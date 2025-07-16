Reef Scalper is an aggressive scalping EA.

It primarily uses the Bollinger Bands and the Parabolic SAR indicator, which quickly detects small trend changes over short timeframes. The bot places pending orders to react swiftly when taking profits. Its recovery method relies on a grid system with an optional martingale, and it can open up to 15 recovery positions with a lot size multiplier. Using a tick counter, the bot is not sensitive to spread. It aims for quick profits, preferably seeking net gain (i.e., closing both losing and winning positions when the combined total is positive).

It is FIFO compliant (for the US brokers).

Please note that it is recommended to stop the EA before red news.

It comes with several settings for different pairs (XAUUSD, BTC), and it can be adapted to even more forex/indices pairs. Minimum capital recommended: 1,000$/pair.

The setup guide is available here. You will find the URL to use for the API key, sets and other tools we recommend (news filter and DD indicator).

Need a good VPS? Check ours here!



You may also join my Telegram group.

myfxbook link also available.



