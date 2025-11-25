Gold Invest Pro Expert Advisor MT4

Gold Invest Pro is designed specifically for trading gold.
The EA works only with buy positions on XAUUSD and gradually builds a series of trades, then closes them as a single basket when the total profit reaches a predefined target in money.

Inside, it includes:

  • a limit on the maximum number of orders;

  • a profit target for the whole basket in account currency;

  • equity-based protection — when a specified drawdown level is reached, all trades can be closed.

It is not a “magic button”, but a tool for those who want to automate their work with gold and control risk through settings.

Main settings (briefly)

In the inputs you can:

  • Set the starting lot
    Begin with small values (for example, 0.01) and adjust only after testing.

  • Configure the distance between trades
    Use a step based on volatility (ATR) or set a fixed step in points.

  • Limit the maximum number of orders
    This helps keep the load on the deposit under control.

  • Set a profit target for the basket in account currency
    For example, close all trades when the total profit on them reaches a chosen amount.

  • Enable equity protection
    When the account equity drawdown reaches a specified level, the EA can close all positions and stop trading until you decide what to do next.

Deposit and risk recommendations

For typical trading conditions on gold, you can use the following guidelines:

  • Minimum working deposit: around 1,000 USD for each 0.01 lot.

  • More comfortable, conservative level: around 2,500 USD for each 0.01 lot.

These are not strict requirements, but practical reference points for the lot–deposit ratio.
The real risk load will depend on:

  • your EA settings (step, max number of trades, profit target);

  • broker conditions (spread, commission, account type);

  • your personal risk tolerance.

Please remember that trading with grids always involves the risk of drawdowns and potential losses, especially in strong trending markets.

How to start

  1. Download the demo version of Gold Invest Pro.

  2. Test the EA in the Strategy Tester on XAUUSD with your broker, on different periods of history.

  3. Run it on a demo account with 0.01 lot and conservative settings, and observe its behavior in real time.

  4. After that, decide whether this style of trading on gold suits you and which parameters you are comfortable using on a real account.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 için Expert Advisor Risk Manager çok önemli ve bence her yatırımcı için gerekli bir program. Bu Uzman Danışman ile ticaret hesabınızdaki riski kontrol edebileceksiniz. Risk ve kar kontrolü hem parasal hem de yüzdesel olarak yapılabilir. [Instruction for Risk Manager parameters] Danışman işlevleri Bu risk yöneticisi, riskleri kontrol etmenize yardımcı olacaktır: - bir anlaşma için - günlük - bir hafta için - Bir ay için Ayrıca kontrol edebilirsiniz 1) Ticaret yaparken izin verilen ma
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT5'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram'dan MT5'e işlemlerinizi basitleştirin, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan işlem sinyallerini doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 5 platformunuza kopyalayan modern araç. Bu güçlü çözüm hassas sinyal yürütme, kapsamlı özelleştirme seçenekleri sağlar, zamandan tasarruf sağlar ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Temel Özellikler Doğrudan Telegram API Entegrasyonu Telefon numarası ve güvenli kod ile kimlik
AI Trade Analyzer
Sergey Batudayev
Yardımcı programlar
AI Trade Analyzer   , indikatör formatında uygulanan akıllı bir piyasa analiz aracıdır. Program, grafikteki sinyalleri görselleştirir ve yatırımcının teknik göstergeler ve haber geçmişine dayanarak piyasa durumunu değerlendirmesine yardımcı olur. Ana fonksiyonları: 1. Teknik analiz: Popüler göstergeler için destek: EMA (kısa/uzun), Ichimoku, ADX, RSI, MACD, Stokastik, ATR, Bollinger Bantları, Pivot Noktaları, Fibonacci. Trendleri, farklılıkları ve temel seviyeleri belirlemek. 2. Haber geçmişiyle
GoldPro MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldPro ile yenilikçi ve etkili altın ticaretinin dünyasına hoş geldiniz. GoldPro, Altın piyasasında başarıya ulaşmanıza yardımcı olmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret robotudur. Danışman ortalama tekniğini kullanır, bunu iyi veya kötü olarak değil, piyasada işe yarayan bir yaklaşım olarak algılamalı, bir yöntemin iyi, diğerinin kötü olduğu şeklindeki tek kutuplu inancı bir kenara bırakmalısınız, bu vardır ve başarıyla uygulanabilir, bu bir gerçektir. Güvenilirlik ve Deneyim
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldPro ile yenilikçi ve verimli altın ticaretinin dünyasına hoş geldiniz. GoldPro, Altın piyasasında başarıya ulaşmanıza yardımcı olmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret robotudur. Danışman ortalama tekniğini kullanır, bunu iyi veya kötü olarak değil, piyasada işe yarayan bir yaklaşım olarak algılamalı, bir yöntemin iyi, diğerinin kötü olduğu şeklindeki tek kutuplu inancı bir kenara bırakmalısınız, bu vardır ve başarıyla uygulanabilir, bu bir gerçektir. Güvenilirlik ve Deneyi
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 için Expert Advisor Risk Manager çok önemli ve bence her yatırımcı için gerekli bir program. Bu Uzman Danışman ile ticaret hesabınızdaki riski kontrol edebileceksiniz. Risk ve kar kontrolü hem parasal hem de yüzdesel olarak yapılabilir. Danışman işlevleri Bu risk yöneticisi, riskleri kontrol etmenize yardımcı olacaktır: - bir anlaşma için - günlük - bir hafta için - Bir ay için Ayrıca kontrol edebilirsiniz 1) Ticaret yaparken izin verilen maksimum lot 2) günlük maksimum sipariş sayısı
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT4'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram ile MT4'e   işlemlerinizi kolaylaştırın, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 4 platformunuza işlem sinyallerini kopyalamak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji yardımcı program. Bu sağlam çözüm, sinyallerin benzersiz hassasiyet ve özelleştirme seçenekleriyle sorunsuz bir şekilde yürütülmesini sağlayarak size zaman kazandırır ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Temel Özellik
Coppy Master MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Coppy Master MT5,   MetaTrader 4 ve MetaTrader 5 terminalleri arasında işlemleri kopyalamak için kullanılan bir araçtır. Her iki yönde kopyalamayı destekler: MT5'ten MT4'e, MT4'ten MT5'e ve aynı tipteki hesaplar arasında. Doğru çalışması için tüm terminallerin tek bir bilgisayarda veya VPS'de başlatılması gerekmektedir. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  MetaTrader 4'e kopyalamak için ürünün ayrı bir sürümüne ihtiyaç vardır -   Coppy Master MT4   . Ana fonksiyonları: Bağlantı türü Master ve Receiver mo
Ice Cube Scalper for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ticaret Danışmanı Ice Cube Scalper -         günlük çok sayıda işlem yapan ve her işlemle belirli miktarda puan kazanan   bir günlük scalper'dır   . EA'nın stratejisi RSI göstergesini kullanarak trendle işlem yapmaktır. EA, çarpan lotuyla ortalamayı kullanır, EA'yı kullanmadan önce bunu anlamanız gerekir, ancak strateji hem geriye dönük testlerde hem de canlı işlemlerde iyi performans gösterdi. Satın almadan önce danışmanın çalışmasını strateji test cihazında test ettiğinizden emin olun. Riskler
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Ortalama Yardımcısı - Bu tür bir işlem yardımcı aracı, daha önce kârsız pozisyonlarınızın ortalamasını iki teknik kullanarak çıkarmanıza yardımcı olacaktır: standart ortalama trende göre pozisyonların açılmasıyla korunma Yardımcı program, hem alım hem de satım için aynı anda farklı yönlerde birden fazla açık pozisyonu sıralama yeteneğine sahiptir   . Örneğin, 1 pozisyonu bir satış için, ikincisini bir alım için açtınız ve ikisi de kârsız veya biri kârsız, diğeri kârlı ancak yeterli değil ve işle
MT5 for Discord Signals
Sergey Batudayev
Yardımcı programlar
Yardımcı program, MT5'ten Discord'a bir sinyal göndermek için tasarlanmıştır. Bir dizi benzersiz özelliğe sahiptir ve yalnızca işlem sinyalleri göndermenize değil, aynı zamanda aşağıdaki işlevleri gerçekleştirmenize de olanak tanır: Terminalden doğrudan Discord'a mesaj gönderin Özel metinle birlikte emoji gönderme Metin ve resimleri doğrudan MT5 terminalinden Discord'a gönderin Tüm bunlar kullanıcının sinyallerle bir kanal tutmasını, ticarete odaklanmasını ve kaliteli sinyaller bulmasını sağlar.
MT5 for Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
5 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities: Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram Send emojis along with custom text Send text and images from Telegram All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals. Customizable Signal Messages You can fully customize the signal message: Specif
Coppy Master MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3.5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Kopyalama Ustası MT4       MetaTrader 4 ve MetaTrader 5 terminalleri için bir ticaret kopyalama aracıdır. Her iki yönde de kopyalamayı destekler: MT4'ten MT5'e, MT5'ten MT4'e ve aynı tipteki hesaplar arasında MT4'ten MT4'e. Doğru çalışabilmesi için tüm terminallerin aynı PC veya VPS üzerinde çalışması gerekmektedir. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  MetaTrader 4'e kopyalamak için ayrı bir sürüm —       Kopyalama Ustası MT5       - gereklidir. Başlıca Özellikler: Kopyalama Modları Hem Master hem de Rec
True Supply and Demand MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Gerçek Arz ve Talep göstergesi       - tüm zaman dilimlerinde direnç ve destek seviyelerinin yerini hızlı bir şekilde belirlemenizi sağlar. Gösterge, işlemlerinde teknik analiz kullananlar için faydalı olacaktır. Göstergenin kullanımı kolaydır, sadece grafik üzerinde sürükleyip bırakın ve gösterge size en olası destek ve direnç seviyelerini gösterecektir. Zaman dilimlerini değiştirirken, yeni seçilen zaman dilimi için seviyeleri göreceksiniz. Önerilen Robot Scalper       -       sınamak   . G
Stop Out Line MT5
Sergey Batudayev
Yardımcı programlar
çalışma mantığı Stop Out yardımcı programı, Stop Out seviyesine kaç puan kaldığını gösteren basit ama çok kullanışlı bir göstergedir / Avantajı, birçok tüccarın kâr peşinde alım satım yaparken riski kasıtlı olarak fazla tahmin etmesi, mevcut marjı maksimumda kullanması ve bu durumda komisyoncunun pozisyonlarınızı zorla nerede kapatabileceğini bilmek çok önemlidir. Sadece göstergeyi grafiğe yerleştirin ve Al veya Sat'taki açık pozisyona bağlı olarak, bu işlem için fiyatın sınır işaretini graf
Risk control of your Robots
Sergey Batudayev
4 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Risk Controller Expert Advisor, hesabınızdaki ticaret danışmanlarınızın toplam riskini kontrol etmenizi sağlayan bir programdır. Bu program ile tüm danışmanlar için hesapta izin verilecek maksimum riski kontrol edebilirsiniz. Örneğin, maksimum düşüşün %30'u riskini belirlersiniz, yani hisse senedi alım satım robotlarınız %30'luk riski aşarsa, Risk Kontrolörü tüm danışman pozisyonlarını kapatacak ve ayrıca tüm açık çizelgeleri kapatarak, danışmanlar daha fazla çalışmaktan. Uzman Danışman, ortala
Impuls Pro
Sergey Batudayev
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA'nın stratejisi, iPump göstergesi tarafından hesaplanan keskin darbelerden sonra girişlerle Swing ticaretine dayanmaktadır. Daha önce de belirtildiği gibi, EA, otomatik destek ile manuel ticaret açma yeteneğine sahiptir. - düşüş trendi için ↓ fiyatta düzeltici bir artıştan sonra bir ticarete gireriz, varlık aşırı alım bölgesine düşer, trend boyunca satarız. - bir yükseliş trendi için ↑, fiyatta düzeltici bir düşüşten sonra bir ticarete gireriz, varlık aşırı satım bölgesine düşer, trend boy
Fast Grid Orders
Sergey Batudayev
Yardımcı programlar
The "Open grid of pending orders" script is designed to automate the process of creating buy (Buy) and sell (Sell) orders on the MT4 trading platform. It provides the user with the ability to set the distance between orders and the number of orders in this grid.       This script allows traders to quickly build a grid of orders that covers a specific price range. The main functions of the script include: Ability to select the direction of orders: Buy (purchase) or Sell (sale). Setting the distan
MT4 for Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities: Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram Send emojis along with custom text Send text and images from Telegram All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals. Customizable Signal Messages You can fully customize the signal message: Specif
Close All Orders for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Yardımcı programlar
Close All Orders for MT4 script - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend , I have many other useful products.
Smart expert advisor
Sergey Batudayev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Danışmanın açıklaması Smart Expert Advisor, her ticaret çifti için otomatik ayar seçimine sahip otomatik bir şebeke ticaret danışmanıdır. Expert Advisor, her bir döviz çifti için ayarları otomatik olarak seçer, böylece her bir çift için parametreleri tanımlamanız gerekmez, hesaplamalar işlem gören enstrümanın volatilitesine dayalıdır. İşlem sırasında giriş noktalarının yönünü ayarlayabilirsiniz. Trende göre filtreyi etkinleştir. strateji hakkında EA, geri çekilme hareketlerini yakalama mantığın
PercentTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
Yardımcı programlar
The panel has the most intuitive interface that every beginner can handle. In the SLp column  – you need to specify the SL size in pips. If the value turns gray and at the same time the Bay / Sell buttons are also inactive, then you have specified a SL value that is less than that allowed before it was set by your broker. In the TP% column   – you indicate TP in% of the account balance. In the settings, you can choose on the basis of what this indicator will be calculated, by equity, balance or
EasyTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
EasyTradePad – MetaTrader 4 için Ticaret Paneli EasyTradePad   , manuel ve yarı otomatik ticaret için bir araçtır. Panel, emirlerin ve pozisyonların hızlı bir şekilde yönetilmesini ve tek tıklamayla risk yönetimi hesaplamalarının yapılmasını sağlar. Panel Özellikleri: Önceden tanımlanmış risk (% veya mevduat para birimi) ile işlemleri açın ve kapatın SL ve TP'yi puan, yüzde veya parasal değerler olarak ayarlayın Risk-ödül oranını otomatik olarak hesaplayın Zarar durdurmayı breakeven'a taşıyın K
Indicator iPump for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3 (2)
Göstergeler
The iPump indicator is a versatile indicator   that combines the advantages of three categories of indicators. simultaneous trend detection on several Timeframes defining zones of resistance and support determination of overbought and oversold zones Indicator functions: Defining a trend This function will be necessary for all traders who want to objectively assess the current market direction and avoid subjectivity. It will be clear and intuitive. Determination of support and resistance levels
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Bu elek, seçilen bir zaman aralığında (zaman çerçevesi) genellikle aşırı alımdan (% artış) veya aşırı satımdan (% düşüş) daha fazla olan varlıkları belirlemenize olanak tanır. Piyasa yasalarla yönetilir, daha ucuza satın alın, daha fazla satış yapın, ancak otomatik bir tarayıcı olmadan, örneğin içinde bulunulan hafta veya cari dönemde normalden daha fazla alınan veya aşırı satılan para birimlerini / hisse senetlerini belirlemeniz çok zor olacaktır. saat veya ay. Düzinelerce veya yüzlerce enstrü
Power Reserve MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Göstergeler
çalışma mantığı Bu göstergenin önemi, “cihazda ne kadar yakıt kaldığını” anlamanıza izin vermesi gerçeğinde yatmaktadır. Aküsü yarı boş bir arabada bıraktığınız durumu bir düşünün, ortalama olarak bu miktar bir araba için 250 km'lik bir enerji yeterlidir, yani isterseniz 700 km'lik bir mesafeyi aşamazsınız. Yani her enstrüman için belirli bir günlük fiyat hareketi var ve istatistiksel gözlemler sonucunda varlığın günde 1 ATR'yi geçtiği zamanın %95'inde ve zamanın sadece %5'inde 2 veya daha faz
Main Trading Info
Sergey Batudayev
Yardımcı programlar
MetaTrader yardımcı programı MTI (Ana Ticaret Bilgisi) – bir tüccar için temel ticaret bilgilerini gösterir, yani: ortalama ve mevcut yayılma boyutu Kısa ve uzun pozisyonlar için takas boyutu 1 işlem lotu için 1 pip maliyeti Durdurma Düzeyi boyutu (bekleyen siparişler vermek için minimum mesafe) Mevcut (kırmızı) işlemin sonuna kadar olan süre ve bir sonraki (gri) işlem seansının başlangıcına kadar olan süre Mevcut işlem seansının sonuna kadar geçen süre kırmızı, bir sonraki seansın açılışına kad
Impuls Pro MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA'nın stratejisi, iPump göstergesi tarafından hesaplanan keskin darbelerden sonra girişlerle Swing ticaretine dayanmaktadır. Daha önce de belirtildiği gibi, EA, otomatik destek ile manuel ticaret açma yeteneğine sahiptir. - düşüş trendi için ↓ fiyatta düzeltici bir artıştan sonra bir ticarete gireriz, varlık aşırı alım bölgesine düşer, trend boyunca satarız. - bir yükseliş trendi için ↑, fiyatta düzeltici bir düşüşten sonra bir ticarete gireriz, varlık aşırı satım bölgesine düşer, trend boyunc
Stop Out Line for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Yardımcı programlar
çalışma mantığı Stop Out yardımcı programı, Stop Out seviyesine kaç puan kaldığını gösteren basit ama çok kullanışlı bir göstergedir / Avantajı, birçok tüccarın kâr peşinde alım satım yaparken riski kasıtlı olarak fazla tahmin etmesi, mevcut marjı maksimumda kullanması ve bu durumda komisyoncunun pozisyonlarınızı zorla nerede kapatabileceğini bilmek çok önemlidir. Sadece göstergeyi grafiğe yerleştirin ve Al veya Sat'taki açık pozisyona bağlı olarak, bu işlem için fiyatın sınır işaretini graf
EA Pump and Dump for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
strateji mantığı Pump and Dump Expert Advisor, bir tüccar tarafından tüccarlar için oluşturulmuş tam otomatik bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Strateji “daha ​​ucuza al, daha pahalıya sat”. Fiyatta önemli bir artış/düşüş sonrasında emirler açılır. Pompa ve Boşaltma stratejisinin temel anlamı, bir varlığı fiyatı düştüğünde daha ucuza almak ve fiyatı yükseldiğinde daha yükseğe satmaktır. Muhtemelen fark etmişsinizdir, piyasadaki keskin fiyat hareketlerinden sonra, ters yönde önemli bir fiyat gerilemes
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt