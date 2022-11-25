The Arrow Scalper

Dear Friend..

I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic

this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that:

- when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend

the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order

the buy or sell order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually

by the user , such as :

lot size : 0.01

TP : 75 point

SL : 35 point





best luck ...







