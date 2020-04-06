Alpha Trading Sceduler

Overview
Alpha Trading Scheduler is an MT4 tool that helps control when automated trading is allowed inside one terminal.
It does not open trades by itself. Instead, it evaluates your weekly schedule and publishes a “trading allowed / blocked” status.
The status is shared through terminal Global Variables so your other Expert Advisors can follow one centralized time plan.
Optional functions can close positions and/or cancel pending orders at the end of allowed periods (when enabled).
Use it to align automated trading with the hours you choose (sessions, rollovers, weekends, or custom windows).

What the Tool Does
You define allowed or blocked time ranges for each weekday (Monday to Sunday).
The scheduler checks the current time using your selected reference (local PC time or broker/server time).
It updates a global state that other EAs can read before placing new orders.
A small on-chart panel can show current status, time, and whether the schedule is active.
Optional notifications can alert you when the status changes.

Key Features

  • Central time control for one MT4 terminal (runs on a single chart)

  • Two modes: Allow mode (whitelist hours) and Deny mode (blacklist hours)

  • Separate schedule for each day, with multiple time ranges per day

  • Choice of time reference: local time or broker/server time (as provided)

  • Terminal Global Variables for EA integration (trading allowed / blocked state)

  • Optional actions at schedule end: close positions and/or cancel pending orders

  • Optional notifications (popup/email/push) based on terminal settings

  • Lightweight design for continuous running (VPS-friendly)

Risk Management & Safety Notes
This tool does not remove trading risk. Trading involves risk, and losses are possible.
It does not press the MT4 AutoTrading button; it can only provide status and optional order handling as configured.
Terminal-wide control depends on your other EAs reading the scheduler’s Global Variables before opening new trades.
If an EA does not check the variables, it may continue trading even when the schedule is blocked.
Time alignment is critical: confirm whether your schedules are based on local time or broker/server time, especially during DST changes.
Optional close/cancel actions can close trades earlier than your strategy would otherwise do; test carefully on demo first.

Inputs
Schedule Mode

  • Mode: Allow or Deny

  • Time reference: Local time or Server/Broker time

  • Enforce schedule checking (strict/relaxed behavior if provided)

Weekly Schedule

  • Monday to Sunday time ranges (multiple periods per day)

  • Empty day support (no trading for that day)

  • Full-day coverage possible (00:00–24:00)

Trade Handling (Optional)

  • Close open positions at schedule end (on/off)

  • Cancel pending orders at schedule end (on/off)

  • Slippage setting for closing operations (points)

Display

  • Panel on/off

  • Panel style (classic/modern/minimal if provided)

  • Optional weekly overview/statistics display (if provided)

Notifications

  • Popup alerts (on/off)

  • Email alerts (requires terminal email setup)

  • Push alerts (requires terminal notifications setup)

Setup

  1. Copy the file to MQL4/Experts (if provided as an EA) and restart MT4 (or refresh Navigator).

  2. Attach Alpha Trading Scheduler to one chart in the terminal (one instance per terminal is recommended).

  3. Choose the time reference (local or server/broker time).

  4. Select Allow mode or Deny mode and enter your daily time ranges.

  5. If desired, enable optional close/cancel actions and set slippage.

  6. If you want notifications, configure MT4 email/push settings first, then enable the alert options.

  7. Verify that the on-chart panel and the Experts/Journal logs show schedule changes correctly.

Recommended Evaluation
Start with a simple schedule (one or two windows per day) and test on a demo account.
Confirm the “allowed/blocked” status changes at the exact times you expect with your chosen time reference.
If you enable auto-close/cancel features, verify the behavior on demo before using them on a live account.
Check that your other EAs correctly read and respect the scheduler’s Global Variables.
Review your schedules after DST changes and broker time shifts.
Use a VPS if you require continuous operation.

Compatibility
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (desktop terminal).
Works with most MT4 brokers and account types.
Attach to one chart per terminal; the schedule and Global Variables apply terminal-wide.
For full integration, your other EAs must be designed to check the scheduler’s Global Variables before opening new trades.

FAQ
Q: Does this tool place trades?
A: No. It controls trading availability status and optional closing/canceling actions if enabled.

Q: Can it control all EAs in the terminal?
A: It can publish terminal Global Variables. EAs must read those variables to respect the schedule.

Q: Should I use Allow mode or Deny mode?
A: Allow mode is suitable when you want only specific hours to be tradable. Deny mode is suitable when you want to block only specific time windows.

Q: Which time should I use: local or server?
A: Server/broker time is often simpler for consistent scheduling across VPS/terminals, but choose what matches your workflow and verify alignment.

Q: Can it close trades automatically?
A: If enabled, it can close open positions and/or cancel pending orders at schedule end. Test this behavior carefully on demo first.

Q: Where can I get support?
A: Support is provided via MQL5 comments or MQL5 messages only.

Changelog

  • Version history is available in the Market “Versions” tab.

Produtos recomendados
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Speedy Tiger
Che Jeib Che Said
Experts
SPEEDY TIGER https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products Speedy Tiger is a fully automated EA that uses our innovative algorithm combined with our money management concept. This EA is designed for easy to use with simple inputs parameters. INPUTS Trade Comment: user comment Magic No: unique EA Number Time Frame: default is H1 Min Lot: EA will execute not less than the minimum lot size for starting lot, taking into account the calculated risk set in percentage trade risk feature. Max
Fibonacci System
Maksim Neimerik
Experts
The system applies Fibo levels. Apart from basic Fibo levels (23.6; 38.2; 50.0; 61.8; 100.0;), the EA features custom levels (34.0; 36.0; 64.0; 66.0;). You can decide the levels trading is to be performed from. Sample trade: when the market is bullish and the price rolls back to the levels (as we remember, we select the levels on our own), the EA opens buy orders. The opposite is true for sell orders. The EA can work in three modes. Each of the modes is a separate Fibo levels construction method
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
EA123 Snipper MACD
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
Red Hawk EA
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (17)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Red Hawk is a "mean reversion" trading system, that trades during the quiet times of the market. It runs on 9 pairs currently: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUCAD, AUDJPY, EURAUD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M5 Since this kind of strategy works best with low spread and fast execution, I advise using an good ECN broker. IMPORTANT F
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
GoldenTrend
Aliaksandr Sych
Experts
GoldenTrend — a next-generation high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from the smallest market movements. Utilizing advanced algorithms for price action and volume analysis, it opens dozens of highly accurate trades daily with minimal risk. Why GoldenTrend? Монитор Ultra-Fast Trades : Captures profit from 5–15 pip movements. Ideal for ECN accounts with low spreads. Adaptive Strategy : Automatically adjusts to current market volatility and dynamically shifts tradi
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
Experts
!! POR FAVOR, ATUALIZE PARA A ÚLTIMA VERSÃO 2.05 PARA UM DESEMPENHO AINDA MAIS RÁPIDO!! SMART FUNDED HFT ACABOU DE PASSAR NO DESAFIO DE 100K DA KORTANA FX NA ABERTURA DO MERCADO EM 29.01.2024, APESAR DA BAIXA VOLATILIDADE POR FAVOR, VERIFIQUE A SEÇÃO DE CAPTURAS DE TELA, COLOQUEI A PROVA LÁ IMPORTANTE NÃO PERCA O DESCONTO EXCLUSIVO DE 40% DA KORTANA FX PARA PAGAMENTOS EM CRIPTOMOEDAS ATÉ 29.01.2024.  Liberte o seu potencial de trading com o Smart Funded HFT EA!   SEM NECESSIDADE DE VPS / SEM ARQ
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Experts
O robô usa a estratégia de negociação de quebrar as linhas do indicador Bollinger Bands. A essência dessa estratégia está na análise constante das linhas do indicador e na busca dos pontos de fuga mais eficazes para suas linhas. Quando o preço rompe a linha indicadora em uma das direções, o robô abre uma negociação naquela direção e começa a segui-la. Mas o robô não abre negociações toda vez que as linhas indicadoras são quebradas, mas apenas nos locais onde ele considera ser o mais eficaz. Est
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 é um consultor especializado exclusivo que pode negociar os sinais de MT4 do indicador de seta Matrix com um painel de negociação no gráfico, manualmente ou 100% automaticamente. O Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 determinará a tendência atual em seus estágios iniciais, reunindo informações e dados de até 10 indicadores padrão, que são: Índice de movimento direcional médio (ADX), Índice de canal de commodities (CCI), Velas clássicas de Heiken Ashi, Média Móvel, Divergência de conv
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Define automaticamente níveis exactos de TP e SL em qualquer ordem ️ Funciona com todos os pares e EAs, com filtro por símbolo ou magic number Este Expert Advisor permite-te definir níveis exactos de Take Profit (TP) e Stop Loss (SL) usando valores de preço directos (ex: 1.12345 no EURUSD). Sem pips ou pontos — apenas gestão precisa de ordens com opção de aplicar a todas ou filtrar por gráfico ou número mágico. Funcionalidades principai
BBMA Grid Combination
Kahfi Pangariduwan
5 (1)
Experts
BBMAGC   BBMAGC  is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system . This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA Time Frame: H1 Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD VPS recommended 4/5 digit broker Min Deposit 1000$ Low spread always better Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert a
Meta Sniper
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Requirements Optimized to work with   EURUSD-EURCHF-USDJPY, AUDUSD-CADJPY-AUDNZD, CHFJPY-NZDJPY-NZDUSD For timeframe 4H. *(Minimum recommended deposit is $300 for each Pair) for initial lot set to 0.10, My favorite Pair are (CHFJPY-NZDJPY-EURUSD-AUDNZD-USDJPY) Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$  You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments) ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very e
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Cm EA TrailingStopOrders
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The algorithm of the adviser's work: When the Expert Advisor is launched at a specified distance from the price (first_step), BuyStop and SellStop orders are placed. Further, depending on which way the price went, one of them becomes market, and the other begins to crawl after the price. When the price rolls back, it also becomes market. If we have reached a set profit in some direction, the order is closed and a creeping pending order of the same direction is placed again. If the profit is no
Voenix
Lorentzos Roussos
4.58 (12)
Experts
Padrões harmônicos , Scanner e comerciante Padrões incluídos: Padrão ABCD Padrão Gartley Padrão de morcego Padrão de cifra 3Padrão de acionamentos Padrão Cisne Negro Padrão de cisne branco Padrão Quasimodo ou padrão Over Under Padrão de morcego alternativo Padrão de borboleta Padrão de caranguejo profundo Padrão de caranguejo Padrão de tubarão Padrão de cinco O Padrão de cabeça e ombros Padrão de triângulo ascendente Padrão Um Dois Três E 8 padrões personalizados Voenix é um scanner de padrões
Macd Pro I
Steve Zoeger
Experts
MACD Pro I EA https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4 =============== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. The Ea is based on the MACD Indicator and 3 more and has been kept simple. ========================================= Maybe better to go for small profit, set it on higher time frames then you can use it for more pairs at the same time. =========================================== => works on all Time Frames but i would recommend the
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
Experts
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
Experts
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM Zig Zag Estratégia: Os Expert Advisors usam seu indicador integrado Zig Zag para determinar as tendências de preços e calculam o sinal para decidir abrir posições de compra ou venda. Ele envia uma ordem, fecha ou move a posição de perda Trailing Stop conforme o indicador funciona. Você pode definir o período de tempo de cada dia da semana em que o EA não deve negociar (o momento ruim para negociar). Geralmente o período do dia em que as notícias de impacto são publicadas. Entradas Gerais: F
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Experts
Bar Boss   O Expert   Advisor usa o indicador FletBoxPush para analisar o mercado e determinar os sinais de negociação. O indicador é integrado ao Expert Advisor e sua instalação adicional no gráfico não é necessária. A negociação ocorre no rompimento dos níveis definidos como os limites do apartamento. Limitação de perdas é usada. Descrição das configurações do consultor TimeFrames - período do gráfico, configuração para o indicador color - a cor da área de preço definida como plana, configura
NZDUSD4hestacional
Ignacio Gorriz Martinez
Experts
NZDUSD 4H SEASONAL é uma EA executada para o par NZDUSD e para o intervalo de tempo H4. A sazonalidade do par foi estudada, dividindo-o em meses de alta e de baixa. E depois é aplicado um algoritmo genético que estuda as possíveis ineficiências e vantagens para tirar partido delas a seu favor, tanto em alta como em baixa. Tem stoplosses incorporados para comércio independente de compra e venda, também estudados com o mesmo algoritmo. Os comércios de compra estão abertos para 4 velas e os de ven
ShinZuka
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
Experts
Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter Quantum StarMan  de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular Si
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: O sucesso de hoje será o fruto de amanhã SUPER DESCONTO POR TEMPO LIMITADO! ÚLTIMOS 2 EXEMPLARES POR 299 USD ANTES DE O PREÇO AUMENTAR. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Conjunto de alto risco Manual e ficheiros de configuração: Contacte-me após a compra para receber o manual e os ficheiros de configuração. Preço: O preço inicial é de 899 dólares e será aumentado em 199 dólares por cada dez vendas. Cópias disponíveis: 2 Goldex AI - Robô de negociação avançado com redes neura
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT5:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre Quantum King MT4 e ganhe Quantum StarMan grátis!*** Pergunte no privado para mais detalhes! Regra       Suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. Quantum King EA
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron é um Expert Advisor distinto que continua a série Aura de sistemas de negociação. Ao alavancar Redes Neurais avançadas e estratégias de negociação clássicas de ponta, Aura Neuron oferece uma abordagem inovadora com excelente desempenho potencial. Totalmente automatizado, este Expert Advisor foi projetado para negociar pares de moedas como XAUUSD (GOLD). Ele demonstrou estabilidade consistente entre esses pares de 1999 a 2023. O sistema evita técnicas perigosas de gerenciamento de din
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia orientada por IA com ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA é um Expert Advisor avançado de trading projetado para GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Ele foca em segurança, retornos consistentes e lucratividade infinita. Ao contrário de muitos outros EAs, que dependem de estratégias de alto risco, como martingale ou grid trading. Infinity EA emprega uma estratégia de scalping disciplinada e lucrativa baseada em rede neural incorporada em aprendizado de máquina, tecnologia baseada em IA de análise de dados fornecid
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1071)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff é um EA projetado especificamente para o comércio de ouro. O trabalho é baseado na abertura de ordens no indicador Gold Stuff, portanto, o consultor trabalha na estratégia "Trend Follow", o que significa seguir a tendência. Importante! Entre em contato comigo imediatamente após a compra para obter instruções e bônus! Você pode obter uma cópia gratuita do nosso indicador Strong Support e Trend Scanner, envie uma mensagem privada. a mim! Os resultados em tempo real podem ser vist
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (41)
Experts
O EA Trend Ai foi projetado para funcionar com o indicador Trend Ai, que realizará sua própria análise de mercado combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão, assumindo todos os sinais do indicador de forma totalmente automática! O EA contém diversos parâmetros externos totalmente ajustáveis e permite que o trader personalize o especialista de acordo com sua escolha. Assim que o ponto verde aparecer, o EA se preparará para uma operação de com
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
3 (2)
Experts
O Game Change EA é um sistema de negociação de acompanhamento de tendências baseado no indicador Game Changer. Vende automaticamente sempre que se forma um ponto vermelho e continua na direção de venda até que apareça um X amarelo, o que sinaliza um possível fim da tendência. A mesma lógica se aplica às negociações de compra. Quando aparece um ponto azul, o EA começa a comprar e fechará o ciclo de compra assim que for detetado um X amarelo. Este EA é adequado para qualquer par de moedas e qualqu
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
Uma das estratégias de trading automatizado mais poderosas de 2025 Transformámos uma das estratégias de trading manual mais fortes de 2025 num Expert Advisor totalmente automatizado , baseado em TMA (Triangular Moving Average) com lógica CG . Este EA foi desenvolvido para entradas precisas, ordens pendentes inteligentes e controlo rigoroso de risco , sendo adequado para todos os pares Forex e ouro (XAUUSD) . O sistema apresenta o melhor desempenho em contas ECN com spreads inferiores a 10 pontos
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSÃO ULTRA OTIMIZADA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , em sua versão para MT4, é o lançamento mais poderoso, estável e refinado até hoje. HFT é um scalper de alta frequência que opera exclusivamente em Ouro (XAUUSD) no TF: M1, executando um grande número de operações diariamente. Ele suporta alavancagem de até 1:500 e opera com tamanhos de lote muito razoáveis para uma verdadeira estratégia de scalping. Por isso, requer contas dedicadas para scalping (RAW ou ECN). ICMarkets é o corretor re
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.65 (54)
Experts
Capivara EA é um sistema avançado de acompanhamento automatizado de tendências baseado no indicador Hama. Se o mercado ficar em baixa e o indicador ficar vermelho, o EA venderá; se o mercado ficar em alta e o indicador ficar azul, o EA comprará. O EA pode detectar com precisão o início das tendências de alta e de baixa e controlará as negociações abertas em um estilo martingale/grade até atingir TP. Pares recomendados: Todos os pares principais como eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd e também pares
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Nossa Tecnologia ao seu lado! Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 5 Negociar ouro, um dos ativos mais voláteis do mercado financeiro, exige alta precisão, análise criteriosa e um gerenciamento de risco extremamente eficaz. O Javier Gold Scalper  foi desenvolvido exatamente para integrar esses pilares
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
O Expert Advisor é um sistema projetado para recuperar posições não rentáveis.   O algoritmo do autor bloqueia uma posição perdedora, divide-a em muitas partes separadas e fecha cada uma delas separadamente. Configuração fácil, lançamento atrasado em caso de rebaixamento, bloqueio, desativação de outros Expert Advisors, média com filtragem de tendência e fechamento parcial de uma posição perdedora são incorporados em uma ferramenta. É o uso de fechamento de perdas em peças que permite reduzir p
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp é um sistema de scalping bidirecional de curto prazo que tenta extrair lucros rapidamente com entradas altamente precisas. Sinal ao vivo do Scalp Unscalp em breve! O preço atual será aumentado. Preço por tempo limitado 99 USD Sem grid, sem martingale. Cada operação é realizada de forma independente Stop loss fixo disponível, com sistema virtual de trailing stop dinâmico Painel de negociação interativo e configurações precisas de tamanho de lote Recomendado Gráfico: EURUSD, GBPUSD,
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader  combina uma estratégia de breakout e de seguimento de tendências com um máximo de duas negociações por dia.  Contacte-me imediatamente após a compra para obter um bónus pessoal!  Você pode obter uma cópia gratuita do nosso forte apoio e indicador de Scanner de tendência, por favor pm. Eu!   Por favor, note que eu não vendo meus EA ou conjuntos especiais no telegram, ele só está disponível no Mql5 e meus arquivos de Conjunto estão disponíveis apenas no meu blog aqui.  Tenha cuid
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequên
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Experts
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Experts
Introdução ao DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Visão Geral DCA CYCLEMAX é um programa de trading semiautomático baseado em grid, otimizado para ativos que mostram fortes tendências unidirecionais no mercado. É especialmente eficaz para ativos com alta volatilidade e uma tendência constante em uma direção, como ouro (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100) e criptomoedas. Usando a estratégia DCA (D
Bitcoin Expert MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (3)
Experts
- Real price is 300$ - Limited Discount (It is 49$) -  Only 1 purchase is 49$. - Lifetime update free Welcome, Bitcoin Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency, a peer-to-peer digital currency that operates independently of a central governing authority . Bitcoin enables direct transactions between users, secured by cryptographic technology and recorded on a transparent and immutable ledger   without centra
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
SNeox AI
Anastasiya Morozova
Experts
SNeox AI   é um robô de negociação automatizado de múltiplas moedas para operações estáveis a longo prazo no mercado Forex. O sistema de consultoria foi desenvolvido utilizando algoritmos comprovados para analisar preços e volatilidade de mercado e tem como foco negociações cautelosas com riscos controlados. ATENÇÃO!   Promoção de Ano Novo: as 15 primeiras compras pagam apenas $99 Próximos 15 - $159 Preço final: US$ 229 Aproveite já esta oferta! MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/pr
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
Venda relâmpago por 24 horas - Apenas $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" é um Consultor Especialista (EA) projetado especificamente para participar do desafio HFT, negociando com o par US30. Para conhecer mais Consultores Especialistas e Indicadores de destaque, visite: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller Eu sou Los, por favor, inscreva-se para receber mais atualizações: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ O que é HFT? A negociação de alta frequência (HFT) é um métod
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Experts
Comerciante Fundamental Ziwox O Ziwox Fundamental trader é um assistente de negociação que ajuda os traders do mercado financeiro a tomar decisões inteligentes informadas pelos dados de informações do EA. Este EA usa fontes on-line para capturar todas as informações necessárias, como o viés fundamental das moedas, o sentimento do índice de traders de varejo em tempo real em um par, previsão de banco e instituto, dados de relatório COT e outros dados em um painel EA complexo. Resumidamente, é um
BB Scalping
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (6)
Experts
O BB Scalping Expert é minha mais recente e poderosa obra-prima em operações de breakout/scalping e sem martingale, operando ouro com precisão! Este sistema opera em breakouts usando a banda de Bollinger e o indicador Zig-Zag em combinação. Várias ordens pendentes são colocadas na máxima e na mínima das bandas de Bollinger. Quando acionadas, há um trailing stop seguindo o preço de breakout até que as ordens sejam interrompidas. O EA utiliza o indicador Zig-Zag para stop loss dinâmico, protegend
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
O The Golden Way é um software de negociação automática para a plataforma MT4. Ele adota uma estratégia híbrida abrangente, que opera por meio da colaboração de várias subestratégias. Essa abordagem permite capturar com precisão oportunidades de compra (long) e venda (short) no mercado do ouro (XAUUSD), ajudando você a aproveitar momentos de negociação em diferentes cenários de mercado. Com base em uma lógica de negociação madura, ele possibilita operações profissionais e eficientes no mercado
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: Seu Trading, Nossa Tecnologia Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 4 Negociar ouro, um dos instrumentos mais voláteis do mercado, exige precisão, análise aprofundada e gestão de risco eficiente. O CyNera Expert Advisor integra perfeitamente esses elementos em um sistema sofisticado projetado para a negociação ideal
Mais do autor
Gold Hyper Scalper M5
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview XAU Hyper Scalper is an automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) designed for M5 charts in MetaTrader 4. It uses a rule-based approach that combines Parabolic SAR direction filtering with Bollinger Bands conditions to manage entries and exits. Optional spread and news-time blocking can pause new entries during selected conditions. The EA requires user-defined risk settings and broker-appropriate parameters. What the EA Does The EA monitors XAUUSD on M5 and evaluates market direction u
Euro Pulse EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Euro Pulse EA (Alpha Structure FX) Overview Prop Firm Robot is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that trades 5 minute timeframe using a multi-indicator confirmation model and built-in protection limits. Entries are filtered by several standard indicators and are evaluated on new bars. The EA includes spread/position limits, daily loss and drawdown limits, and account equity protections that can suspend new entries when triggered. An optional news filter can pause new entries around sc
Nasdaq Apex EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Nasdaq Apex EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for NASDAQ-100 index symbols provided by your broker (e.g., US100, NAS100, USATECHIDXUSD). It is intended for H1 charts and uses a trend-continuation breakout approach with directional filters. Entries are placed as stop orders at recent structural highs/lows when both the daily bias and SuperTrend agree. The EA includes fixed SL/TP, optional trailing stop, and time-based expiry rules to avoid stale entries. What t
US30 Quantum EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview US30 Quantum EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for trading the Dow Jones index symbol provided by your broker (e.g., US30/DJ30/USA30). It is intended for M15 charts and uses a rule-based trend and volatility confirmation approach. The EA combines Keltner Channel, Hull Moving Average, and SuperTrend conditions, with ATR-based trade management. It is designed to run as a single-instance EA on one symbol, with no grid and no martingale logic. What the EA Does The
Sterling Sigma Reversion EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Sterling Sigma Reversion EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for GBPUSD on the H1 timeframe. It applies a rule-based mean reversion approach using two Bollinger Bands to detect stretched conditions and then targets a return toward a 20-period simple moving average (SMA). Entries are placed using pending orders, with time-based expiry to avoid stale setups. The EA is designed without grid-style averaging and without martingale logic. What the EA Does The EA monito
Aegis Vortex US30 EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Aegis Vortex US30 EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for US30-type index symbols (broker naming may vary, e.g., US30/DJ30/USA30). It is intended for M5 charts and uses a rule-based approach that targets mean-reversion behavior near volatility extremes. Entries are placed using pending stop orders and are filtered by regime/confirmation conditions to reduce activity when criteria are not aligned. The EA includes fixed SL/TP and an ATR-based staged trailing option
Gold Regime Shift EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Gold Regime Shift EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M30 timeframe. It detects volatility expansion and potential “regime shift” conditions using two Bollinger Band frameworks. When the rules confirm directional alignment, the EA places stop orders to participate in the move. The EA is designed without martingale and without grid-style averaging. What the EA Does The EA monitors XAUUSD M30 and evaluates price behavior against two Bolling
Gold Liquidity Capture EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Gold Liquidity Capture EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It uses Bollinger Bands and swing reference points to prepare stop-entry orders at adaptive distances. Orders are intended to trigger only when price movement confirms direction after a defined setup condition. The EA places fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels and removes pending orders after a set bar limit if they are not triggered. What the EA Does The EA monit
Gold Linear Alpha EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Gold Linear Alpha EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It combines a Linear Regression directional bias with limit entries around a LWMA(50) reference level. Entry spacing adapts to volatility using Bollinger Band Width from a higher-period band. Trades use fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit, with an optional fixed trailing stop (when enabled). The EA is designed without martingale and without grid-style averaging. What the EA
Gold Expansion Capture EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Gold Expansion Capture EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. It follows a rules-based approach that looks for daily range expansion conditions and then seeks pullback entries. Directional bias is derived from prior-day reference levels with a Bollinger-based confirmation. Entries are placed as pending limit orders anchored to Keltner Channel levels. Trades are managed with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit, with an optional ATR-based
German Index Thrust EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview German Index Thrust EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for GER40 / DAX-type symbols on the M5 timeframe. It uses a rule-based intraday approach anchored to the daily open and places pending stop orders when conditions align. Directional bias is derived from a DeMarker cross, and entry distance adapts to volatility using Bollinger Band Width. The EA is designed for one position per signal, with no grid-style layering and no martingale logic. What the EA Does At t
Alpha Gold Minute EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Alpha Gold Minute is an Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. It combines a structured entry layer (momentum/confirmation filters and time controls) with position-building logic that can add orders at configured distances. The EA includes minimum-distance checks between orders, optional indicator confirmations, and day/time filters. It supports symbol suffix handling and ECN-style order flow (send order first, then modify SL/TP if required by the broker). Tradin
Alpha Cerberus Manager
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Alpha Cerberus Manager is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 4. It runs on a chart and helps you place and manage trades with risk-based calculations and on-chart controls. The panel does not generate trade signals and does not trade on its own. All actions are initiated by the user (buttons/controls). It can assist with position sizing, order placement, partial closes, and management tasks such as break-even and trailing stop (when enabled). What the Tool Does The panel calculates l
Glimpse Hft US30 EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Glimpse Strategy is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for short-term execution using pending stop orders and time-based controls. It places Buy Stop or Sell Stop orders at a configurable distance from the current price and manages trades with Stop Loss and optional trailing logic. The EA is intended to run on the symbol chart where it is attached and can be set to Buy only, Sell only, or Both directions. Because this style depends on execution quality, behavior can v
Gold Session Limits EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Gold Session Limits EA is an automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 4. It is built around time-based breakout rules and uses broker server time for all session logic. The EA can run two independent modules: a Previous Day High/Low breakout and a London range breakout into the New York session window. It uses pending orders, level checks, and optional filters to help avoid entries after early level breaks. What the EA Does The EA reads defined price ranges (yesterday’s
Alpha Price Trap Support Resistance EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Alpha Price Trap Support Resistance EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It is designed around a break-and-retest approach on support and resistance zones. The EA detects zones from price structure, waits for a confirmed break on candle close, then places a limit order in the retest area. Risk controls include percentage-based sizing (if available), structural Stop Loss placement, and configurable filters (trend, time, spread, volatility). It can be used on Forex symbols
Alpa Crossover Strategy EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Alpha Crossover Strategy is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 based on an EMA crossover model (EMA 50 and EMA 200). It is designed to trade directional signals when the fast EMA crosses the slow EMA (Golden Cross / Death Cross). The EA works with one active market direction at a time and can close an opposite trade when a new signal appears. Lot sizing can be fixed, with an optional Martingale mode available for users who understand the related risk. What the EA Does The EA m
Alpha FX News Filter
Andreas Smigadis
Indicadores
Overview Alpha News Shield is an MT4 indicator designed to help you plan and reduce trading activity around scheduled economic events. It displays upcoming events on the chart (panel, countdown, and optional vertical lines) and can control terminal-wide protection using global variables. When the protection window is active, the indicator can set a “trading allowed” flag that other Expert Advisors can read before sending new orders. Optional auto-close rules can close positions before selected e
Alpha Silver Cross EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Alpha Silver Cross V2.0 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that trades a moving-average crossover with an ATR-based volatility confirmation. It is designed to run on the chart where it is attached and evaluates signals on new bars. The EA supports configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit, plus optional indicator-based exits. Built-in protections include spread and exposure limits, daily limits, and account-level equity protections. An optional news filter can suspend new entries around
Alpha Swing Reversal Signals
Andreas Smigadis
Indicadores
Overview Alpha Swing Reversal Signals is an MT4 indicator that marks potential swing reversal candles with arrows. Signals are evaluated on closed candles using candle structure (wick-to-range), swing high/low detection, and an ATR-based volatility filter. An optional EMA trend filter can be enabled to align signals with a broader directional bias. Optional alerts can notify you when a new signal is confirmed on the last closed candle. What the Indicator Does The indicator scans historical and
The 2 to 10 Algorithm
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview The 2 to 10 Algorithm is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for EURUSD on the M1 timeframe. It evaluates signals on closed candles and uses a combination of EMA trend direction, RSI extremes, and an ATR volatility condition. Entries are placed as pending limit orders with a short validity window to reduce late fills. The EA includes a spread filter, optional time controls, and optional money management (including a martingale-style mode). What the EA Does It checks t
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário