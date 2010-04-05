Correlation Beast EA

Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! 🚀💰

Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5, the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! 📈 Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! 🔑

Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? 🌟

✅ Powerful Correlation Trading

Trade smarter with our sophisticated algorithm that analyzes correlations between currency pairs (e.g., EURUSD/USDCHF, AUDUSD/NZDUSD) to pinpoint optimal entry points. 📊 Maximize your edge with positive and negative correlation strategies!

✅ Customizable Settings

Tailor the EA to your style with adjustable parameters:

Take Profit & Stop Loss 🎯

Lot Size & Risk Management 💸

Time & Volatility Filters ⏰📉

Correlation Period & Threshold ⚙️

✅ User-Friendly Dashboard

Monitor your trades with a sleek graphical panel showing:

Account stats (Balance, Equity, Margin) 💼

Pair status & correlation strength 🔗

Real-time profit/loss updates 💹

Perfect for keeping your trading on track! 👀

✅ Robust Risk Management

Protect your capital with built-in checks for:

Minimum lot size validation ✅

Margin requirements 🛡️

ATR-based volatility filters 📈

✅ Broker Compatibility

Seamlessly adapts to various brokers by automatically detecting symbol suffixes (e.g., EURUSDm, EURUSD.pro). 🌐 Works with any MT4 broker!

Key Features 🛠️

Correlation-Based Entries : Trades based on strong correlations (>0.7 or <-0.7) for high-probability setups. 🔍

Time Filters : Trade during your preferred hours (e.g., 9:00-17:00). ⏳

Volatility Filter : Ensures trades meet your ATR threshold for optimal market conditions. ⚡

Backtest Mode : Simple MA crossover strategy for fast and reliable testing. 📅

Expiry Protection: Built-in expiry date (July 3, 2025) ensures controlled usage. 🔒

Perfect For 🧑‍💼

Forex traders seeking automated correlation strategies.

Beginners wanting a plug-and-play EA with a clear dashboard.

Advanced users who love to tweak settings for maximum performance.

Installation & Setup ⚙️

Attach the EA to any MT4 chart. Configure your preferred pairs (e.g., EURUSD/USDCHF) and settings. Enable AutoTrading and watch the Beast take control! 🦁

Get Started Today! 🚀

Don’t miss out on this game-changing EA! For just a one-time purchase, you’ll gain access to a tool that combines cutting-edge correlation analysis with user-friendly features. 📊💪

👉 Buy Correlation Beast V2.5 now and start trading smarter!

📩 Contact us for support or custom setups.

Note: Always test on a demo account first to familiarize yourself with the EA’s performance. Happy trading! 😄💸



