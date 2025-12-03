Alpha Trading Sceduler

ALPHA TRADING SCHEDULER FOR METATRADER 4
Central time control for all your Expert Advisors

  1. SHORT DESCRIPTION

Alpha Trading Scheduler is a professional time management tool for MetaTrader 4 that controls when your Expert Advisors are allowed to trade.

It does not open any trades by itself. Instead, it creates a global trading schedule for the entire terminal and lets your other EAs know whether trading is currently allowed or blocked.

Use it to avoid dangerous market hours, news spikes, low liquidity periods and weekend gaps with a single, unified schedule.

  1. MAIN PURPOSE AND CONCEPT

The idea behind Alpha Trading Scheduler is simple:

You define which hours are safe for automated trading, and the scheduler tells all your EAs whether they can trade at this moment or not.

Because MetaTrader 4 does not allow any EA to press the AutoTrading button, the scheduler uses a different, safer approach:

  • It constantly monitors the time and your schedule

  • It maintains a global state trading allowed or trading blocked

  • It sends notifications when you should manually adjust AutoTrading

  • It exposes its status through Global Variables so other EAs can respect the schedule automatically

  1. TWO MODES OF OPERATION

The scheduler can work in two different modes so you can match it to your trading style and risk profile.

3.1 ALLOW MODE recommended for most traders

Concept
Only the periods you define are allowed for trading. Everything outside these periods is considered unsafe and is blocked at the schedule level.

Typical uses

  • Trade only during London and New York sessions

  • Avoid night trading and illiquid times

  • Stop trading well before the weekend close

Example ideas

  • Weekdays from the London open to the New York close

  • Shorter intraday windows that match your strategy logic

  • No trading at all on specific days by leaving the schedule empty

3.2 DENY MODE ideal for blocking news and special events

Concept
Trading is allowed all the time except during the specific hours you mark as blocked. You build a blacklist of hours to avoid.

Typical uses

  • Blocking high impact news releases

  • Avoiding rollover and swap time

  • Blocking periods of extreme volatility while keeping maximum exposure during the rest of the week

Example ideas

  • Block a thirty minute window around Non Farm Payroll

  • Block a short period around central bank rate decisions

  • Block your brokers rollover hour every night

  1. HOW IT WORKS INTERNALLY

For each day of the week you define one or more time ranges using a simple format such as 09:00 to 17:00 or 08:00 to 12:00 and 14:00 to 18:00.

The scheduler then

  • Reads your chosen time reference local time or server time

  • Checks on every tick or at regular intervals depending on the Enforce Schedule parameter

  • Decides whether trading should be allowed or blocked at the current moment

  • Updates a set of Global Variables with this decision

  • Updates the visual panel on the chart

  • Sends alerts if the trading status changes

Other EAs can read these Global Variables to decide if they are allowed to open new positions, so one schedule can control the entire automated trading environment in your terminal.

Examples of Global Variables created

  • AutoScheduler_TradingAllowed

  • AutoScheduler_LastUpdate

  • AutoScheduler_Mode

  • AutoScheduler_ActivePeriods

  1. KEY FEATURES

Time scheduling

  • Separate schedule for each day Monday to Sunday

  • Multiple time periods per day

  • Full 24 hour coverage possible

  • Empty day for no trading on that day

  • Support for local computer time or broker server time

Two operation modes

  • Allow mode for strict whitelisting of safe hours

  • Deny mode for blacklisting of specific risky times

Global control system

  • Creates Global Variables that any EA in the same terminal can read

  • One master schedule for all EAs and all symbols

  • Ensures consistent time based risk management

Automatic position handling optional

  • Option to close all open positions at the end of the schedule

  • Option to also cancel all pending orders

  • Slippage control for closing trades

  • Modes for conservative or aggressive handling of open trades

Visual panel

  • Three styles classic, modern, minimal

  • Shows scheduler status on the chart

  • Displays current time, day, and active schedule status

  • Optional weekly overview and trading statistics

Notifications

  • Native popup alerts inside MetaTrader 4

  • Email notifications after email is configured in the terminal

  • Push notifications to the MetaTrader mobile app

Performance

  • Very lightweight and VPS friendly

  • Designed to run on a single chart and control the entire platform

  • Minimal CPU impact even with tick by tick checking

  1. PARAMETERS AND CUSTOMIZATION OVERVIEW

Typical groups of inputs include

  • Schedule mode allow or deny

  • Time type local time or server time

  • Daily schedules for all seven days

  • Options for automatic closing of positions and orders

  • Slippage in points when closing

  • Enforce Schedule on or off for strict or relaxed checking

  • Panel style classic, modern, minimal

  • Options to show or hide statistics and weekly schedule

  • Text and background colors for the panel

  • Enabling or disabling each notification type

  1. RECOMMENDED USE CASES

Safety focused traders

  • Use Allow mode

  • Define a narrow window of safe, liquid hours

  • Enable optional auto closing before the end of the schedule

  • Close earlier on Friday to avoid weekend gaps

News conscious traders

  • Use Deny mode

  • Block half an hour before and after major news events

  • Keep trading open during the rest of the week

  • Combine with an economic calendar

VPS and multi EA environments

  • Install Alpha Trading Scheduler on a VPS

  • Attach it to one chart on each MetaTrader 4 instance

  • Let all EAs read the Global Variables and respect the central schedule

  • Use server time as reference for consistency

  1. COMPATIBILITY AND REQUIREMENTS

Platform
MetaTrader 4 desktop terminal

Accounts and brokers
Works with any MetaTrader 4 broker and any account type, including standard, ECN and cent accounts.

Chart attachment
Attach the EA to only one chart per terminal. The schedule and Global Variables will apply to all charts and EAs inside that terminal.

Recommended environment

  • Stable internet connection or VPS

  • Properly configured email and notifications if you want alerts

  • MetaTrader mobile app for push notifications if desired

  1. BEST PRACTICES

  • Start with a very simple schedule and test on a demo account

  • Check the Experts and Journal tabs to confirm that schedule changes are logged correctly

  • Verify that your EAs correctly read and respect the Global Variables before going live

  • Review your schedule regularly and adjust for market changes and daylight saving time shifts

  • Always consider closing or reducing exposure before weekends and major economic events

  1. RISK DISCLAIMER

Trading foreign exchange, contracts for difference and other leveraged products carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you.

You should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite before trading. Always test any new tool or configuration on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Alpha Structure FX is not responsible for any direct or indirect losses arising from the use of this software. The Alpha Trading Scheduler is provided as a technical and organizational aid only and does not constitute financial advice.

