Gold Hyper Scalper M5

Overview
XAU Hyper Scalper is an automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) designed for M5 charts in MetaTrader 4.
It uses a rule-based approach that combines Parabolic SAR direction filtering with Bollinger Bands conditions to manage entries and exits.
Optional spread and news-time blocking can pause new entries during selected conditions.
The EA requires user-defined risk settings and broker-appropriate parameters.

What the EA Does
The EA monitors XAUUSD on M5 and evaluates market direction using Parabolic SAR.
Bollinger Bands are used to confirm price conditions near volatility boundaries before allowing a setup.
When rules match and filters allow, the EA places pending orders in the detected direction (as implemented).
Open positions are managed with Stop Loss and optional trailing logic (if enabled).
Filters can block new entries when spread is above your limit or during selected news-time windows.

Key Features

  • Automated trading for XAUUSD on M5 (MT4)

  • Parabolic SAR direction filter with Bollinger Bands confirmation

  • Optional news-time filter to pause new entries

  • Spread filter to block entries above a user-defined limit

  • Limit for maximum simultaneous orders (as provided in inputs)

  • Fixed Stop Loss with optional trailing management

  • On-chart dashboard showing EA status and trade/account information

Risk Management & Safety Notes
Trading involves risk, and losses are possible. This EA does not guarantee results and is not financial advice.
Gold can be volatile; spread widening, slippage, and gaps may affect order filling and SL/TP execution.
Use lot size and Stop Loss values that match your account size and your broker’s XAUUSD specifications (digits, contract size, margin, stop level).
News events can cause rapid price changes; consider using the news/spread filters and your own risk limits.
Strategy Tester results are historical simulations only. Always forward-test on a demo account before any live use.
If you enable trailing or active management, keep the terminal running (VPS is optional).

Inputs
Trading

  • Magic number / trade identification

  • Maximum simultaneous orders

  • Pending order distance / buffer settings

  • Trade direction rules (trend filter behavior)

Risk & Trade Management

  • Fixed lot size (user-defined)

  • Stop Loss (points) and Take Profit (if enabled)

  • Trailing stop parameters (start/step, if enabled)

  • Daily/overall protection options (if provided by the EA)

Filters

  • Max spread (points)

  • Trading time/session filter (if enabled)

  • News filter on/off and blocking windows

  • Minimum volatility/condition thresholds (as implemented)

Display

  • Dashboard on/off

  • On-chart status messages

Setup

  1. Install the EA in MT4 (MQL4/Experts) and restart the terminal (or refresh the Navigator).

  2. Open an XAUUSD chart and set timeframe to M5.

  3. Attach the EA to the chart and enable AutoTrading.

  4. Set lot size, Stop Loss, and optional trailing parameters.

  5. Configure spread/news/time filters as needed.

  6. If using the news filter, enable Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Allow WebRequest, then add the required address shown by the EA in the Journal/status message (if required).

  7. Check the on-chart dashboard to confirm the EA is running and filters are not blocking unexpectedly.

Recommended Evaluation
Use MT4 Strategy Tester as a historical simulation on your broker’s XAUUSD data to confirm order placement and management behavior.
Test with realistic trading costs for your account type (spread/commission) and verify broker stop-level constraints.
Then forward-test on a demo account to observe execution effects such as slippage and spread spikes.
Adjust Stop Loss, trailing, and filters gradually and avoid changing many inputs at once.
Evaluate across different market conditions, not only a short date window.
Only consider live use after you understand how the EA behaves on your broker.

Compatibility
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).
Symbol: intended for XAUUSD (Gold); broker naming may differ (for example, XAUUSDm).
Timeframe: designed for M5; other timeframes are not the intended use.
Execution quality (spread, slippage, latency) can materially affect behavior; VPS use is optional.

FAQ
Q: Can I use it on symbols other than XAUUSD?
A: It is intended for XAUUSD. Other symbols may require different parameters and are not the intended use.

Q: Do I need WebRequest enabled?
A: Only if you enable the news filter and the EA requires WebRequest access. If you do, follow the address shown by the EA in the Journal/status message.

Q: Can I change Stop Loss and trailing settings?
A: Yes. Risk and management inputs are user-defined and should be tested after changes.

Q: Why are trades blocked sometimes?
A: Spread limits, news-time blocking, time/session rules, or order limits may be active. Check the dashboard/status messages.

Q: Will it behave the same on every broker?
A: Behavior can differ due to spread, commission, execution speed, and symbol specifications, especially on lower timeframes.

Q: Where can I request support?
A: Support is provided via MQL5 comments or MQL5 messages only.

Changelog
Version history is maintained in the Market “Versions” tab.





