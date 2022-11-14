Day Trade King EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Thomas Bradley Butler
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE. TEST SET FILE IN COMMENTS
Day Trade King is an EA based on the indicator Day Trade King found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/73020
The EA is equipped with money management inputs to manage risk for the EA. The EA is based on bulls and bears. Find the best optimization for the asset and time frame. Or if you prefer use the indicator for manual trading.