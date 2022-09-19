TrendEx Pro

We do not want to make you confused with an imaginary high profit screenshot from Strategy Tester which has no relation/guarantee of future profit! We just want to tell you the real thing about our EA.

TrendEx Pro has been developed to trade on Gold specially, combining multiple strategies algorithm to ensure Trend catching and trading on. It can identify both short and long trends and opens positions accordingly with excellent built-in risk management logic.

There is no use of any dangerous method like Martingale and Arbitrage which can take an account to risk within moments in a volatile market.

This EA is like a "Swiss Knife". If you have knowledge about technical indicators: EMA, SMA, RSI, Stochastic Oscillator, MACD and Parabolic SAR etc. then you can make this EA to work as your own strategy combining mentioned technical indicator's values. Contact in private message after purchase to get the documentation for this.

Recommendations:

  • Timeframe M1, M5
  • Instrument Pair XAUUSD (GOLD)
  • Minimum Balance 500$ -$1000
  • Max recommended spread: up to 18 - 20 pips.
Advantages:
  • It does not use Martingale or  Arbitrage
  • Uses StopLoss for every trade
  • No grid system used
  • Affordable drawdown, to protect the deposit
  • Losses are with small lot and wins are with bigger lot
  • Trades with both fixed and dynamic lot
  • Maximum lot size can be set as desire

After purchase contact me for the appropriate setting file and instruction to use the EA properly. Without having the instruction an appropriate set file running the EA on real account is not recommended.


