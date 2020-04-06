Alpha Trading Sceduler

Overview
Alpha Trading Scheduler is an MT4 tool that helps control when automated trading is allowed inside one terminal.
It does not open trades by itself. Instead, it evaluates your weekly schedule and publishes a “trading allowed / blocked” status.
The status is shared through terminal Global Variables so your other Expert Advisors can follow one centralized time plan.
Optional functions can close positions and/or cancel pending orders at the end of allowed periods (when enabled).
Use it to align automated trading with the hours you choose (sessions, rollovers, weekends, or custom windows).

What the Tool Does
You define allowed or blocked time ranges for each weekday (Monday to Sunday).
The scheduler checks the current time using your selected reference (local PC time or broker/server time).
It updates a global state that other EAs can read before placing new orders.
A small on-chart panel can show current status, time, and whether the schedule is active.
Optional notifications can alert you when the status changes.

Key Features

  • Central time control for one MT4 terminal (runs on a single chart)

  • Two modes: Allow mode (whitelist hours) and Deny mode (blacklist hours)

  • Separate schedule for each day, with multiple time ranges per day

  • Choice of time reference: local time or broker/server time (as provided)

  • Terminal Global Variables for EA integration (trading allowed / blocked state)

  • Optional actions at schedule end: close positions and/or cancel pending orders

  • Optional notifications (popup/email/push) based on terminal settings

  • Lightweight design for continuous running (VPS-friendly)

Risk Management & Safety Notes
This tool does not remove trading risk. Trading involves risk, and losses are possible.
It does not press the MT4 AutoTrading button; it can only provide status and optional order handling as configured.
Terminal-wide control depends on your other EAs reading the scheduler’s Global Variables before opening new trades.
If an EA does not check the variables, it may continue trading even when the schedule is blocked.
Time alignment is critical: confirm whether your schedules are based on local time or broker/server time, especially during DST changes.
Optional close/cancel actions can close trades earlier than your strategy would otherwise do; test carefully on demo first.

Inputs
Schedule Mode

  • Mode: Allow or Deny

  • Time reference: Local time or Server/Broker time

  • Enforce schedule checking (strict/relaxed behavior if provided)

Weekly Schedule

  • Monday to Sunday time ranges (multiple periods per day)

  • Empty day support (no trading for that day)

  • Full-day coverage possible (00:00–24:00)

Trade Handling (Optional)

  • Close open positions at schedule end (on/off)

  • Cancel pending orders at schedule end (on/off)

  • Slippage setting for closing operations (points)

Display

  • Panel on/off

  • Panel style (classic/modern/minimal if provided)

  • Optional weekly overview/statistics display (if provided)

Notifications

  • Popup alerts (on/off)

  • Email alerts (requires terminal email setup)

  • Push alerts (requires terminal notifications setup)

Setup

  1. Copy the file to MQL4/Experts (if provided as an EA) and restart MT4 (or refresh Navigator).

  2. Attach Alpha Trading Scheduler to one chart in the terminal (one instance per terminal is recommended).

  3. Choose the time reference (local or server/broker time).

  4. Select Allow mode or Deny mode and enter your daily time ranges.

  5. If desired, enable optional close/cancel actions and set slippage.

  6. If you want notifications, configure MT4 email/push settings first, then enable the alert options.

  7. Verify that the on-chart panel and the Experts/Journal logs show schedule changes correctly.

Recommended Evaluation
Start with a simple schedule (one or two windows per day) and test on a demo account.
Confirm the “allowed/blocked” status changes at the exact times you expect with your chosen time reference.
If you enable auto-close/cancel features, verify the behavior on demo before using them on a live account.
Check that your other EAs correctly read and respect the scheduler’s Global Variables.
Review your schedules after DST changes and broker time shifts.
Use a VPS if you require continuous operation.

Compatibility
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (desktop terminal).
Works with most MT4 brokers and account types.
Attach to one chart per terminal; the schedule and Global Variables apply terminal-wide.
For full integration, your other EAs must be designed to check the scheduler’s Global Variables before opening new trades.

FAQ
Q: Does this tool place trades?
A: No. It controls trading availability status and optional closing/canceling actions if enabled.

Q: Can it control all EAs in the terminal?
A: It can publish terminal Global Variables. EAs must read those variables to respect the schedule.

Q: Should I use Allow mode or Deny mode?
A: Allow mode is suitable when you want only specific hours to be tradable. Deny mode is suitable when you want to block only specific time windows.

Q: Which time should I use: local or server?
A: Server/broker time is often simpler for consistent scheduling across VPS/terminals, but choose what matches your workflow and verify alignment.

Q: Can it close trades automatically?
A: If enabled, it can close open positions and/or cancel pending orders at schedule end. Test this behavior carefully on demo first.

Q: Where can I get support?
A: Support is provided via MQL5 comments or MQL5 messages only.

Changelog

  • Version history is available in the Market “Versions” tab.

