Ppm manager

Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool gives you total control directly from your chart.
you can get all this features right on your trading chart .

  •  Everything is color coded. equity and live P&L display in Green if trades in profit and red if trades in drawdown.
  •  Moveable panel - double click on clock label and move panel anywhere on screen with it .
  • Displays local time + candle countdown on the chart.
  • Shows Balance, Equity & Daily Profit/Loss
  • Display total lot size( LOTS), total open trades( O.T) and total pending orders (P.O)
  • Tool tip_  hover the mouse on any button and it display what that button is designed to do .

Manage multiple trades with one click on trading chart

  • Close Partial   close any percentage you prefer by typing number between 1-100 and by clicking the button next to the editable box.
  • Move TP — move all trades take profit by typing in the editable box and click the button. type 0 if you want to remove all TP
  • Move SL— move all trades stop loss by typing in the editable box and click the button. type 0 if you want to remove all SL
  •  Close All — Closes every open position instantly with one click .
  • Close Partial (50%) — Closes half of all running trades, locking in profits while keeping the rest open.
  •  Close Buys — Closes all open buy positions only.
  •  close sells — Closes all open sell positions only.
  •  Stop loss at break-even — on click Brings all trades stop loss to breakeven
  •  Close Winning Trades — Instantly closes all trades currently in profit.
  •  Close Losing Trades — Instantly closes all trades currently in loss.
  • 50 % OF ALL — This button close 50% of all open trades across all trading pairs(symbols)
  •  Delete Pending orders instantly — Removes all pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop).
  •  Display Live running P/L for open trades on chart.


Notice
Except the 50 % OF ALL button All buttons on the PPM_MT4 Trade Manager work only for the chart pair the EA is attached to — for example, if you attach it to EURUSD, the actions will only affect EURUSD trades.

Panel updates on each tick. For the fastest update of running P/L and trades, use charts of the most active pairs


 Instagram: @ppm_mt4

Telegram: @ppm_mt4
 YouTube: @ppm_mt4
TikTok: @ppm_mt4

⚠️ The free demo version works only in the Strategy Tester (MetaTrader restriction).


Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt