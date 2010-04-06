Drawdown Detective

Drawdown Detective

Overview: Drawdown Detective is a utility script for MetaTrader 4 designed to help traders analyze their open and closed positions. It calculates key metrics including open position risk, potential profit/loss, the number of trades without Stop Loss or Take Profit, as well as monthly performance statistics such as net profit and maximum drawdown.

Key Features:

  1. Open Trade Analysis:

    • Automatically detects all currently traded instruments.

    • Calculates net lot exposure per symbol.

    • Estimates potential profit (if all TPs are hit) and potential loss (if all SLs are triggered).

    • Flags trades that are missing SL or TP levels.

  2. Guaranteed Balance Overview:

    • Displays the worst-case account balance if all SLs are hit.

    • Calculates possible loss in monetary terms and as a percentage of the current balance.

    • Includes potential profit summary based on TP levels.

  3. Monthly Closed Trade Stats:

    • Tracks all closed trades within the current calendar month.

    • Calculates total realized profit/loss for the month.

    • Computes the maximum drawdown experienced during the month based on closed trades.

Use Case: This script is ideal for traders who want a snapshot of their current exposure and performance, helping them manage risk and evaluate the effectiveness of their trading strategies.

How to Use:

  • Attach the script to any chart in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

  • A message box will appear showing a detailed summary of open positions and monthly statistics.


