Gold Invest Pro Expert Advisor MT4

Gold Invest Pro is designed specifically for trading gold.
The EA works only with buy positions on XAUUSD and gradually builds a series of trades, then closes them as a single basket when the total profit reaches a predefined target in money.

Inside, it includes:

  • a limit on the maximum number of orders;

  • a profit target for the whole basket in account currency;

  • equity-based protection — when a specified drawdown level is reached, all trades can be closed.

It is not a “magic button”, but a tool for those who want to automate their work with gold and control risk through settings.

Main settings (briefly)

In the inputs you can:

  • Set the starting lot
    Begin with small values (for example, 0.01) and adjust only after testing.

  • Configure the distance between trades
    Use a step based on volatility (ATR) or set a fixed step in points.

  • Limit the maximum number of orders
    This helps keep the load on the deposit under control.

  • Set a profit target for the basket in account currency
    For example, close all trades when the total profit on them reaches a chosen amount.

  • Enable equity protection
    When the account equity drawdown reaches a specified level, the EA can close all positions and stop trading until you decide what to do next.

Deposit and risk recommendations

For typical trading conditions on gold, you can use the following guidelines:

  • Minimum working deposit: around 1,000 USD for each 0.01 lot.

  • More comfortable, conservative level: around 2,500 USD for each 0.01 lot.

These are not strict requirements, but practical reference points for the lot–deposit ratio.
The real risk load will depend on:

  • your EA settings (step, max number of trades, profit target);

  • broker conditions (spread, commission, account type);

  • your personal risk tolerance.

Please remember that trading with grids always involves the risk of drawdowns and potential losses, especially in strong trending markets.

How to start

  1. Download the demo version of Gold Invest Pro.

  2. Test the EA in the Strategy Tester on XAUUSD with your broker, on different periods of history.

  3. Run it on a demo account with 0.01 lot and conservative settings, and observe its behavior in real time.

  4. After that, decide whether this style of trading on gold suits you and which parameters you are comfortable using on a real account.


おすすめのプロダクト
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
エキスパート
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
エキスパート
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
エキスパート
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
エキスパート
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
エキスパート
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
エキスパート
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
エキスパート
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
エキスパート
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
エキスパート
!! 最新バージョン2.05にアップデートして、さらに高速なパフォーマンスを実現してください!! スマートファンデッドHFTは、2024年1月29日の市場オープンで、低ボラティリティにもかかわらず、KORTANA FXの100Kチャレンジを突破しました。 スクリーンショットセクションをチェックしてください。証拠をそこに置きました。 重要：2024年1月29日までのKORTANA FXの暗号支払いに対する40％の独占割引をお見逃しなく。 スマートファンデッドHFT EAでトレーディングの可能性を解き放ちましょう！ VPS不要 / 設定ファイル不要 / プラグアンドプレイを楽しむ 限定時間のプロモーション価格 2024年2月1日に価格が上がります！！ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56FKxI-noI4 最初の満足なクライアントの結果が添付されています。今日、自分自身でFAST FOREX FUNDINGの50Kチャレンジを突破しました。以下に結果を添付しました)) トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは、 私のトレーディングの
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
エキスパート
This is a grid Expert Advisor. It has several trading strategies based on the MACD indicator. The virtual trailing stop, stop loss, take profit levels can be set pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The orders grid is adaptive, only market orders are used in it. If the price moves the distance of Order
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
エキスパート
マトリックスアローEAMT4 は、 マトリックスアローインジケーターのMT4 シグナルをチャート上のトレードパネルと手動または100％自動でトレードできるユニークなエキスパートアドバイザーです。 マトリックスアローインジケーターMT4 は、初期段階で現在のトレンドを判断し、最大10の標準インジケーターから情報とデータを収集します。平均方向移動指数（ADX） 、 商品チャネルインデックス（CCI） 、 クラシック平研アシキャンドル 、 移動平均 、 移動平均収束発散（MACD） 、 相対活力指数（RVI） 、 相対力指数（RSI） 、 放物線SAR 、 ストキャスティクス 、 ウィリアムズのパーセント範囲 。 すべてのインジケーターが有効な買いまたは売りシグナルを与えると、対応する矢印がチャートに印刷され、次のろうそく/バーの開始時に強い上昇トレンド/下降トレンドを示します。ユーザーは、使用するインジケーターを選択し、各インジケーターのパラメーターを個別に調整できます。 Matrix Arrow EA MT4 を使用すると、チャートのトレードパネルから直接、または100％アルゴリズム取
Zigzag Hedging EA
Samir Arman
エキスパート
he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
Reef Scalper
Charles Crete
エキスパート
Reef Scalper   is an aggressive scalping EA. It primarily uses the   Bollinger Bands and the Parabolic SAR indicator , which quickly detects small trend changes over short timeframes. The bot places pending orders to react swiftly when taking profits. Its recovery method relies on a grid system with an optional martingale , and it can open up to 15 recovery positions with a lot size multiplier . Using a tick counter , the bot is not sensitive to spread . It aims for quick profits , preferably se
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
エキスパート
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Forex Mentors Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
エキスパート
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Great Bird
Ferri Shallahuddin
エキスパート
Great Bird expert advisor using a scalping system with low DD. has StopLoss   and TakeProfit features automatically set by the algorithm. you can also set StopLoss and TakeProfit manually. The Expert Advisor does not need complicated setup and  is ready to be used for all currencies Use Timeframe M5 account ECN recommendation Minimum account balance $ 100 (for one pair) The Expert Advisor does not use: Grid Averaging Martingale Doubling
You CDI
Evgeny Vlasov
エキスパート
You CDI (You Can Do It) Порядок работы Советник работает на любом таймфрейме на любых валютных парах. При работе советника анализируется состояние рынка , при возникновении необходимых условий происходит открытие рыночного ордера. Советник имеет блок TrailingStop , позволяющий перемещать StopLoss за движением цены. Основным отличием этого блока от стандартного является его не линейность. То есть чем ближе цена будет к TakeProfit, тем ближе к цене будет StopLoss. Это позволяет достигать максим
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
エキスパート
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
エキスパート
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
エキスパート
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
RoundLock EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.33 (3)
エキスパート
Round Lockは、ダイナミックポジションロック機能を備えたスマートアドバイザーです。Round Lockは、ダイナミックポジションロック機能を備えたインテリジェントなアドバイザーであり、段階的なポジション増加と市場への動的な適応を備えた双方向注文ロック戦略を実行する高度なトレーディングアドバイザーです。 ラウンドロックの利点： ポジションロックによるリスク管理、 市場のトレンド分野におけるダイナミックなボリューム成長、 制限に応じた柔軟な動作設定、 フラットとトレンドのフェーズに適しており、それぞれの状況で結果を最適化します。 保護メカニズムを備えた平均化戦略とグリッドアプローチの自動化。 MT4バージョン -> こちら / トラブルシューティング -> こちら アドバイザーは、反対方向の注文を2つオープンします。そのうちの1つが利益確定で決済されると、2つの注文が再度オープンされます。注文量は、Multiplier_Volume乗数のボリュームとアドバイザーがオープンした注文数に応じて増加します。新しいオープンペアごとに、同数の注文がオープンされ、互いにロックされます。同じ種
Wolf Stream
Vadym Nemo
5 (1)
エキスパート
Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
エキスパート
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
Black Out EA
Jason Thato Hartley
エキスパート
Thank you for visiting us. We would like to introduce our new BLACK OUT EA which comes along with a moving average indicator for better trading This EA open and closes trades for you, no need to stress yourself. You can trade on any broker using any time frame . there are no restrictions!! You can easily increase your Lot size on the EA settings Backtest was done for two months. stay tuned for more !!!
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
エキスパート
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
BBMA Grid Combination
Kahfi Pangariduwan
5 (1)
エキスパート
BBMAGC   BBMAGC  is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system . This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA Time Frame: H1 Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD VPS recommended 4/5 digit broker Min Deposit 1000$ Low spread always better Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert a
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
エキスパート
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
Karman
Vladislav Filippov
エキスパート
Karman is a fully automated trading advisor working on a М30 timeframe. The settings of the advisor are based on the safe trading, the essence of which is to close the transaction, while achieving a positive profitability dynamism of several points, which allows the user to reduce the costs of opening losing trades. The Expert Advisor is multi-functional and does not require a specific type of account for the normal operation of all functions embedded in it. The advisor’s manual involves encapsu
Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
エキスパート
This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
MyVolume Profile Scalper
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
エキスパート
購入する前に、デモアカウントMyVolume Profile FV (無料版) を使用してフォワードテストによるテストを数か月間 行ってください。 それを学び、自分に合った最適なセットアップを見つけてください。 MyVolume Profile Scalper EA は、ボリューム プロファイルを使用するように設計された高度な自動プログラムです。 ボリューム   プロファイルは、 指定 された期間中に特定の価格レベルで取引された総量を取得し、その総量を上昇量 (価格を上昇させた取引) のいずれかに分割します。 ）またはダウンボリューム（価格を下げる取引）を行い、オープンまたは デア を行います。 このEAのコアエンジンは、インジケーターボリューム、平均足、ADXを使用しています。 カスタマイズ可能な移動平均を使用した追加フィルターにより、移動平均インジケーターによって与えられる傾向を確認し、追跡します。 このフィルタはオプションであり、デフォルトでは TRUE です (このフィルタを使用します)。 MyVolume Profile Scalper EA は、  すべての時間フレーム
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT5バージョン：  ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用していま
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT5バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT4 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! ルール   正確さと規律をもって取引を行ってください。 クォンタムキング EA     構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合しました。M5 上の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロフェッショナルの両
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
エキスパート
Aura Neuron は、Aura シリーズのトレーディング システムを引き継ぐ独特のエキスパート アドバイザーです。高度なニューラル ネットワークと最先端のクラシック トレーディング戦略を活用することで、Aura Neuron は優れた潜在的パフォーマンスを備えた革新的なアプローチを提供します。完全に自動化されたこのエキスパート アドバイザーは XAUUSD (GOLD) などの通貨ペアを取引するように設計されています。1999 年から 2023 年まで、これらのペアで一貫した安定性が実証されています。このシステムは、マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルピングなどの危険な資金管理手法を回避しているため、あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。Aura Neuron は、多層パーセプトロン (MLP) ニューラル ネットワークを搭載しており、これを利用して市場のトレンドと動きを予測します。MLP はフィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) の一種で、特に単一の隠し層で構成されている場合は「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがよくあります。MLP には、入力
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
エキスパート
ChatGPT TurboによるAI駆動テクノロジー Infinity EA は、GBPUSD および XAUUSD 向けに設計された高度な取引エキスパート アドバイザーです。安全性、一貫したリターン、無限の収益性に重点を置いています。マーチンゲールやグリッド取引などの高リスク戦略に依存する他の多くの EA とは異なり、Infinity EA は、機械学習に組み込まれたニューラル ネットワーク、ChatGPT の最新バージョンによって提供されるデータ分析 AI ベースのテクノロジーに基づく、規律ある収益性の高いスキャルピング戦略を採用し、全体的な取引体験を卓越したものにします。 6,000 人を超えるメンバーが参加する MQL5 コミュニティ に参加して、他のトレーダーとつながりましょう。最新の製品アップデート、ヒント、独占コンテンツを常に入手しましょう。 MT5バージョン Infinity EAの設定方法 特徴 Infinity EA は AI 主導のスキャルピング戦略を活用します。 EA はリアルタイムのデータ分析のために ChatGPT-4 Turbo と統合されています。 I
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
エキスパート
2025年を代表する最強クラスの自動売買戦略の一つ 私たちは、2025年における最も強力な裁量トレード戦略の一つを、 TMA（トライアングル移動平均）とCGロジック に基づいた **完全自動化エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）**へと変換しました。 本EAは、 高精度なエントリー、スマートな指値注文、厳格なリスク管理 を目的として設計されており、 **すべてのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応しています。 最適なパフォーマンスを得るため、 スプレッドが10ポイント未満のECN口座 での使用を推奨します。 これにより、正確な注文執行と最小限のスリッページが実現されます。 チャートに適用し、リスクに応じて設定を調整するだけで、 プロレベルの自動売買を体験できます。  主な特徴 **全てのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応 5 min   SET FILE 指値注文（Buy Stop / Sell Stop）による取引戦略 価格に追従するスマートな指値注文管理 逆張り（リバース）モード対応 自動ロット管理（Auto Lot）搭載 時間フィルターおよび移動平均
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
エキスパート
超最適化バージョン – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 （MT4バージョン）は、これまでで最も強力で、安定性が高く、洗練されたリリースです。 HFTは高頻度スキャルピングEAであり、ゴールド（XAUUSD）のM1タイムフレームのみで取引を行います。毎日多数の取引を実行し、 非常に現実的なロットサイズ でスキャルピング戦略を実現します。そのため、専用のスキャルピング口座（RAWまたはECN）が必要です。 ICMarkets のRAW口座が特に推奨されており、低スプレッドかつ他社よりもスリッページが少ないのが特長です。 安定したインターネット接続またはVPSが必要です。 ご注意ください：ターミナルが停止すると、 FAST M1 は口座の制御を失います 。 公式チャンネル:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 主な改善点 エントリーロジックの改善 EAは主要トレンド方向のみでエントリーします。逆張りは一切行いません。 勝率の向上 内部ロジックが調整され、トレードの成功率が上昇しました。 口
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
エキスパート
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
エキスパート
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) ローンチプロモーション: 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポート
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
エキスパート
24時間のフラッシュセール - たった$199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms"は、特にUS30ペアで取引するために設計された高頻度取引（HFT）の挑戦に対応した専用のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 他のトップエキスパートアドバイザーやインジケーターについては、以下を参照してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller 私はロス（Los）です。詳細な情報を受け取るためには、こちらに登録してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ HFTとは？ 高頻度取引（HFT）は、強力なコンピュータプログラムを使用して数分の一秒で大量の注文を実行する取引手法です。HFTは複数の市場を分析し、現行の市況に基づいて注文を実行するために高度なアルゴリズムを利用します。最も高速な実行速度を持つトレーダーがより利益を上げやすく、HFTは高い売買回転率と注文対取引比率が特徴です。 したがって、このEAは1段階または2段階の挑戦にのみ適してお
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
エキスパート
CyNera：あなたの取引、私たちの技術 マニュアルとセットファイル: 購入後にご連絡いただければ、マニュアルとセットファイルをお送りします 価格: 価格は販売されたライセンスの数に応じて上昇します 利用可能なコピー: 4 金取引は、市場で最も変動の激しい金融商品であり、精密さ、徹底した分析、そして強力なリスク管理が求められます。CyNeraエキスパートアドバイザーは、これらの要素を巧みに組み合わせ、最適な金取引を実現するために設計された高度なシステムです。CyNeraの高度な戦略と技術は、経験豊富なトレーダーだけでなく、初心者にも、金取引がもたらす独自の課題やチャンスを乗り越えるための支援を提供します。 CyNeraは、金市場の複雑さに対応した信頼できるソリューションを提供します。適応性に優れたインテリジェントな戦略と、多時間枠分析、自動取引調整、そして正確なリスク管理などの高度な機能を組み合わせています。この柔軟性により、CyNeraは市場の急速な変化に即座に対応しつつ、長期的に資本を守るための強力なツールとなります。 シンボル XAUUSD (ゴールド) 時間枠 M30  
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
エキスパート
KonokaSysteｍNEO は、KonokaSystemをベースに、新たな個性を持つ3姉妹( NEO・JOY・FUN )の1つで、オリジナルのEAです。 トレードスタイルは日本時間の夜中から日中をターゲットにしたデイトレードです。 通貨ペアは”USDJPY”で、M5の始値でエントリーします。 3姉妹はそれぞれに異なったロジックで、2種類のエントリーと、2種類のエグジットを装備しています。 グリッドやマーチンゲールのロジックは使用していません。 内部ロジックにより利益と損失を繰り返し、損失を飲み込んで成長します。 KonokaSystemNEO は、勝率重視ではありません。 TPとSLは共に100Pipsでやや大きくしています。(ストップ狩りの対策) その損失は大きいですが、本来最も危険なのは、損失が連続で発生する事です。 KonokaSystemNEO は、逆張りの弱点である暴騰や暴落による連続の損失を減らす様に設計しています。 NEOの元になったEA: https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/573517                      
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
エキスパート
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
エキスパート
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.25 (4)
エキスパート
ThraeX – M1スキャルピング   (DAX, XAU, etc) ローマ時代の規律と精密さに着想を得た ThraeX（スレイクス） は、 MetaTrader 4 向けに設計された 高頻度取引専用エキスパートアドバイザー（EA） です。 特に 1分足（M1） チャートでのスキャルピング取引に最適化されており、市場の急速な変動を処理し、短期的な価格変動を高い速度と適応性で検出・対応します。 主な特徴： ️ M1スキャルピングロジック – リアルタイムデータに基づく高頻度な意思決定を実現。 ️ 高速実行システム – ボラティリティの高い市場における微細な価格変動に素早く反応。 自己適応型パラメータ – 外部データやプラットフォーム接続に依存せず、内蔵アルゴリズムによって価格の変化に自動適応。 継続的な最適化 – 最新の市場データをもとに行動を調整し、時間の経過とともに精度を高める。 ️ 外部依存なし – 完全自律型で、外部プラットフォーム、API、ファイル接続は不要。 コンパクトなスキャルピング構造 – 低レイテンシー環境と高速実行のために設計。 技術仕
EvoTrade EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
エキスパート
EvoTrade: 市場初の自己学習型トレーディングシステム EvoTradeをご紹介します。これは、最新のコンピュータービジョンとデータ分析技術を駆使して開発されたユニークなトレーディングアドバイザーです。市場初の自己学習型トレーディングシステムであり、リアルタイムで稼働します。EvoTradeは市場状況を分析し、戦略を調整し、変化にダイナミックに適応することで、あらゆる環境で卓越した精度を実現します。 EvoTradeは、Long Short-Term Memory（LSTM）やGated Recurrent Units（GRU）といった高度なニューラルネットワークを活用して時間的依存性を分析し、畳み込みニューラルネットワーク（CNN）を使用して複雑な市場パターンを検出します。また、Proximal Policy Optimization（PPO）やDeep Q-Learningなどの強化学習アルゴリズムを使って、リアルタイムで戦略を適応させます。これらの技術により、EvoTradeは市場の隠れたシグナルを見つけ出し、現在の市場ダイナミクスに正確に対応します。 各トレード後、Evo
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
エキスパート
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
W Drive Forex AI EA Pro MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (2)
エキスパート
About Warp Drive Forex AI is a GBPUSD scalper, it trades at night time when the volume is low and the winning chances are high. Its uses a high accuracy scalping strategy backed up with a unique and effective risk management technique. Join our   MQL5 group   for more useful information and products updates. Also, you can get the MT5 version   here. This is the Pro version of W Drive Forex AI, in Pro version, a user can adjust all the settings including the lot size as well. You can find the  
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
エキスパート
アップデート — 2025年12月 2024年11月末、Aurumは正式に販売開始されました。 それ以来、ニュースフィルターや追加の防御条件、複雑な制限なしで、実際の相場環境にて継続的に稼働してきましたが、安定して利益を維持してきました。 この1年間のリアル運用により、トレーディングシステムとしての信頼性が明確に証明されました。 そしてその実績と統計データを基に、2025年12月に大規模アップデートを実施しました： プレミアムパネルを全面刷新、すべての画面解像度に最適化 取引保護システムを大幅に強化 Forex Factoryを基にした高性能ニュースフィルターを追加 シグナル精度を向上させる2つの追加フィルター 最適化の強化、動作速度と安定性の向上 損失後に安全に回復するRecovery機能を搭載 プレミアムスタイルの新しいチャートテーマを採用 AURUMについて Aurum — ゴールド（XAU/USD）専用プレミアム自動売買EA Aurumはゴールド市場において、安定性と安全性を重視して開発されたプロフェッショナルな自動売買EAです。明確なロジック、トレンド分析、厳格なリ
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
エキスパート
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.66 (62)
エキスパート
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
エキスパート
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
GoldMiner mt4 pro
Van Hoa Nguyen
エキスパート
GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
MicroTrend Scalping for Gold XAUUSD
Mahmud Hisso
エキスパート
MicroTrend Scalping EA for Gold XAUUSD (MT4) **Gold（XAUUSD）**向けのMT4自動スキャルピングEA。 XAUUSD M1取引 、 ゴールド・スキャルピングEA 、 マイクロトレンド・スキャルピング 、 ティック・モメンタム 、 プルバックエントリー 、 トレーリングストップEA 、 ゴールド・ヘッジングスキャルパー 、 低リスク・ゴールドEA 、 MT4ゴールド取引用Expert Advisor 。 推奨トレード設定 • シンボル： Gold（XAUUSD） • 時間足： M1（1分） • 最低開始資金： 300 € から • 推奨開始資金： 500 € から • 最大保有ポジション数： 常に2つ（1 BUY + 1 SELL） MicroTrend Scalping EAは ゴールド市場（XAUUSD） 向けに設計され、 管理されたマイクロ・スキャルピング手法 を採用しています。 本EAは 同時に2つを超えるポジションを決して保有しません —— BUY 1つ、SELL 1つ 、それ以上でもそれ以下でもありません
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
エキスパート
その   オープニングレンジブレイクアウトマスター は、次のような機関投資家の取引コンセプトを活用するために設計されたプロフェッショナルなアルゴリズム取引システムです。       ICT（インナーサークルトレーダー）、スマートマネーコンセプト（SMC）、流動性ベースの戦略など 。このエキスパートアドバイザーは、以下の取引の検出と実行を自動化します。     オープニングレンジブレイクアウト（ORB）     主要な世界為替セッションでは、     ロンドン、ニューヨーク、東京、そして深夜のキルゾーン でトレーダーが   マーケットメーカーの動き、流動性ハンティング、セッション主導のボラティリティ 。 トレーダーのために構築された   時間ベースの価格アクション、注文フローダイナミクス、および機関取引手法に基づいて 、このEAは価格がブレイクしたときに体系的に取引を開始することで感情的な意思決定を排除します。     初期残高が高いか低いか   セッションの焦点は   きれいな吹き出物   調整可能なリスクパラメータを組み込むことで、     セッションの選択、ブレイクアウトの確認フィ
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
エキスパート
プロモーションを開始します! 449ドルで残りわずかです! 次の価格: 599ドル 最終価格: 999ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro はゴールド取引 EA の仲間入りですが、大きな違いが 1 つあります。それは、これが本物の取引戦略であるということです。 「実際の取引戦略」とは何を意味しますか?   おそらくお気づきかと思いますが、市場に出回っているほぼすべてのゴールド EA は単純なグリッド/マーチンゲール
作者のその他のプロダクト
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
平均化ヘルパー - この種の取引ヘルパー ツールは、次の 2 つのテクニックを使用して、以前は利益がなかったポジションを平均化するのに役立ちます。 標準平均 トレンドに応じてポジションを開くヘッジ このユーティリティは、買いと売りの両方の異なる方向の複数のオープンポジションを一度に整理する機能を備えています 。例えば、売りポジションを1つ、買いポジションを1つオープンしたが、どちらも利益が出ていない場合、あるいは1つは利益が出ているものの利益が十分でない場合、この2つのポジションを平均化してプラスで取引を終了したい場合などです。これは、私の平均化支援ユーティリティが役立ちます。 平均化ヘルパー ユーティリティ - 次のポジションのサイズ、注文価格、ポジションを平均化する方向、指定した利益確定サイズでプラスでポジションをクローズする方向を自動的に計算できます。 このユーティリティでは、「買い」と「売り」ボタンを使ってポジションを開くこともできます。希望する利益確定額と開始ロットを指定するだけです。ユーティリティ自体は、最初に指定した利益確定額でポジションをクローズするか、ポジションを平均
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
ユーティリティ
HYT (Help Your Trading) は、主に次の 2 つのテクニックを使用して、損失ポジション を平均化 できるように設計されたツールです。 標準平均化。 トレンドの方向に沿ってポジションをオープンすることでヘッジします。 このツールを使用すると、買いと売りの両方において、異なる方向に開かれた複数のポジションを管理できます。 HYT は、次のポジションのサイズ、注文価格、平均化の方向、指定された利益確定レベルでのポジションのクローズを自動的に計算します。 また、希望する利益確定レベルと初期ロットを指定して、「購入」ボタンと「販売」ボタンを使用してポジションを開くオプションも提供します。 使用を開始する には、ツールをチャートにドラッグし、利益確定レベルを設定して、「平均化を開始」ボタンをクリックするだけです。 初期ポジションが大きすぎない ことを確認し、平均を下げるときにツールによってポジション サイズが拡大されるため、追加費用が発生することを覚悟してください。 HYTは 自動取引 も可能です。自動取引を有効にすると、ツールは指定されたパラメータに従ってポジションを開閉しま
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
TelegramからMT5へ： 究極のシグナルコピーソリューション Telegram to MT5 を使えば、取引がシンプルになります。DLL を必要とせず、Telegram のチャンネルやチャットから MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームに取引シグナルを直接コピーできる最新ツールです。この強力なソリューションは、正確なシグナル実行、豊富なカスタマイズオプション、時間の節約、そして効率性の向上を実現します。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主な特徴 直接的なTelegram API統合 電話番号とセキュアコードで認証します。 ユーザーフレンドリーな EXE ブリッジを通じてチャット ID を簡単に管理できます。 複数のチャネル/チャットを追加、削除、更新して、同時に信号をコピーします。 高度なフィルターによる信号解析 例外的な単語 (例: 「レポート」、「結果」) を含む不要な信号をスキップします。 柔軟な SL および TP 形式 (価格、ピップ、ポイント) をサポートします。 価格ではなくポイントを指定するシグナルのエントリ ポイントを自動的に計算します。
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
ユーティリティ
MT5のエキスパートアドバイザーリスクマネージャーは非常に重要であり、私の意見ではすべてのトレーダーにとって必要なプログラムです。 このエキスパートアドバイザーを使用すると、取引口座のリスクを管理することができます。リスクと利益の管理は、金銭的およびパーセンテージの両方で実行できます。 エキスパートアドバイザーが機能するには、それを通貨ペアチャートに添付し、許容可能なリスク値を預金通貨または現在の残高の％で設定するだけです。 [Instruction for Risk Manager parameters] アドバイザ機能 このリスクマネージャーは、リスクの管理を支援します。 -取引のために -1日あたり - 1週間 - ひと月ほど 制御することもできます 1）取引時の最大許容ロット 2）1日あたりの最大注文数 3）1日あたりの最大利益 4）エクイティを引き受ける利益を設定する それだけではありません。設定で自動設定を指定した場合、アドバイザーはデフォルトのSLとTPを設定することもできます。 アドバイザーは各イベントにアラートを添えて、注文を削除する理由を説明し
Ice Cube Scalper for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.5 (6)
エキスパート
トレーディングアドバイザー アイスキューブスキャルパー -       これはデイスキャルパーであり 、毎日大量の取引を行い、各取引で数ポイントを獲得します。 EA の戦略は、RSI インジケーターを使用してトレンドに合わせて取引することです。 EA は乗数ロットによる平均化を使用するため、EA を使用する前にこれを理解する必要がありますが、この戦略はバックテストとライブ取引の両方で良好なパフォーマンスを示しました。 購入する前に、必ず戦略テスターでアドバイザーの作業をテストしてください。 リスク管理   エキスパートアドバイザーでリスクを制御するには、平均化の注文の最大数と株式リスクを制限することができます。 アドバイザーがどのように機能するかを理解するために、無料のシグナルを購読すると、アドバイザーがどのように機能するか、およびその可能性を理解することができます。 MT4用Ice Cube Scalperバージョン 購入後は必ずご連絡ください。         設定に関してはいつでもお手伝いさせていただきます。 アドバイザーのオンライン監視 -           https://
Indicator iPump for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3 (2)
インディケータ
iPumpインジケーターは、3つのカテゴリーのインジケーターの利点を組み合わせた用途の広いインジケーターです。 複数のTFでの同時トレンド検出 抵抗とサポートのゾーンを定義する 買われ過ぎと売られ過ぎのゾーンの決定 インジケーター機能： トレンドの定義 この機能は、現在の市場の方向性を客観的に評価し、主観を避けたいすべてのトレーダーに必要です。ほんの一瞬で、最も重要な時間枠でトレンドの方向を比較することができ、これは明確で直感的になります。 サポートとレジスタンスレベルの決定 iPumpインジケーターを使用すると、数秒以内に資産の潜在的な価格障壁を評価できます。 また、インジケーターは目の前にあるレベルのタイプを示します。 テストレベル（抵抗/サポート） 逆転レベル 弱いレベル テストされていないレベル 買われ過ぎと売られ過ぎのゾーンの決定 このタスクでは、インジケーターに遅延や再描画のないシグナルオシレーターがあり、アセットの現在の状態を示します。このデータに基づいて、次のことができます。 購入するのが面白くなる時期を正確に知る 資産を売却することが興味深い場合のゾーン
AI Trade Analyzer
Sergey Batudayev
ユーティリティ
AI トレード アナライザーは、 インジケーター形式で実装されたインテリジェントな市場分析ツールです。このプログラムはチャート上のシグナルを視覚化し、テクニカル指標とニュースの背景に基づいてトレーダーが市場の状況を評価するのを支援します。 主な機能: 1. テクニカル分析： 人気の指標のサポート: EMA (ショート/ロング)、一目均衡表、ADX、RSI、MACD、ストキャスティクス、ATR、ボリンジャー バンド、ピボット ポイント、フィボナッチ。 トレンド、相違、主要レベルを特定します。 2. ニュースの背景を扱う: 指定されたパラメータ (時間枠、日付) に従って経済イベントを受信します。 マクロ経済データが市場に及ぼす可能性のある影響を考慮に入れる。 3. 自動化とカスタマイズ性： 潜在的なエントリ ポイント、SL、TP を計算して分析結論を形成します。 確立されたパラメータに従って情報を解釈する能力を使用して市場の状況を評価します。 4. 多言語サポート： 結果はロシア語、英語、ドイツ語、インドネシア語で表示できます。 5. 柔軟なインターフェース： ユーザーは、コントロール
Power Reserve MT4
Sergey Batudayev
インディケータ
作業ロジック この指標の重要性は、「燃料が機器に残っている」量を理解できるという事実にあります。状況を想像してみてください。あなたが半分放電したバッテリーを搭載した車に残した場合、平均して、この量のエネルギーは通常250 kmの車に十分であるため、必要に応じて700kmの距離を超えることはできません。そのため、商品ごとに一定の日次価格変動があり、統計的観察の結果、資産が1日あたり1 ATRを通過する時間の85％、2以上のATRを通過する時間の15％のみであることが明らかになりました。 例、毎日のATR EURUSD = 682ピップ。トレードに参加します。たとえば、TPが500ピップのレベルのブレイクアウトの場合、正しいTPサイズを設定したように見えますが、資産がすでに1日のATRの90％を通過していることを考慮していません。取引が開始された時間、したがって、楽器にはTPを受け取るのに十分なエネルギーがない可能性があります。楽器の残りのチャージが10％しかない場合は、TPを調整するか、取引にはまったく参加しません。 パワーリザーブインジケーターは、計測器が慣性を使い果たした量を％
GoldPro MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (4)
エキスパート
GoldPro による革新的で効率的な金取引の世界へようこそ。GoldPro は、金市場での成功を支援するために特別に設計された高度な取引ロボットです。 アドバイザーは平均化手法を使用しますが、これを良いとか悪いとかではなく、市場で機能するアプローチとして認識する必要があります。1 つの方法が良くて、他の方法が悪いという単極的な考えを捨ててください。平均化手法は存在し、うまく適用できます。これは事実です。 信頼性と経験：GoldProは、金融および技術の専門家チームによる綿密な調査と長年の経験に基づいて開発されました。当社のロボットは、実績のある信頼性の高い戦略に基づいており、市場の動きを効果的に分析し、情報に基づいた意思決定を行うことができます。 適応性と精度：GoldProは、変化する市場状況に迅速に適応できる独自のアルゴリズムを備えています。ロボットは潜在的な取引機会を特定し、取引の最適なタイミングを判断するのに役立つ正確なシグナルを提供します。 自動化された効率性：GoldProは、金取引を完全に自動化するアプローチを提供します。これにより、手動取引に伴う感情的な判断や
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
このスクリーナーを使用すると、選択した期間（時間枠）内に通常よりも買われ過ぎ（成長率）または売られ過ぎ（減少率）の資産を特定できます。 市場は法律によって支配されており、より安く購入し、より高価に販売しますが、自動スキャナーがないと、たとえば今週内に、通常よりも買われ過ぎまたは売られ過ぎの通貨/株を特定することは非常に困難です。現在の時間、または月。 数十または数百の機器が存在する可能性があり、すべてを手動で分析する時間がないことが物理的に可能な場合もあります。これらの問題は、Screenerを使用して簡単に解決できます。 スクリーナーができること スキャナーはどのTFでも使用できます スキャナーは、通貨、株式、暗号通貨、商品、インデックス、およびその他の機器で動作します 資産を特定するロジックは、市場の基本法則に基づいているため、普遍的です。 スクリーナーの助けを借りて、あなたはさまざまな戦略に従って作業することができます、最も一般的なものの1つはポンプとダンプです 各商品の平均値を明らかにする-SoftimoTradeScreenerは、選択したTFの資産の買われ過ぎと売られ過ぎ
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
ユーティリティ
TelegramからMT4へ： 究極のシグナルコピーソリューション Telegram to MT4 は、DLLを必要とせず、TelegramのチャンネルやチャットからMetaTrader 4プラットフォームに取引シグナルを直接コピーできる最先端のユーティリティです。この堅牢なソリューションは、比類のない精度とカスタマイズオプションにより、シグナルのシームレスな実行を保証し、時間を節約し、効率性を向上させます。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主な特徴 直接的なTelegram API統合 電話番号とセキュアコードで認証します。 ユーザーフレンドリーな EXE ブリッジを使用して、チャット ID を簡単に取得および管理します。 複数のチャネル/チャットを追加、削除、更新して、同時に信号をコピーします。 高度なフィルターによる信号解析 カスタム例外語 (例: 「レポート」、「概要」) を含む不要な信号をスキップします。 柔軟な SL および TP 形式 (価格、ピップ、ポイント) をサポートします。 シグナルが価格ではなくポイントを指定する場合、エントリ ポイントを自動
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
ユーティリティ
MT4のエキスパートアドバイザーリスクマネージャーは非常に重要であり、私の意見ではすべてのトレーダーにとって必要なプログラムです。 このエキスパートアドバイザーを使用すると、取引口座のリスクを管理することができます。リスクと利益の管理は、金銭的およびパーセンテージの両方で実行できます。 エキスパートアドバイザーが機能するには、それを通貨ペアチャートに添付し、許容可能なリスク値を預金通貨または現在の残高の％で設定するだけです。 アドバイザ機能 このリスクマネージャーは、リスクの管理を支援します。 -取引のために -1日あたり - 1週間 - ひと月ほど 制御することもできます 1）取引時の最大許容ロット 2）1日あたりの最大注文数 3）1日あたりの最大利益 4）エクイティを引き受ける利益を設定する それだけではありません。設定で自動設定を指定した場合、アドバイザーはデフォルトのSLとTPを設定することもできます。 アドバイザーは各イベントにアラートを添えて、注文を削除する理由を説明します。たとえば、あなたが開封し、6番目の注文を開封し、1日あたり5つの注文のみを開封す
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
3.67 (3)
エキスパート
GoldPro による革新的で効率的な金取引の世界へようこそ。GoldPro は、金市場での成功を支援するために特別に設計された高度な取引ロボットです。 アドバイザーは平均化手法を使用しますが、これを良いとか悪いとかではなく、市場で機能するアプローチとして認識する必要があります。1 つの方法が良くて、他の方法が悪いという単極的な考えを捨ててください。平均化手法は存在し、うまく適用できます。これは事実です。 信頼性と経験：GoldProは、金融および技術の専門家チームによる綿密な調査と長年の経験に基づいて開発されました。当社のロボットは、実績のある信頼性の高い戦略に基づいており、市場の動きを効果的に分析し、情報に基づいた意思決定を行うことができます。 適応性と精度：GoldProは、変化する市場状況に迅速に適応できる独自のアルゴリズムを備えています。ロボットは潜在的な取引機会を特定し、取引の最適なタイミングを判断するのに役立つ正確なシグナルを提供します。 自動化された効率性：GoldProは、金取引を完全に自動化するアプローチを提供します。これにより、手動取引に伴う感情的な判断や
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
エキスパート
トレーディングアドバイザーアイスキューブスカルパー-     それはデイスカルパー であり、毎日多数の取引を行い、各取引でいくつかのポイントを取ります。 EAの戦略は、RSI指標を使用したトレンドとの取引に基づいています。 EAは乗数ロットによる平均化を使用します。EAを使用する前にこれを理解する必要がありますが、戦略はバックテストとライブ取引の両方でうまく機能しました。 購入する前に、必ずストラテジーテスターでアドバイザーの仕事をテストしてください。 Expert Advisorでリスクを管理するために、平均化する注文の最大数と株式リスクを制限できます。 アドバイザーがどのように機能するかを理解するために、無料のシグナルをサブスクライブして、アドバイザーがどのように機能し、その可能性を理解できるようにすることができます。 ご購入後、必ずご連絡ください。     私はいつも設定を手伝います。また、すべてのバイヤーにとって、 アドバイザーのオンライン監視-       https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/batudaev?orderby=gain
Coppy Master MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Coppy Master MT5 は、   MetaTrader 4 端末と MetaTrader 5 端末間で取引をコピーするためのツールです。両方向のコピーをサポートします: MT5 から MT4、MT4 から MT5、また同じタイプのアカウント間でも可能です。 正しく動作させるには、すべてのターミナルを 1 台のコンピューターまたは VPS で起動する必要があります。 [ Instruction  and Demo ]  MetaTrader 4 にコピーするには、製品の別のバージョンである Coppy Master MT4 が 必要です。 主な機能: 接続タイプ マスターモードとレシーバーモード。注文の送受信ロジックを柔軟に設定できます。 注文管理 成行注文と保留注文のコピー。取引の同期クローズ、部分クローズ、取引の反転、SL/TP の変更のサポート。 シンボルの操作 プレフィックスとサフィックスのサポート。個々の文字の除外/包含。アセットにカスタム名を割り当てる機能。 制限とリスク管理 1 日あたりの取引回数、1 日の最大損失、コピーを停止する残高レベルの制限。 音量
MT5 for Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
5 (9)
ユーティリティ
The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities: Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram Send emojis along with custom text Send text and images from Telegram All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals. Customizable Signal Messages You can fully customize the signal message: Specif
Coppy Master MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3.5 (2)
ユーティリティ
コピーマスター MT4       MetaTrader 4およびMetaTrader 5ターミナル用のトレードコピーツールです。双方向のコピーをサポートしています。 MT4 から MT5、MT5 から MT4、同じタイプのアカウント間での MT4 から MT4 への移行も可能です。 正しく動作するには、すべての端末が同じ PC または VPS 上で実行されている必要があります。 [ Instruction  and Demo ]  MetaTrader 4にコピーする場合は、別のバージョンが必要です。       コピーマスター MT5       - が必要です。 主な特徴: コピーモード マスターとレシーバーの両方の役割をサポートします。取引の送受信を柔軟に設定できます。 注文管理 成行注文と未決済注文をコピーします。同期決済、部分決済、取引反転、SL/TP変更をサポートします。 シンボル処理 プレフィックスとサフィックスをサポートします。特定のシンボルを除外または含めたり、アセットにカスタム名を割り当てたりできます。 リスク管理と制限 1 日の取引制限、最大損失制限、お
SPARK Liquidity breakout for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3.75 (4)
エキスパート
自動取引は、無限の設定や理論で混乱させるのではなく、資本を増やすのに役立ちます。 SPARK は 、精度とシンプルさを重視して初心者が自信を持って始められるように設計された、軽量でありながら効果的なエキスパート アドバイザーです。 SPARK が他と違うのはなぜですか? EUR/USD に重点を置きます:   EA は、最も流動性と安定性に優れた通貨ペアの 1 つである EUR/USD に特化して最適化されています。 流動性ブレイクアウトロジックに基づいて構築:   SPARK は、価格がブレイクアウトする可能性のある独自の流動性ゾーンを識別して反応し、高確率の取引を実現します。 設定のストレスは不要。EUR   /USDチャートに貼り付けて実行するだけです。すべて事前に設定されています。 自動保護:   EA はスリッページとスプレッド条件を管理して、不適切な取引エントリーを回避します。 一貫したロジック: 取引は動的なゾーン検出アルゴリズムによってフィルタリングされ、よりスマートかつタイムリーなエントリーが可能になります。 物語ではなく、実際の結果 過去の月間収益性: +3.98%
FREE
Stop Out Line MT5
Sergey Batudayev
ユーティリティ
作業ロジック ストップアウトユーティリティは、ストップアウトレベルまで残っているポイント数を示すシンプルですが非常に便利なインジケーターです。 その利点は、多くのトレーダーが利益を追求して取引する際のリスクを故意に過大評価し、利用可能なマージンを最大限に使用するという事実にあります。この場合、ブローカーがあなたのポジションを強制的に閉じることができる場所を知ることは非常に重要です。 チャートにインジケーターを配置するだけで、買いまたは売りのオープンポジションに応じて、チャート上にこの取引の価格の境界マークが表示されます。 ポジションを開くまで、ラインはチャートに表示されません。 チャートに線が表示されない場合、これはユーティリティが機能しないことを意味するものではなく、おそらく取引のリスクが最小限であり、預金が大きい場合は、ストップアウトラインをはるかに高く探す必要があります/現在のリスクではストップアウトから遠く離れているため、トレードよりも低くなります。 ご不明な点がございましたら、ディスカッションセクションにご記入ください。幸せな取引。 Recommended Ro
True Supply and Demand MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
インディケータ
真の需給指標     -すべての時間枠で抵抗の場所とサポートレベルをすばやく決定できます。 この指標は、取引でテクニカル分析を使用する人に役立ちます。 インジケーターは使いやすく、チャート上でドラッグアンドドロップするだけで、インジケーターは最も可能性の高いサポートレベルとレジスタンスレベルを表示します。 時間枠を切り替えると、新しく選択した時間枠のレベルが表示されます。 おすすめのロボットスキャルパー     -       テスト 。 入力パラメータ Use_priceラベル -オン/オフレベルの近くに価格アイコンを表示する 価格レベルの色 -価格アイコンの色を選択します 価格Lebelサイズ -価格アイコンサイズ サポート/耐性レベルの色 -レベルの色を選択します 私の購読     ページ 、私は他の多くの有用な製品を持っています。 この指標が気に入ったら 、レビューを残してください。便利な製品を無料で共有する動機付けになります。
Impuls Pro
Sergey Batudayev
エキスパート
EAの戦略はスウィングトレードに基づいており、iPumpインジケーターによって計算された鋭いインパルスの後のエントリーがあります。 前述のように、EAには自動サポートで手動取引を開始する機能があります。 -下降トレンドの場合↓価格が修正された後に取引を開始し、資産が買われ過ぎゾーンに入り、トレンドに沿って販売します。 -上昇トレンド↑の場合、価格が修正的に下落した後に取引を開始し、資産が売られ過ぎゾーンに分類され、トレンドに沿って購入します。 選択した資産で取引する場合、アドバイザーはトレンドを考慮し、現在のトレンドに従ってのみ取引を開始します。不採算の取引は、停止と平均化の両方を使用して閉じることができます。2番目のオプションは確かにより収益性が高く、リスクも高くなります。 利点 さまざまなTFのレベルを分析するための組み込みレベルインジケーター チャート上で手動で平均化のレベルを選択する機能 多くのピラミッド型注文を開くことによって利益を増やす能力（注文数は自分で制御できます） iPumpインジケーターのリバースシグナルに基づいて、TPを％で設定するためのより多くの基準 「ハン
MT4 for Discord Signals
Sergey Batudayev
ユーティリティ
このユーティリティは、MT4からDiscordにシグナルを送信するために設計されています。数多くの独自の機能を備えており、取引シグナルの送信だけでなく、以下の機能も実行できます。 ターミナルからDiscordに直接メッセージを送信する カスタムテキストと一緒に絵文字を送信する MT4ターミナルからDiscordに直接テキストと画像を送信します これにより、ユーザーはシグナルを含むチャネルを維持し、取引と質の高いシグナルの発見に集中できるようになります。 Instructions for the utility 完全にカスタマイズ可能なメッセージ 信号メッセージは完全にカスタマイズできます。 独自のヘッダーとフッターを指定する メッセージの下部にリンクを挿入します アドバイザーまたは手動注文からのコメントを表示する 複数の言語をサポート このユーティリティは、メッセージに 14 の言語をサポートしています。 英語 スペイン語 ロシア ドイツ語 イタリア語 フランス語 ポルトガル語 トルコ語 マレー語 中国語 日本語 韓国語 アラブ ヒンディー語 翻訳は、特にあなたのチャンネルに送信される
MT5 for Discord Signals
Sergey Batudayev
ユーティリティ
このユーティリティは、MT5からDiscordにシグナルを送信するために設計されています。数多くの独自の機能を備えており、取引シグナルの送信だけでなく、以下の機能も実行できます。 ターミナルからDiscordに直接メッセージを送信する カスタムテキストと一緒に絵文字を送信する MT5ターミナルからDiscordに直接テキストと画像を送信します これにより、ユーザーはシグナルを含むチャネルを維持し、取引と質の高いシグナルの発見に集中できるようになります。 Instructions for the utility 完全にカスタマイズ可能なメッセージ 信号メッセージは完全にカスタマイズできます。 独自のヘッダーとフッターを指定する メッセージの下部にリンクを挿入します アドバイザーまたは手動注文からのコメントを表示する 複数の言語をサポート このユーティリティは、メッセージに 14 の言語をサポートしています。 英語 スペイン語 ロシア ドイツ語 イタリア語 フランス語 ポルトガル語 トルコ語 マレー語 中国語 日本語 韓国語 アラブ ヒンディー語 翻訳は、特にあなたのチャンネルに送信され
Fast Grid Orders
Sergey Batudayev
ユーティリティ
The "Open grid of pending orders" script is designed to automate the process of creating buy (Buy) and sell (Sell) orders on the MT4 trading platform. It provides the user with the ability to set the distance between orders and the number of orders in this grid.       This script allows traders to quickly build a grid of orders that covers a specific price range. The main functions of the script include: Ability to select the direction of orders: Buy (purchase) or Sell (sale). Setting the distan
Close All Orders for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
ユーティリティ
Close All Orders for MT4 script - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend , I have many other useful products.
Smart Grid set EA
Sergey Batudayev
ユーティリティ
Smart Grid Set EAは、グリッド上に指値注文を配置するための、柔軟で使いやすいエキスパートアドバイザーです。損益分岐ロジック、複数のトレーリングストップモード、手動グリッド配置、カスタマイズ可能なロットサイズ、そして直感的なチャートインターフェースをサポートしています。 グリッド戦略や平均化戦略を採用するトレーダーに最適です。 主な特徴 カスタマイズ可能なグリッドに 買いストップ注文 と 売りストップ 注文を配置します 各グリッドレベルごとに個別の区画サイズをサポート トレーリングストップを内蔵: クラシック、ローソク足の高値/安値、または移動平均 自動損益分岐機能 グリッドのカスタム開始価格を設定する機能 画面上のボタンによる手動グリッド起動 チャート上に直接ボタンと編集可能なフィールドを備えたビジュアルコントロールパネル 時間枠変更後の注文の再作成（オプション） コミュニティに参加する     MQL5 と Telegram で結果、質問、フィードバックを共有してください。 MQL5チャンネル Telegramチャンネル @AlgoTrader_Sergey 入力パラ
FREE
Smart expert advisor
Sergey Batudayev
エキスパート
アドバイザーの説明 Smart Expert Advisorは、各トレーディングペアの設定を自動選択する自動グリッドトレーディングアドバイザーです。 Expert Advisorは、各通貨ペアの設定を自動的に選択するため、各ペアのパラメーターを定義する必要はありません。計算は、取引されている商品のボラティリティに基づいています。 取引時に、エントリーポイントの方向を設定できます。トレンドによるフィルターを有効にします。 戦略について EAはプルバックの動きをキャッチするロジックに基づいており、価格がロールバックするとEAは取引を開始します。価格が取引の方向に進むと、ピラミッドのグリッドが構築されます。価格が価格に反する場合は、アドバイザは平均化を使用します。 リスク管理 リスクコントロールを設定するには、最大DD設定を使用します。これは、ポジションへの入力に失敗した場合にグリッドを閉じる必要がある最大ドローダウン％を設定します。 誰もが自分の裁量でこの設定を設定します。実際には、私は資本の30％を展示しています。 リスクを超えたときにすべての注文を削除するには、M_DD後の注文の削除
PercentTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
ユーティリティ
パネルには、すべての初心者が処理できる最も直感的なインターフェイスがあります。 SLp列で-SLサイズをピップで指定する必要があります。値が灰色に変わり、同時にベイ/セルボタンも非アクティブになっている場合は、ブローカーによって設定される前に許可されていた値よりも小さいSL値を指定しています。 [TP％]列で、アカウント残高の％でTPを示します。設定では、この指標の計算内容に基づいて、資本、残高、または自由証拠金を選択できます。 R％列では、取引のリスク値を設定できます。 Insボタン。 -設定値ですぐに注文を開くことができます。無効になっている場合は、取引のパラメータをチャートに直接プリセットできます。 上部の左上隅にあるマイナス記号をクリックすると、グラフのパネルを最小化できます。 パネル名の下にある+ボタンと-ボタンを調整することで、パネル自体のサイズを拡大または縮小することもできます。 保留中の注文を開いてBUへの転送、トレーリングストップ、注文を開くためのさまざまな設定の保存、さまざまな手法での注文のサポートも必要な場合は、より機能的なEasyTradePad
EasyTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
ユーティリティ
EasyTradePad – MetaTrader 4用取引パネル EasyTradePadは 、手動および半自動取引のためのツールです。パネルでは、注文とポジションを迅速に管理できるほか、リスク管理の計算もワンクリックで行えます。 パネルの機能: 事前に定義されたリスク（％または預金通貨）で取引を開始および終了します SLとTPをポイント、パーセンテージ、または金額で設定します リスクと報酬の比率を自動計算 損切りを損益分岐点に移動する 部分的なポジションのクローズ トレーリングストップ（ポイントまたはローソク足の影による） ポジションの平均化とピラミッディング アクティブな取引のパラメータを変更する [   デモ ] [   説明 ] 追加機能: ピラミッド化 価格がテイクプロフィットに近づくにつれて、段階的に取引を追加します。新規取引ごとのリスクを軽減できます。追加する取引数は簡単に設定できます。 平均化 チャート上のカスタムレベルで追加注文を出すことができます。ポジションは平均エントリー価格で決済されます。 損益分岐点移転 価格が指定された利益幅に達した後、ストップロ
Main Trading Info
Sergey Batudayev
ユーティリティ
MetaTraderユーティリティMTI（メイントレーディング情報）–トレーダーの基本的なトレーディング情報を表示します。 平均および現在のスプレッドサイズ ショートポジションとロングポジションのスワップサイズ 1つの取引ロットに対して1ピップのコスト ストップレベルサイズ（保留中の注文を出すための最小距離） 現在の（赤）終了までの時間と次の（灰色）取引セッションの開始までの時間 現在の取引セッションが終了するまでの時間は赤で表示され、次のセッションが開始されるまでの時間は灰色で表示されます。色は、インジケーターのプロパティで個別に調整できます。 おすすめのロボットスキャルパー-       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77108 表示は次の方法で実行されます。 欧州貿易セッション（EU旗） アメリカの貿易セッション（米国旗） オセアニア貿易セッション（オーストラリア国旗） アジア貿易セッション（日の丸） 取引セッションの終了と変更の時間を知ることは重要です。なぜなら、取引セッションの終了までに、多くのトレーダーはポジションを修正し、
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信