. we are succeed.


IMPORTANT! for  a full support and to get instructions on how to set up, pls leave a message on comment tab after making a purchase


Recommended Rules:

  1. Use Raw spread account ( We recommend exness)
  2. Spread could be cause problems in closing order since it is a scalper.Minimum Deposit $500 ( Medium Risk)
  3. Recommended $1000 (Low Risk)1:500-1:1000 Leverage
  4. Daily Target Should be limited as we Recommend.Run it on VPS for better results. 
  5. All the settings will be integrated in EA.Time Frame: M15, 

SETTINGS:

Lot Size : 0.01

Take Profit : 200

Stoploss : 100

Buy Threshold : 200

Gap between orders : 200

Maximum Lot size : 1.5

Multiply Lot size : 1.5

Max Spread: 10

Trailing Stoploss : 25

Daily Profit 8 or 10

Contact me for details or for any questions


