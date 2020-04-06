Gold Invest Pro Expert Advisor MT4

Gold Invest Pro is designed specifically for trading gold.
The EA works only with buy positions on XAUUSD and gradually builds a series of trades, then closes them as a single basket when the total profit reaches a predefined target in money.

Inside, it includes:

  • a limit on the maximum number of orders;

  • a profit target for the whole basket in account currency;

  • equity-based protection — when a specified drawdown level is reached, all trades can be closed.

It is not a “magic button”, but a tool for those who want to automate their work with gold and control risk through settings.

Main settings (briefly)

In the inputs you can:

  • Set the starting lot
    Begin with small values (for example, 0.01) and adjust only after testing.

  • Configure the distance between trades
    Use a step based on volatility (ATR) or set a fixed step in points.

  • Limit the maximum number of orders
    This helps keep the load on the deposit under control.

  • Set a profit target for the basket in account currency
    For example, close all trades when the total profit on them reaches a chosen amount.

  • Enable equity protection
    When the account equity drawdown reaches a specified level, the EA can close all positions and stop trading until you decide what to do next.

Deposit and risk recommendations

For typical trading conditions on gold, you can use the following guidelines:

  • Minimum working deposit: around 1,000 USD for each 0.01 lot.

  • More comfortable, conservative level: around 2,500 USD for each 0.01 lot.

These are not strict requirements, but practical reference points for the lot–deposit ratio.
The real risk load will depend on:

  • your EA settings (step, max number of trades, profit target);

  • broker conditions (spread, commission, account type);

  • your personal risk tolerance.

Please remember that trading with grids always involves the risk of drawdowns and potential losses, especially in strong trending markets.

How to start

  1. Download the demo version of Gold Invest Pro.

  2. Test the EA in the Strategy Tester on XAUUSD with your broker, on different periods of history.

  3. Run it on a demo account with 0.01 lot and conservative settings, and observe its behavior in real time.

  4. After that, decide whether this style of trading on gold suits you and which parameters you are comfortable using on a real account.


