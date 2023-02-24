Shogun RX
Güncellendi: 24 Şubat 2023
After years of painstaking research and development, we are offering the opportunity for you to have this incredible tool in your automated trading portfolio.
SHOGUN RX is a strategy that has a very advanced secret trading algorithm.
It is a safe EA that trades using pending orders with a defined Stop Loss, Take Profit and 2 smart Trailing capabilities.
LIVE ACCOUNT ---> CLICK HERE
Pair: USDJPY
TimeFrame: H4.
Minimum deposit: 100$.
RECOMMENDED BROKE: Equiti
FEATURES:
- Solid backtest and proven live performance ---> CLICK HERE
- No need to adjust GMT
- Very easy to use: just read 3 lines of instructions below
HOW TO INSTALL:
- The EA must be attached to ONLY one H4 USDJPY chart
- Just define your risk settings and you are ready to go.
- You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA.
REQUIREMENTS:
- The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage. But we advise using a good ECN broker with proven track record (Please check our recommended broker above)
- The EA should run on a VPS continuously.
STRATEGY:
- Strategy already proven with 1 year of performance in real account
- Only 1 trade at a time, with defined SL and TP
- No Grid, No Martingale
- FiFo Complaint
- It's not a scalper! It can run on accounts and brokers of any type, however we highly recommend using a broker with more than 1 year of proven performance. Please check the recommended broker above.
- Built and proven performance for USDJPY on H4 timeframe. Always run on this timeframe for best performance.
- Long-term strategy, with 13 years of proven backtest and 1 year of real account. As with any long-term strategy, there will be bad months down the road. Be patient and define your risk according to your profile.