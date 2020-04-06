Gold Invest Pro Expert Advisor MT4

Gold Invest Pro is designed specifically for trading gold.
The EA works only with buy positions on XAUUSD and gradually builds a series of trades, then closes them as a single basket when the total profit reaches a predefined target in money.

Inside, it includes:

  • a limit on the maximum number of orders;

  • a profit target for the whole basket in account currency;

  • equity-based protection — when a specified drawdown level is reached, all trades can be closed.

It is not a “magic button”, but a tool for those who want to automate their work with gold and control risk through settings.

Main settings (briefly)

In the inputs you can:

  • Set the starting lot
    Begin with small values (for example, 0.01) and adjust only after testing.

  • Configure the distance between trades
    Use a step based on volatility (ATR) or set a fixed step in points.

  • Limit the maximum number of orders
    This helps keep the load on the deposit under control.

  • Set a profit target for the basket in account currency
    For example, close all trades when the total profit on them reaches a chosen amount.

  • Enable equity protection
    When the account equity drawdown reaches a specified level, the EA can close all positions and stop trading until you decide what to do next.

Deposit and risk recommendations

For typical trading conditions on gold, you can use the following guidelines:

  • Minimum working deposit: around 1,000 USD for each 0.01 lot.

  • More comfortable, conservative level: around 2,500 USD for each 0.01 lot.

These are not strict requirements, but practical reference points for the lot–deposit ratio.
The real risk load will depend on:

  • your EA settings (step, max number of trades, profit target);

  • broker conditions (spread, commission, account type);

  • your personal risk tolerance.

Please remember that trading with grids always involves the risk of drawdowns and potential losses, especially in strong trending markets.

How to start

  1. Download the demo version of Gold Invest Pro.

  2. Test the EA in the Strategy Tester on XAUUSD with your broker, on different periods of history.

  3. Run it on a demo account with 0.01 lot and conservative settings, and observe its behavior in real time.

  4. After that, decide whether this style of trading on gold suits you and which parameters you are comfortable using on a real account.


추천 제품
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Reef Scalper
Charles Crete
Experts
Reef Scalper   is an aggressive scalping EA. It primarily uses the   Bollinger Bands and the Parabolic SAR indicator , which quickly detects small trend changes over short timeframes. The bot places pending orders to react swiftly when taking profits. Its recovery method relies on a grid system with an optional martingale , and it can open up to 15 recovery positions with a lot size multiplier . Using a tick counter , the bot is not sensitive to spread . It aims for quick profits , preferably se
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
Great Bird
Ferri Shallahuddin
Experts
Great Bird expert advisor using a scalping system with low DD. has StopLoss   and TakeProfit features automatically set by the algorithm. you can also set StopLoss and TakeProfit manually. The Expert Advisor does not need complicated setup and  is ready to be used for all currencies Use Timeframe M5 account ECN recommendation Minimum account balance $ 100 (for one pair) The Expert Advisor does not use: Grid Averaging Martingale Doubling
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
Experts
스마트 펀드 HFT EA로 거래 잠재력을 해제하세요! VPS 없음 / 설정 파일 없음 / 플러그 앤 플레이 즐기기 / 아래 쉬운 설정 비디오 확인 한정된 시간 동안 프로모션 가격 제 거래의 비밀을 공유하게 되어 매우 기쁩니다 – 스마트 펀드 EA. 수백 가지 도전을 완벽한 성공률로 정복했으며, 이제 여러분의 거래 게임을 한 단계 업그레이드할 차례입니다! 이 EA는 HFT 사용을 허용하는 프롭 회사의 HFT 도전을 통과하기 위해 설계되었습니다. HFT 사용이 허용되지 않는 도전/펀드 계정/실제 계정에서는 사용하지 마세요. 스마트 펀드 HFT EA가 돋보이는 이유: 도전 마스터리: 거의 모든 HFT 도전에서 수백 번의 도전을 성공적으로 완료하여 100%의 성공률을 확보했습니다. 단순한 도구가 아니라 검증된 파워하우스입니다. 최고의 간편함: 복잡한 설정이나 VPS 설정에 빠져들 필요 없습니다. 로드하고, 로트 크기를 조정한 다음 실행 버튼을 누르기만 하면 됩니다 - 최고의 간편함입니다.
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Experts
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Zigzag Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Experts
he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
HFT King Ea
Ram Klein Caputol
Experts
HFT KING EA를 소개합니다 - 트레이딩의 궁극적인 HFT KING! 이 완전 자동화된 고주파 거래 시스템은 고급 알고리즘과 최첨단 기능을 통해 거래 경험을 혁신하도록 설계되었습니다. HFT King은 기술 분석, 인공 지능, 고주파 거래 및 기계 학습의 독특한 조합을 활용하여 거래자에게 안정적이고 수익성 있는 거래 신호를 제공합니다. HFT King 최첨단 기술은 거래 기회 식별, 시장 동향 분석 및 정밀한 거래 실행에 매우 효과적입니다. EA의 강력한 진입 및 퇴출 로직은 Bar Close에서만 작동하여 시장 소음을 제거하고 속도를 최적화하며 손절매 헌팅을 방지하여 향후 안정적이고 안정적인 수익을 보장합니다. 고주파 트레이딩의 최고 수준으로 올라설 준비를 하세요! 최첨단 기술과 고급 거래 기능의 힘을 경험해보세요. 권장사항: 통화쌍: XAUUSD 기간: M15 최소 입금액 : $1000 브로커 계정 유형: 스프레드가 매우 낮은 ECN, Raw 또는 Razor를 사용하는 모
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Indicement에 오신 것을 환영합니다! PROP FIRM 준비 완료! ->   여기에서 세트 파일을 다운로드하세요 프로모션 출시: 현재 가격으로는 몇 개밖에 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) 최고의 콤보 딜     ->     여기를 클릭하세요 공개 그룹에 가입하세요:   여기를 클릭하세요   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT는   제가 15년 동안 축적한 경험을 바탕으로 지수 시장에 전문적 거래 알고리즘을 개발했습니다. EA는 매우 잘 고안된 알고리즘을 사용하여 최상의 진입 가격을 찾고, 거래 위험을 분산하기 위해 내부적으로 여러 가지 전략을 실행합니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익실현이 있지만, 거래의 위험을 최소화하고 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 추적 손절매와 추적 이익실현도
KingKong MT4
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 버전 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90077 MT5 버전 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103136 "KingKong" EA(Expert Advisor)는 외환 시장을 위해 설계된 정교한 거래 알고리즘으로, 시장 유동성이 증가하는 기간 동안 활성화되는 돌파 전략을 활용합니다. 이 EA는 거래량이 급증할 때 발생하는 중요한 가격 변동을 활용하여 최적의 시장 활동 순간에 거래가 실행되도록 제작되었습니다. 주요 특징들: 돌파 전략: 시장 유동성 감지: KingKong은 고급 알고리즘을 사용하여 시장 유동성을 실시간으로 모니터링합니다. 이는 종종 상당한 가격 변동의 전조가 되는 거래량 증가 기간을 식별합니다. 돌파 식별: 이러한 유동성이 높은 기간 동안 KingKong은 과거 데이터 및 기술 지표를 기반으로 잠재적인 돌파 지점을 식별합니다. EA는 허위 돌파와 실제 기회를 구별
Night Trader EURUSD
Ugur Oezcan
4.21 (29)
Experts
The EA can trade multiple currencies. Please check our signals ( https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugur-edin/seller ) for detailed information. No grid or martingale! No manual configuration or adjustment needed! Every trade is protected by stop loss. This Expert Advisor only trades for a short time frame at night, during the ending of the New York session. It uses low volatility moments and enters trades based on indicators. It then manages those trades with dynamic stop losses and take profits als
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is a grid Expert Advisor. It has several trading strategies based on the MACD indicator. The virtual trailing stop, stop loss, take profit levels can be set pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The orders grid is adaptive, only market orders are used in it. If the price moves the distance of Order
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
Experts
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Your Accountant
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
이번에는 스캘핑에 종사 할 고문을 제공 할 것입니다. 그의 전략에 다른 방법이 없기 때문에 예,예,그것은 스캘핑입니다. 그는 주로 시간별 차트에 스캘핑 않습니다,하지만 당신은뿐만 아니라 다른 기간을 설정할 수 있습니다. 하지만 그는 매일 차트에서 일하지 않을 것입니다.왜냐하면 그의 작업은 촛대,매일 촛불에 의해 계산되기 때문입니다.이것은 매일 차트에서 단 한 가지이며,조언자는 춤출 것이 없습니다. 조언자의 설정에는 아침과 저녁 매개 변수가 있습니다.조언자의 근무 시간,어떤 시간부터 그리고 어떤 시간에 조언자가 거래할 것인지에 대한 책임이 있습니다. 왜 회계사? 당신은 당신의 욕망에 따라 달라집니다 약간의 차이를 계산해야하기 때문에. 환자가 이길 것입니다,그것은 사실입니다. 조언자의 전략은 하루처럼 쉽고 명확합니다. 그리고 내가 그것을 만들었다고 생각하지 마십시오. 대부분의 경우,하지만 여기 나는 많은 브로커가 보류중인 주문의 큰 숫자를 배치 금지하고 보류중인 주문에 제한을 설정하기
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
Experts
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
RoundLock EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.33 (3)
Experts
라운드락은 동적 포지션 잠금 기능을 갖춘 스마트 어드바이저입니다. 라운드락은 동적 포지션 잠금 기능을 갖춘 지능형 어드바이저로, 점진적인 포지션 성장과 시장 상황에 대한 동적 적응을 통해 양방향 주문 잠금 전략을 구현하는 고급 트레이딩 어드바이저입니다. 라운드 잠금 의 장점 : 포지션 잠금을 통한 위험 관리 시장의 추세 영역에서 볼륨의 역동적인 성장, 제한에 따라 유연한 동작 설정 평면 및 추세 단계에 적합하며 각 상황에서 결과를 최적화합니다. 보호 메커니즘을 통한 평균화 전략 및 그리드 접근 방식의 자동화. MT5 version ->  HERE   / Problem solving ->  HERE 자문사는 반대 방향으로 두 개의 주문을 개시합니다. 그중 하나가 이익으로 마감되면 두 개의 주문이 다시 개시되고, 주문량은 Multiplier_Volume 배수의 볼륨과 자문사가 개시한 주문 수에 따라 증가합니다. 새로 개시된 각 쌍에서 주문은 동일한 볼륨으로 개시되며 서로 잠금됩니다.
Gold Matrix Pro
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Gold Matrix pro Welcome to the Gold Matrix Ea pro. The Robot is based on one standard Indicator. No other Indicator required =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. =============================================================================================== =>   works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day => On the lower Frames th
Black Out EA
Jason Thato Hartley
Experts
Thank you for visiting us. We would like to introduce our new BLACK OUT EA which comes along with a moving average indicator for better trading This EA open and closes trades for you, no need to stress yourself. You can trade on any broker using any time frame . there are no restrictions!! You can easily increase your Lot size on the EA settings Backtest was done for two months. stay tuned for more !!!
Gold Label
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
Experts
This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 는 Matrix Arrow Indicator의 MT4 신호를 차트의 거래 패널과 수동 또는 100% 자동으로 거래할 수 있는 고유한 전문가 조언자입니다. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 는 다음과 같은 최대 10개의 표준 지표에서 정보와 데이터를 수집하여 초기 단계에서 현재 추세를 결정합니다. 평균 방향 이동 지수(ADX) ,   상품 채널 지수(CCI) ,   클래식 하이켄 아시 캔들 ,   이동 평균 ,   이동 평균 수렴 발산(MACD) ,   상대 활력 지수(RVI) ,   상대 강도 지수(RSI) ,   포물선 SAR ,   스토캐스틱 오실레이터 ,   윌리엄스의 백분율 범위. 모든 지표가 유효한 매수 또는 매도 신호를 제공하면 강력한 상승/하락 추세를 나타내는 다음 캔들/막대가 시작될 때 해당 화살표가 차트에 인쇄됩니다. 사용자는 사용할 표시기를 선택하고 각 표시기의 매개변수를 개별적으로 조정할 수 있습니다. Matri
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (17)
Experts
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.64 (11)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :  여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분할하는
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) 출시 프로모션: 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우 인기
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jesko EA – Jesko는 수년간 검증되고 최적화된 전략 을 기반으로 만들어진 특별한 자동매매 프로그램(EA)입니다. 이미 실계좌에서 테스트 되었으며, 꾸준히 수익성과 낮은 리스크 를 입증했습니다. 이제 모든 트레이더들에게 공개하기로 결정했습니다. Signal live     4개월 실계좌 간편한 설치  모든 브로커에서 사용 가능 (ECN 계좌 권장)  최소 예치금: 100 USD  24/7 지원  Jesko를 한 번 구매하면 – 우리의 다른 제품들을 무료로 제공! 1,5분의 골드 백테스트용: 차트에 INCORRECT 가 나타나지 않도록 하십시오. 만약 나타나면 설정을 변경해야 합니다. 옵션은 True/False 만 있습니다 — 차트에 초록색 OK 가 표시될 때까지 조정하면 문제가 없다는 뜻입니다. 입력 파라미터 설명 일반 설정 AccountType – 계좌 유형 선택 (일반 / ECN / 기타). RiskMode – 리스크 관리 모드 선택 (낮음 / 중간 / 높음). 로트 &
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT4를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요! 규칙       정확하고 규율 있게 거래하세요. 퀀텀 킹 EA       구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합했습니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. 퀀
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron은 Aura 시리즈 거래 시스템을 이어가는 독특한 전문가 자문입니다. 고급 신경망과 최첨단 클래식 거래 전략을 활용하여 Aura Neuron은 뛰어난 잠재적 성과를 가진 혁신적인 접근 방식을 제공합니다. 완전 자동화된 이 전문가 자문은  및 XAUUSD(GOLD)와 같은 통화 쌍을 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 1999년부터 2023년까지 이러한 쌍에서 일관된 안정성을 입증했습니다. 이 시스템은 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑과 같은 위험한 자금 관리 기술을 피하므로 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. Aura Neuron은 다층 퍼셉트론(MLP) 신경망으로 구동되어 시장 추세와 움직임을 예측하는 데 활용합니다. MLP는 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 유형으로, 특히 단일 숨겨진 계층으로 구성될 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP에는 입력 계층, 숨겨진 계층 및 출력 계층이라는 세 가지 필수 계층이 포함됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외한 각 뉴런은 비선형 활성화
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
2025년 가장 강력한 자동매매 전략 중 하나 저희는 2025년에 사용되던 가장 강력한 수동 트레이딩 전략 중 하나를 TMA(삼각 이동평균)와 CG 로직 을 기반으로 한 **완전 자동화 Expert Advisor(EA)**로 변환했습니다. 550달러 가격의 마지막 한 개만 남아 있습니다. 이후 가격은 650달러와 750달러로 인상되며, 최종 가격은 1200달러입니다. 실시간 시그널 >>>>> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208   클릭 이 EA는 정확한 진입, 지능적인 예약 주문, 엄격한 리스크 관리 를 위해 설계되었으며 **모든 외환(Forex) 통화쌍 및 금(XAUUSD)**에서 사용 가능합니다. 최적의 성능을 위해 스프레드가 10포인트 이하인 ECN 계좌 사용을 권장합니다. 이를 통해 정확한 주문 체결과 최소한의 슬리피지를 보장합니다.차트에 적용한 후, 본인의 리스크 성향에 맞게 설정만 조정하면 프로 수준의 자동매매를 경험할 수 있습니다.  
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
Gold Garden MT4
Chen Jia Qi
5 (3)
Experts
Deep learning is reshaping gold trading, with intelligent assistants tending to trading gardens like skilled gardeners. The "Gold Garden" EA employs deep learning intelligent technology and 20 years of data training to significantly enhance strategy performance. With it, trading becomes more effortless and intelligent. Let's join hands to usher in the intelligent era and transform trading into a blissful garden. This will be your exclusive Gold Garden Steward. The MT5 version: Gold Garden MT5 6
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
Experts
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
ChatGPT Turbo를 통한 AI 기반 기술 Infinity EA는 GBPUSD 및 XAUUSD를 위해 설계된 고급 거래 전문가 자문가입니다. 안전성, 일관된 수익률 및 무한한 수익성에 중점을 둡니다. 마팅게일 또는 그리드 거래와 같은 고위험 전략에 의존하는 다른 많은 EA와 달리 Infinity EA는 최신 ChatGPT 버전에서 제공하는 기계 학습, 데이터 분석 AI 기반 기술에 내장된 신경망을 기반으로 하는 규율 있고 수익성 있는 스캘핑 전략을 사용하여 전반적인 거래 경험을 탁월하게 만듭니다. 6,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된   MQL5 커뮤니티에   가입하여 다른 트레이더와 소통하세요. 최신 제품 업데이트, 팁, 독점 콘텐츠로 최신 정보를 받아보세요. MT5 버전 Infinity EA 설정 방법 특징 Infinity EA는 AI 기반 스캘핑 전략을 활용합니다. EA는 실시간 데이터 분석을 위해 ChatGPT-4 Turbo와 통합되어 있습니다. Infinity EA는 머
GoldZ AI
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
Experts
GoldZ AI – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldZ AI is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic. Trading Approach GoldZ AI focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-probability setups
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (15)
Experts
Meta Trader 플랫폼에서 거래자가 고급 시장 분석을 할 수 있도록 지원하기 위해 개발된 정교한 금 거래 로봇인 One Gold EA를 소개합니다. 당사의 독점 기술은 신경망과 데이터 기반 알고리즘을 활용하여 과거 및 실시간 금 시장 데이터를 분석하여 의사 결정에 도움이 되는 통찰력을 제공합니다. 기존의 수동 전략과 달리 One Gold EA는 최소한의 개입으로 작동하여 거래 프로세스를 간소화하고 관련 위험을 줄이는 것을 목표로 합니다. 고급 신경 플러그인을 사용하면 로봇의 분석 기능이 향상되지만 다른 거래 도구와 마찬가지로 One Gold EA는 수익을 보장하지 않는다는 점에 유의하는 것이 중요합니다. 그러나 보다 정보에 입각하고 데이터 기반 통찰력을 제공하여 거래 성과를 개선할 수 있는 잠재력을 가지고 설계되었습니다. One Gold EA는 인간 거래자가 파악하기 어려울 수 있는 패턴과 추세를 감지하기 위해 금 시장을 지속적으로 모니터링합니다. 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 상황
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Experts
업데이트 — 2025년 12월 2024년 11월 말, Aurum이 공식적으로 판매를 시작했습니다. 그 이후 뉴스 필터, 추가 보호 조건, 복잡한 제한 없이도 실제 시장 환경에서 꾸준히 운용되며 안정적인 성과를 유지해 왔습니다. Live Signal 1년간의 실전 운용은 이 트레이딩 시스템의 신뢰성을 명확하게 증명했습니다. 그리고 실제 데이터와 통계를 기반으로, 2025년 12월 대규모 업데이트가 진행되었습니다: 프리미엄 패널 전면 개편 및 모든 해상도에 최적화 확장된 거래 보호 시스템 추가 Forex Factory 기반의 강력한 뉴스 필터 추가 신호 정확도를 높이는 추가 필터 2종 추가 최적화, 실행 속도 및 전반적인 안정성 향상 손실 후 안전한 복구를 위한 Recovery 기능 추가 프리미엄 스타일의 새로운 차트 테마 적용 EA 소개 Aurum — 골드(XAU/USD) 전용 프리미엄 자동매매 EA Aurum은 금 시장에서 안정적이고 안전한 트레이딩을 위해 설계된 전문 자
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: 귀하의 거래, 우리의 기술 매뉴얼 및 설정 파일: 구매 후 저에게 연락하면 매뉴얼과 설정 파일을 받으실 수 있습니다 가격: 가격은 판매된 라이선스 수에 따라 상승합니다 사용 가능한 복사본: 4 금은 시장에서 가장 변동성이 큰 금융 상품 중 하나로, 정확한 거래, 심도 있는 분석 및 강력한 리스크 관리가 요구됩니다. CyNera 전문가 조언자는 이러한 요소들을 통합하여, 최적의 금 거래를 위한 정교한 시스템으로 설계되었습니다. CyNera의 고급 전략과 기술은 경험이 풍부한 트레이더는 물론, 초보자도 금 거래에서 직면하는 독특한 도전과 기회를 극복할 수 있도록 지원합니다. CyNera는 금 시장의 복잡성에 맞춰 신뢰할 수 있는 솔루션을 제공합니다. 적응적이고 지능적인 전략과 다중 시간대 분석, 자동 거래 조정, 정밀한 리스크 관리 등 고급 기능을 결합합니다. 이러한 적응성 덕분에 CyNera는 빠른 시장 변화에 대응하면서도 장기적인 자본 보호를 보장하는 다목적 도구가
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
프로모션 시작! 449$에 얼마 남지 않았습니다! 다음 가격: 599$ 최종 가격: 999$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro는 금 거래 EA의 클럽에 합류하지만 한 가지 큰 차이점이 있습니다. 이것은 진정한 거래 전략입니다. "실제 거래 전략"이란 무엇을 의미합니까?   아시다시피 시장에 있는 거의 모든 Gold EA는 단순한 그리드/마팅게일 시스템으로 시장이 초기
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
초고도 최적화 버전 – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 는 MT4 버전 중 가장 강력하고 안정적이며 정교한 릴리스입니다. HFT는 고빈도 스캘핑 EA로, 골드(XAUUSD)를 M1 타임프레임에서만 거래하며 매일 다수의 트레이드를 실행합니다. 최대 1:500의 레버리지를 지원하며, 아주 합리적인 로트 크기 로 진정한 스캘핑 전략을 구현합니다. 이로 인해 전용 스캘핑 계좌(예: RAW 또는 ECN)가 필요합니다. ICMarkets 의 RAW 계좌는 낮은 스프레드와 슬리피지가 적어 가장 추천되는 브로커입니다. 안정적인 인터넷 연결 또는 VPS는 필수입니다. 주의: 터미널이 종료되면 FAST M1 이 계좌 제어를 상실합니다 . 공식 채널:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 주요 개선 사항 향상된 진입 로직 EA는 이제 주요 추세 방향으로만 진입합니다. 역추세 거래는 하지 않습니다. 높은 정확도 내부 로직
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Experts
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
GaMBLeRs
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Experts
GaMBLeRs – 계좌의 기하급수적 성장을 위한 스마트 트레이딩 머신 [   퀀텀 트레이딩 머신]   D   I   S   C   R     I   P   T   I  0  N   GaMBLeRs는 금융 시장에서의 성공을 위해서는 용기, 위험 감수, 그리고 체계적인 전략이 필요하다는 것을 이해하는, 강한 정신력을 가진 트레이더를 위해 설계된 전문가용 도구(EA)입니다. 이 제품은 인공지능, 대화형 패널, 그리고 자동 거래 시스템을 결합하여 계좌 잔고를 기하급수적으로 늘릴 수 있는 기회를 제공합니다. 주요 특징: 스마트 코어 및 고급 프로세서   : 확률 및 통계 원리를 사용하여 계정을 최적화하도록 자동으로 작동합니다. 기기 복제   : 시간 차이를 두고 여러 계정에서 활성화하여 성공 확률을 높이세요. 실시간 수동 제어   : 드래그 앤 드롭 기능으로 위치를 즉시 조정하거나 변경할 수 있습니다. 대화형 패널   : 수익성 있는 거래를 강화하기
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   2/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.66 (62)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
24시간 플래시 세일 - 단돈 $199.99  "HFT Pass Prop Firms"은 HFT 도전을 위해 특별히 디자인된 US30 페어와 거래하는 전문가 어드바이저 (EA)입니다. 다른 우수한 전문가 어드바이저 및 지표를 확인하려면 다음을 방문하십시오: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller 저는 로스입니다. 더 많은 업데이트를 받으려면 여기에서 구독하세요: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ HFT란? 고빈도 거래 (HFT)는 강력한 컴퓨터 프로그램을 사용하여 몇 초 동안 많은 주문을 실행하는 거래 방법입니다. HFT는 복잡한 알고리즘을 사용하여 여러 시장을 분석하고 현재의 시장 조건을 기반으로 주문을 실행합니다. 가장 빠른 실행 속도를 가진 트레이더들이 더 수익성이 높은 경향이 있으며, HFT는 고회전율 및 주문 대 거래 비율로 특징 지어집니다. 따라서이 EA는
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
유틸리티
Telegram에서 MT5로:   최고의 신호 복사 솔루션 DLL 없이도 Telegram 채널과 채팅에서 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼으로 거래 신호를 직접 복사하는 최신 도구인 Telegram to MT5를 사용하여 거래를 간소화하세요. 이 강력한 솔루션은 정밀한 신호 실행, 광범위한 사용자 정의 옵션을 제공하고 시간을 절약하며 효율성을 높여줍니다. [ Instructions and DEMO ] 주요 특징 직접 Telegram API 통합 전화번호와 보안 코드를 통해 인증하세요. 사용자 친화적인 EXE 브리지를 통해 채팅 ID를 쉽게 관리하세요. 여러 채널/채팅을 추가, 삭제, 새로 고침하여 동시에 신호를 복사합니다. 고급 필터를 사용한 신호 파싱 예외 단어(예: "보고서", "결과")가 포함된 원치 않는 신호를 건너뜁니다. 유연한 SL 및 TP 형식을 지원합니다: 가격, 핍 또는 포인트. 가격 대신 포인트를 지정하는 신호에 대한 진입 포인트를 자동으로 계산합니다. 주문 맞춤화 및
Ice Cube Scalper for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.5 (6)
Experts
트레이딩 어드바이저 아이스 큐브 스캘퍼 -         이는 매일 대량의 거래를 하는 데이 스캘퍼로   , 각 거래에서 몇 포인트의 이익을 얻습니다. EA의 전략은 RSI 지표를 사용하여 추세에 맞춰 거래하는 것입니다. EA는 승수를 적용한 평균화를 사용하는데, EA를 사용하기 전에 이를 이해해야 합니다. 하지만 이 전략은 백테스팅과 실시간 거래에서 모두 좋은 성과를 보였습니다. 구매하기 전에 전략 테스터에서 자문가의 작업을 테스트해 보세요. 위험 통제     전문가 자문의 위험을 통제하기 위해 평균화 주문의 최대 수와 주식 위험을 제한할 수 있습니다. 자문가의 작동 방식을 이해하려면 무료 신호를 구독하여 자문가의 작동 방식과 잠재력을 이해할 수 있습니다. MT4용 Ice Cube Scalper 버전 구매 후 반드시 저에게 연락해주세요.           저는 언제나 설정을 도와드리겠습니다. 고문의 온라인 모니터링 -           https://www.mql5.com/en/s
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
유틸리티
MT5의 Expert Advisor Risk Manager는 매우 중요하며 제 생각에는 모든 거래자에게 필요한 프로그램입니다. 이 Expert Advisor를 사용하면 거래 계정의 위험을 제어할 수 있습니다. 위험 및 이익 통제는 금전적 측면과 백분율 측면에서 모두 수행될 수 있습니다. Expert Advisor가 작동하려면 통화 쌍 차트에 첨부하고 예금 통화 또는 현재 잔액의 %로 허용되는 위험 값을 설정하기만 하면 됩니다. [Instruction for Risk Manager parameters] 어드바이저 기능 이 위험 관리자는 위험을 제어하는 ​​데 도움이 됩니다. - 거래를 위해 - 하루 - 일주일 동안 - 한 달 동안 당신은 또한 제어할 수 있습니다 1) 거래 시 최대 허용 랏 2) 1일 최대 주문 수 3) 하루 최대 수익 4) 지분 인수 이익 설정 그게 다가 아닙니다. 설정에서 자동 설정을 지정하면 고문이 기본 SL 및 TP를 설정할 수도 있습니다. 상
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
유틸리티
평균화 도우미 - 이러한 종류의 거래 도우미 도구는 두 가지 기술을 사용하여 이전에는 수익성이 없었던 포지션의 평균을 맞추는 데 도움이 됩니다. 표준 평균화 추세에 따라 포지션을 이후 오픈하여 헤지 이 유틸리티는 매수 및 매도 포지션 모두 여러 방향의 여러 미결제 포지션을 한 번에 정리할 수 있습니다   . 예를 들어, 하나는 매도 포지션이고 다른 하나는 매수 포지션인데, 두 포지션 모두 수익이 없거나, 하나는 수익이 없고 하나는 수익이지만 수익이 충분하지 않은 경우, 두 포지션의 평균을 계산하여 더 높은 수익률로 거래를 마감하려는 경우, 이 유틸리티는 평균화 도우미(Averaging Helper)를 사용하는 데 도움이 될 것입니다. 평균화 도우미 유틸리티를 사용하면 다음 포지션의 크기, 주문 가격, 포지션을 평균화하고 지정한 이익 실현 크기에 맞춰 포지션을 마감하는 방향을 자동으로 계산할 수 있습니다. 이 유틸리티는 매수 및 매도 버튼을 사용하여 포지션을 오픈할 수 있도록 지원합니
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
유틸리티
HYT(Help Your Trading)   는 두 가지 주요 기술을 사용하여 손실 포지션의   평균을 낮추는 데   도움이 되도록 설계된 도구입니다. 표준 평균화. 추세 방향으로 포지션을 개시하여 헤지하는 방식입니다. 이 도구를 사용하면 매수와 매도 모두에서 여러 방향으로 개설된 여러 포지션을 관리할 수 있습니다. HYT는 다음 포지션의 크기, 주문 가격, 평균화 방향, 지정된 이익 실현 수준으로 포지션을 마감하는 것을 자동으로 계산합니다. 또한 매수 및 매도 버튼을 사용하여 포지션을 개설하고, 원하는 이익 실현 수준과 초기 로트를 지정하는 옵션도 제공합니다. 사용을 시작   하려면 도구를 차트로 끌어다 놓고, 이익 실현 수준을 설정한 후 "평균화 시작" 버튼을 클릭하면 됩니다. 초기 포지션이 너무 크지 않도록   주의하고, 평균화할 때 도구가 포지션 크기를 늘리므로 추가 비용이 발생할 수 있음을 대비하세요. HYT는   자동 거래   도 가능합니다. 자동 거래가 활성화되면, 도구
AI Trade Analyzer
Sergey Batudayev
유틸리티
AI Trade Analyzer   는 지표 형식으로 구현된 지능형 시장 분석 도구입니다. 이 프로그램은 차트에 신호를 시각화하여 표시하고, 기술 지표와 뉴스 배경을 바탕으로 트레이더가 시장 상황을 평가하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 주요 기능: 1. 기술적 분석: 인기 있는 지표 지원: EMA(단기/장기), 이치모쿠, ADX, RSI, MACD, 스토캐스틱, ATR, 볼린저 밴드, 피벗 포인트, 피보나치. 추세, 차이점 및 주요 수준을 파악합니다. 2. 뉴스 배경을 활용한 작업: 지정된 매개변수(기간, 날짜)에 따라 경제적 이벤트를 수신합니다. 거시경제 데이터가 시장에 미칠 수 있는 영향을 고려합니다. 3. 자동화 및 사용자 정의: 잠재적 진입점, SL, TP를 계산하여 분석적 결론을 형성합니다. 확립된 매개변수에 따라 정보를 해석하는 능력을 바탕으로 시장 상황을 평가합니다. 4. 다국어 지원: 결과는 러시아어, 영어, 독일어, 인도네시아어로 표시될 수 있습니다. 5. 유연한 인터페이스:
GoldPro MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (4)
Experts
GoldPro와 함께 혁신적이고 효율적인 금 거래의 세계에 오신 것을 환영합니다. GoldPro는 금 시장에서 성공을 거둘 수 있도록 특별히 설계된 고급 거래 로봇입니다. 자문가는 평균화 기법을 사용합니다. 이를 좋거나 나쁘다고 인식해서는 안 되며, 시장에서 효과적인 접근 방식으로 인식해야 합니다. 한 방법은 좋고 다른 방법은 나쁘다는 단극적 믿음을 버리면, 이 기법은 실제로 존재하며 성공적으로 적용될 수 있습니다. 이는 사실입니다. 신뢰성과 경험: GoldPro는 저희 금융 및 기술 전문가 팀의 면밀한 연구와 수년간의 경험을 바탕으로 개발되었습니다. 저희 로봇은 시장 움직임을 효과적으로 분석하고 정보에 기반한 결정을 내릴 수 있도록 검증되고 신뢰할 수 있는 전략을 기반으로 합니다. 적응성과 정확성: GoldPro는 변화하는 시장 상황에 신속하게 적응할 수 있는 고유한 알고리즘을 갖추고 있습니다. 이 로봇은 잠재적인 거래 기회를 파악하고 최적의 진입 및 청산 시점을 결정하는
Coppy Master MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
유틸리티
Coppy Master MT5는   MetaTrader 4와 MetaTrader 5 터미널 간의 거래를 복사하는 도구입니다. 양방향 복사를 지원합니다: MT5에서 MT4로, MT4에서 MT5로, 그리고 동일 유형의 계좌 간에도 가능합니다. 올바른 작동을 위해서는 모든 단말기를 하나의 컴퓨터나 VPS에서 실행해야 합니다. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  MetaTrader 4로 복사하려면 별도의 제품 버전인   Coppy Master MT4가   필요합니다. 주요 기능: 연결 유형 마스터 및 수신기 모드. 주문을 보내고 받는 로직을 유연하게 구성할 수 있습니다. 주문 관리 시장 및 보류 주문을 복사합니다. 거래의 동기적 마감, 부분 마감 지원, 거래 반전, SL/TP 수정. 기호 작업 접두사와 접미사 지원. 개별 캐릭터의 제외/포함. 자산에 사용자 정의 이름을 할당하는 기능. 제한 사항 및 위험 관리 하루 거래 횟수 제한, 최대 일일 손실액, 잔액 수준을 제한하
Indicator iPump for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3 (2)
지표
iPump 표시기는 세 가지 범주의 표시기의 장점을 결합한 다목적 표시기입니다. 여러 TF에서 동시 추세 감지 저항 및 지원 영역 정의 과매수 및 과매도 구역 결정 표시기 기능: 추세 정의 이 기능은 현재 시장 방향을 객관적으로 평가하고 주관성을 피하려는 모든 거래자에게 필요합니다. 순식간에 가장 중요한 시간대의 추세 방향을 비교할 수 있으며 이는 명확하고 직관적입니다. 지지 및 저항 수준 결정 iPump 표시기를 사용하여 몇 초 이내에 자산에 대한 잠재적인 가격 장벽을 평가할 수 있습니다. 또한 표시기는 앞에 있는 레벨 유형을 알려줍니다. 테스트 레벨(저항/지지) 반전 수준 약한 수준 테스트되지 않은 수준 과매수 및 과매도 구역 결정 이 작업의 경우 표시기에는 자산의 현재 상태를 표시하는 지연되지 않고 다시 그리지 않는 신호 발진기가 있으며 이 데이터를 기반으로 다음을 수행할 수 있습니다. 구매가 흥미로울 때 영역을 정확히 알고 있습니다. 자산을 판매하는 것이 흥미로울
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
3.67 (3)
Experts
GoldPro와 함께 혁신적이고 효율적인 금 거래의 세계에 오신 것을 환영합니다. GoldPro는 금 시장에서 성공을 거둘 수 있도록 특별히 고안된 고급 거래 로봇입니다. 자문가는 평균화 기법을 사용합니다. 이를 좋거나 나쁘다고 인식해서는 안 되며, 시장에서 효과적인 접근 방식으로 인식해야 합니다. 한 방법은 좋고 다른 방법은 나쁘다는 단극적 믿음을 버리면, 이 기법은 실제로 존재하며 성공적으로 적용될 수 있습니다. 이는 사실입니다. 신뢰성과 경험: GoldPro는 저희 금융 및 기술 전문가 팀의 면밀한 연구와 수년간의 경험을 바탕으로 개발되었습니다. 저희 로봇은 시장 움직임을 효과적으로 분석하고 정보에 기반한 결정을 내릴 수 있도록 검증되고 신뢰할 수 있는 전략을 기반으로 합니다. 적응성과 정확성: GoldPro는 변화하는 시장 상황에 신속하게 적응할 수 있는 고유한 알고리즘을 갖추고 있습니다. 이 로봇은 잠재적인 거래 기회를 파악하고 최적의 진입 및 청산 시점을 결정하는
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
유틸리티
Telegram에서 MT4로:   최고의 신호 복사 솔루션 최첨단 유틸리티인   Telegram to MT4를   사용하여 거래를 간소화하세요. DLL 없이도 Telegram 채널과 채팅에서 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼으로 거래 신호를 직접 복사할 수 있습니다. 이 강력한 솔루션은 탁월한 정밀도와 맞춤 설정 옵션을 통해 원활한 신호 실행을 보장하여 시간을 절약하고 효율성을 높여줍니다. [ Instructions and DEMO ] 주요 특징 직접 Telegram API 통합 전화번호와 보안 코드를 통해 인증하세요. 사용자 친화적인 EXE 브리지를 사용하여 채팅 ID를 손쉽게 가져오고 관리하세요. 여러 채널/채팅을 추가, 삭제, 새로 고침하여 동시에 신호를 복사합니다. 고급 필터를 사용한 신호 파싱 사용자 정의 예외 단어(예: "보고서", "요약")가 포함된 원치 않는 신호를 건너뜁니다. 유연한 SL 및 TP 형식을 지원합니다: 가격, 핍 또는 포인트. 신호가 가격 대신 지점을 지정
Power Reserve MT4
Sergey Batudayev
지표
작업 논리 이 표시기의 중요성은 "계기에 연료가 얼마나 남아 있는지"를 이해할 수 있다는 사실에 있습니다. 상황을 상상해보십시오. 배터리가 반쯤 방전 된 자동차에 평균적으로이 양의 에너지는 일반적으로 250km의 자동차에 충분하므로 원하는 경우 700km의 거리를 극복 할 수 없습니다. 따라서 각 상품에 대해 특정 일일 가격 변동이 있으며, 통계적 관찰 결과 자산의 85%가 하루 1ATR을 통과하고 15%만이 2ATR을 통과하는 것으로 나타났습니다. 예: 일일 ATR EURUSD = 682핍. 예를 들어 TP가 500핍인 레벨의 돌파에 대해 거래를 시작하면 올바른 TP 크기를 설정한 것처럼 보이지만 자산이 이미 1일 ATR의 90%를 넘었다는 점은 고려하지 않았습니다. 거래가 열렸을 때, 따라서 상품에 TP를 수신하기에 충분한 에너지가 없을 가능성이 높습니다. 상품에 충전량이 10%만 남아 있는 것을 확인했다면 TP를 조정하거나 거래를 전혀 입력하지 마십시오. 파워 리저브 표시
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
유틸리티
이 스크리너를 사용하면 선택한 기간(시간 프레임) 내에 일반적으로 과매수(% 증가) 또는 과매도(% 하락)보다 많은 자산을 식별할 수 있습니다. 시장은 법에 의해 지배되고, 더 싸게 사거나 더 비싸게 팔지만, 자동 스캐너가 없으면 예를 들어 이번 주 내에 평소보다 더 많이 과매수 또는 과매도된 통화/주식을 식별하는 것이 매우 어려울 것입니다. 현재 시간 또는 월. 수십 또는 수백 개의 기기가 있을 수 있으며 때로는 물리적으로 모든 것을 수동으로 분석할 시간이 없을 수도 있습니다. 이러한 문제는 Screener를 사용하여 쉽게 해결할 수 있습니다. 스크리너가 할 수 있는 일 스캐너는 모든 TF에서 사용할 수 있습니다. 스캐너는 통화, 주식, 암호화폐, 상품, 지수 및 기타 도구와 함께 작동합니다. 자산을 식별하는 논리는 시장의 기본 법칙을 기반으로 하기 때문에 보편적입니다. 스크리너의 도움으로 다양한 전략에 따라 작업할 수 있습니다. 가장 일반적인 전략 중 하나는 펌프 앤 덤프입니
MT5 for Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
5 (9)
유틸리티
The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities: Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram Send emojis along with custom text Send text and images from Telegram All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals. Customizable Signal Messages You can fully customize the signal message: Specif
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
유틸리티
MT4의 Expert Advisor Risk Manager는 매우 중요하며 제 생각에는 모든 거래자에게 필요한 프로그램입니다. 이 Expert Advisor를 사용하면 거래 계정의 위험을 제어할 수 있습니다. 위험 및 이익 통제는 금전적 측면과 백분율 측면에서 모두 수행될 수 있습니다. Expert Advisor가 작동하려면 통화 쌍 차트에 첨부하고 예금 통화 또는 현재 잔액의 %로 허용되는 위험 값을 설정하기만 하면 됩니다. 어드바이저 기능 이 위험 관리자는 위험을 제어하는 ​​데 도움이 됩니다. - 거래를 위해 - 하루 - 일주일 동안 - 한 달 동안 당신은 또한 제어할 수 있습니다 1) 거래 시 최대 허용 랏 2) 1일 최대 주문 수 3) 하루 최대 수익 4) 지분 인수 이익 설정 그게 다가 아닙니다. 설정에서 자동 설정을 지정하면 고문이 기본 SL 및 TP를 설정할 수도 있습니다. 상담원은 각 이벤트에 경고와 함께 동행하며 주문을 삭제하는 이유를 설명합니다.
SPARK Liquidity breakout for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3.75 (4)
Experts
자동화된 거래는 자본을 늘리는 데 도움이 되어야지, 끝없는 설정과 이론으로 당신을 혼란스럽게 해서는 안 됩니다. SPARK는   초보자가 정확성과 단순성에 초점을 맞춰 자신 있게 시작할 수 있도록 설계된 가볍지만 효과적인 전문가 자문 도구입니다. SPARK는 왜 다른가요? EUR/USD에 초점:   EA는 가장 유동적이고 안정적인 통화 쌍 중 하나인 EUR/USD에 특별히 최적화되었습니다. 유동성 돌파 논리를 기반으로 구축된   SPARK는 가격이 돌파할 가능성이 높은 고유한 유동성 구역을 식별하고 이에 대응하여 높은 확률의 거래를 제공합니다. 설정에 대한 스트레스 없이   EUR/USD 차트에 연결하고 실행만 하면 됩니다. 모든 것이 미리 설정되어 있습니다. 자동 보호:   EA는 미끄러짐과 스프레드 조건을 관리하여 부적절한 거래 진입을 방지합니다. 일관된 논리:   거래는 동적 존 감지 알고리즘을 통해 필터링되어 더욱 스마트하고 시기적절한 입력이 가능합니다. 이야기가 아닌 실제
FREE
Stop Out Line MT5
Sergey Batudayev
유틸리티
작업 논리 Stop Out 유틸리티는 Stop Out 레벨까지 남은 포인트 수를 보여주는 간단하지만 매우 편리한 표시기입니다. 이점은 많은 트레이더가 이익을 추구하는 거래의 위험을 의도적으로 과대 평가하고 사용 가능한 마진을 최대로 사용한다는 사실에 있으며, 이 경우 브로커가 강제로 포지션을 닫을 수 있는 위치를 아는 것이 매우 중요합니다. 차트에 표시기를 놓고 매수 또는 매도의 열린 위치에 따라 차트에서 바로 이 거래 가격의 경계 표시를 볼 수 있습니다. 포지션을 열 때까지는 차트에 선이 보이지 않습니다. 차트에 선이 표시되지 않는다고 해서 유틸리티가 작동하지 않는 것은 아닙니다. 거래의 위험이 최소화되고 예금이 클 가능성이 높으므로 스탑 아웃 선을 훨씬 더 높게 찾아야 합니다. / 현재의 위험으로 당신은 스톱 아웃에서 멀리 떨어져 있기 때문에 거래보다 낮습니다. 질문이 있는 경우 토론 섹션에 질문을 작성할 수 있습니다. 즐거운 거래. Recommended Robot
Coppy Master MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3.5 (2)
유틸리티
카피 마스터 MT4       MetaTrader 4 및 MetaTrader 5 터미널용 트레이딩 복사 도구입니다. 양방향 복사를 지원합니다. MT4에서 MT5로, MT5에서 MT4로, 그리고 동일 유형의 계정 간 MT4에서 MT4로. 올바르게 작동하려면 모든 터미널이 동일한 PC나 VPS에서 실행되어야 합니다. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  MetaTrader 4에 복사하려면 별도 버전이 필요합니다.       카피마스터 MT5       — 필수입니다. 주요 특징: 복사 모드 마스터 및 리시버 역할을 모두 지원합니다. 거래 송수신을 위한 유연한 설정이 가능합니다. 주문 관리 시장가 및 보류 주문을 복사합니다. 동기화 및 부분 마감, 매매 반전, 손절매/실현가 수정을 지원합니다. 심볼 처리 접두사와 접미사를 지원합니다. 특정 기호를 제외하거나 포함하고, 자산에 사용자 지정 이름을 지정할 수 있습니다. 위험 관리 및 한도 일일 거래 한도, 최대 손실 한도,
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
트레이딩 어드바이저 아이스 큐브 스캘퍼 -           그것은 하루 스캘퍼입니다       , 매일 많은 거래를 하고 각 거래에 여러 포인트를 사용합니다. EA의 전략은 RSI 지표를 사용하여 추세에 따라 거래하는 것입니다. EA는 승수 로트와 함께 평균화를 사용하므로 EA를 사용하기 전에 이를 이해해야 하지만 백테스팅과 라이브 거래 모두에서 전략이 잘 수행되었습니다. 구매하기 전에 전략 테스터에서 어드바이저의 작업을 테스트하십시오. Expert Advisor에서 위험을 제어하기 위해 평균화를 위한 최대 주문 수와 자본 위험을 제한할 수 있습니다. 어드바이저가 작동하는 방식을 이해하기 위해 무료 신호를 구독할 수 있으므로 어드바이저가 작동하는 방식과 그 잠재력을 이해할 수 있습니다. 구매 후 반드시 연락 주시고,             항상 설정을 도와드리겠습니다. 또한 모든 구매자에게는 다른 고문의 형태로 귀중한 보너스가 제공됩니다. 고문의 온라인 모니터링 -        
Impuls Pro
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
EA의 전략은 스윙 트레이딩을 기반으로 하며 iPump 지표에 의해 계산된 날카로운 충동 이후의 항목이 있습니다. 앞서 언급했듯이 EA는 자동 지원으로 수동 거래를 열 수 있습니다. - 하락추세의 경우 ↓ 가격 조정 후 거래에 진입하고 자산이 과매수 영역에 들어가 추세를 따라 매도합니다. - 상승 추세 ↑의 경우 가격 조정 후 거래에 진입하고 자산이 과매도 영역에 빠지면 추세를 따라 매수합니다. 선택한 자산에서 거래할 때 고문은 추세를 고려하고 현재 추세에 따라 거래를 엽니다. 수익성이 없는 거래는 중지와 평균을 사용하여 마감할 수 있습니다. 두 번째 옵션은 확실히 더 수익성이 높지만 더 위험합니다. 장점 다양한 TF에 대한 레벨 분석을 위한 내장 레벨 표시기 차트에서 수동으로 평균화 수준을 선택하는 기능 많은 피라미드형 주문을 열어 이익을 배가할 수 있는 능력(주문 수는 스스로 제어할 수 있음) iPump 표시기의 역 신호를 기반으로 TP in% 설정에 대한 추가 기준 "손"
MT4 for Discord Signals
Sergey Batudayev
유틸리티
이 유틸리티는 MT4에서 디스코드로 시그널을 전송하도록 설계되었습니다. 거래 시그널을 전송할 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 다음과 같은 기능을 수행할 수 있는 여러 가지 고유한 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. 터미널에서 Discord로 직접 메시지를 보냅니다. 사용자 정의 텍스트와 함께 이모티콘 보내기 MT4 터미널에서 Discord로 직접 텍스트와 이미지를 보내세요 이 모든 기능을 통해 사용자는 신호가 있는 채널을 유지하고 거래에 집중하며 양질의 신호를 찾을 수 있습니다. Instructions for the utility 완벽하게 사용자 정의 가능한 메시지 신호 메시지는 완전히 사용자 정의가 가능합니다. 헤더와 푸터를 직접 지정하세요 메시지 하단에 링크 삽입 고문 또는 수동 주문의 코멘트 표시 여러 언어 지원 이 유틸리티는 14개 언어의 메시지를 지원합니다. 영어 스페인 사람 러시아인 독일 사람 이탈리아 사람 프랑스 국민 포르투갈 인 터키어 말레이 사람 중국인 일본어 한국인 아라비아 사람 힌디
MT5 for Discord Signals
Sergey Batudayev
유틸리티
이 유틸리티는 MT5에서 디스코드로 시그널을 전송하도록 설계되었습니다. 거래 시그널을 전송할 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 다음과 같은 기능을 수행할 수 있는 여러 가지 고유한 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. 터미널에서 Discord로 직접 메시지를 보냅니다. 사용자 정의 텍스트와 함께 이모티콘 보내기 MT5 터미널에서 Discord로 직접 텍스트와 이미지를 보내세요 이 모든 기능을 통해 사용자는 신호가 있는 채널을 유지하고 거래에 집중하며 양질의 신호를 찾을 수 있습니다. Instructions for the utility 완벽하게 사용자 정의 가능한 메시지 신호 메시지는 완전히 사용자 정의가 가능합니다. 헤더와 푸터를 직접 지정하세요 메시지 하단에 링크 삽입 고문 또는 수동 주문의 코멘트 표시 여러 언어 지원 이 유틸리티는 14개 언어의 메시지를 지원합니다. 영어 스페인 사람 러시아인 독일 사람 이탈리아 사람 프랑스 국민 포르투갈 인 터키어 말레이 사람 중국인 일본어 한국인 아라비아 사람 힌디
Close All Orders for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
유틸리티
Close All Orders for MT4 script - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend , I have many other useful products.
Smart Grid set EA
Sergey Batudayev
유틸리티
Smart Grid Set EA는 그리드에서 보류 주문을 입력하기 위한 유연하고 사용자 친화적인 전문가 자문 솔루션입니다. 손익분기점 로직, 다양한 트레일링 스톱 모드, 수동 그리드 배치, 사용자 정의 가능한 로트 크기 및 직관적인 차트 인터페이스를 지원합니다. 그리드 또는 평균화 전략을 사용하는 트레이더에게 이상적입니다. 주요 특징 사용자 정의 가능한 그리드에서   매수 정지   및   매도 정지   주문을 배치합니다. 각 그리드 레벨에 대한 개별 로트 크기를 지원합니다. 내장된 트레일링 스톱: 클래식, 캔들 최고/최저 또는 이동 평균 자동 손익분기점 기능 그리드에 대한 사용자 정의 시작 가격을 설정하는 기능 화면 버튼을 통한 수동 그리드 실행 차트에 직접 버튼과 편집 가능한 필드가 있는 시각적 제어판 시간 프레임 변경 후 주문의 선택적 재생성 우리 커뮤니티에 가입하세요       MQL5와 Telegram에서 귀하의 결과, 질문 및 피드백을 공유하세요: MQL5 채널 텔레그램 채
FREE
Smart expert advisor
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
고문에 대한 설명 Smart Expert Advisor는 각 거래 쌍에 대한 설정을 자동으로 선택하는 자동 그리드 거래 고문입니다. Expert Advisor는 각 통화 쌍에 대한 설정을 자동으로 선택하므로 각 쌍에 대한 매개변수를 정의할 필요가 없으며 계산은 거래되는 상품의 변동성을 기반으로 합니다. 거래 시 진입점의 방향을 설정할 수 있습니다. 트렌드별 필터를 활성화합니다. 전략에 대해 EA는 철수 움직임을 포착하는 논리를 기반으로 하며, EA는 가격이 롤백될 때 거래에 들어가고, 가격이 거래 방향으로 가면 피라미드 그리드가 구축되고, 가격이 가격과 반대되면, 권고자는 평균을 사용합니다. 위험 통제 위험 통제를 설정하기 위해 Max DD 설정이 사용되며, 해당 위치에 성공적으로 진입하지 못한 경우 그리드를 닫아야 하는 최대 감소율(%)을 설정합니다. 모든 사람이 재량에 따라 이 설정을 지정합니다. 실제로는 자본금의 30%를 전시하고 있습니다. 위험 초과 시 모든 주문을 삭제하려
PercentTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
유틸리티
패널은 모든 초보자가 다룰 수 있는 가장 직관적인 인터페이스를 가지고 있습니다. SLp 열에서 - SL 크기를 핍 단위로 지정해야 합니다. 값이 회색으로 바뀌고 동시에 베이/매도 버튼도 비활성화되면 브로커가 설정하기 전에 허용된 것보다 작은 SL 값을 지정한 것입니다. TP % 열에서 - 계정 잔액의 %에서 TP를 나타냅니다. 설정에서 이 지표가 계산될 항목을 기준으로 자기자본, 잔액 또는 자유 마진을 선택할 수 있습니다. R% 열에서 거래에 대한 위험 값을 설정할 수 있습니다. 단추 Ins . - 설정 값으로 즉시 주문을 열 수 있습니다. 비활성화된 경우 차트에서 직접 거래 매개변수를 사전 설정할 수 있습니다. 상단에서 왼쪽 상단의 빼기 기호를 클릭하여 차트의 패널을 최소화할 수 있습니다. 또한 패널 이름 아래에 있는 + 및 - 버튼을 조정하여 패널 자체의 크기를 늘리거나 줄일 수도 있습니다. 또한 보류 중인 주문을 열고 BU, 후행 중지, 주문 시작을 위한 다양한
EasyTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
유틸리티
EasyTradePad – MetaTrader 4용 트레이딩 패널 EasyTradePad   는 수동 및 반자동 거래를 위한 도구입니다. 이 패널을 통해 주문 및 포지션을 빠르게 관리하고, 한 번의 클릭으로 위험 관리 계산을 수행할 수 있습니다. 패널 특징: 사전 정의된 위험(% 또는 예치 통화)으로 거래를 시작하고 마감합니다. SL 및 TP를 포인트, 백분율 또는 금전적 가치로 설정하세요 위험 대비 보상 비율을 자동으로 계산합니다 손절매를 손익분기점으로 이동 부분 포지션 마감 트레일링 스톱(포인트 또는 캔들 섀도우 기준) 위치 평균화 및 피라미딩 활성 거래의 매개변수 수정 [   데모   ] [   지침   ] 추가 기능: 피라미딩 가격이 이익실현을 향해 움직일 때마다 거래를 단계적으로 추가합니다. 각 새 거래의 위험을 줄일 수 있습니다. 추가되는 거래 수는 쉽게 설정할 수 있습니다. 평균화 차트에서 사용자 지정 수준으로 추가 주문을 할 수 있습니다. 포지션은 평균 진입 가
Main Trading Info
Sergey Batudayev
유틸리티
MetaTrader 유틸리티 MTI(주 거래 정보) – 거래자에 대한 기본 거래 정보, 즉 다음을 표시합니다. 평균 및 현재 스프레드 크기 숏 포지션과 롱 포지션을 위한 스왑 사이즈 1 거래 로트에 대해 1핍의 비용 스톱 레벨 크기(대기 주문을 위한 최소 거리) 현재(빨간색) 종료까지의 시간 및 다음(회색) 거래 시작까지의 시간 현재 거래 세션이 끝날 때까지의 시간은 빨간색으로 표시되고 다음 세션이 시작될 때까지의 시간은 회색으로 표시됩니다. 색상은 표시기 속성에서 독립적으로 조정할 수 있습니다. 추천 로봇 스캘퍼 -       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77108 디스플레이는 다음과 같이 수행됩니다. 유럽 무역 세션(EU 깃발) 미국 무역 세션(미국 국기) 오세아니아 무역 세션(호주 국기) 아시아 무역 세션(일장기) 거래 세션의 종료 시간과 변경 시간을 아는 것이 중요합니다. 거래 세션이 끝날 때까지 많은 트레이더가 자신의 포지션을 고정
Impuls Pro MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
EA의 전략은 스윙 트레이딩을 기반으로 하며 iPump 지표에 의해 계산된 날카로운 충동 이후의 항목이 있습니다. 앞서 언급했듯이 EA는 자동 지원으로 수동 거래를 열 수 있습니다. - 하락추세의 경우 ↓ 가격 조정 후 거래에 진입하고 자산이 과매수 영역에 들어가 추세를 따라 매도합니다. - 상승 추세 ↑의 경우 가격 조정 후 거래에 진입하고 자산이 과매도 영역에 빠지면 추세를 따라 매수합니다. 선택한 자산에서 거래할 때 고문은 추세를 고려하고 현재 추세에 따라 거래를 엽니다. 수익성이 없는 거래는 중지와 평균을 사용하여 마감할 수 있습니다. 두 번째 옵션은 확실히 더 수익성이 높지만 더 위험합니다. 장점 다양한 TF에 대한 레벨 분석을 위한 내장 레벨 표시기 차트에서 수동으로 평균화 수준을 선택하는 기능 많은 피라미드형 주문을 열어 이익을 배가할 수 있는 능력(주문 수는 스스로 제어할 수 있음) iPump 표시기의 역 신호를 기반으로 TP in% 설정에 대한 추가 기준 "손" 모
Stop Out Line for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
유틸리티
작업 논리 Stop Out 유틸리티는 Stop Out 레벨까지 남은 포인트를 표시하는 간단하지만 매우 편리한 표시기입니다. 이점은 많은 트레이더가 이익을 추구하는 거래의 위험을 의도적으로 과대 평가하고 사용 가능한 마진을 최대로 사용한다는 사실에 있으며, 이 경우 브로커가 강제로 포지션을 닫을 수 있는 위치를 아는 것이 매우 중요합니다. 차트에 표시기를 놓고 매수 또는 매도의 열린 위치에 따라 차트에서 바로 이 거래 가격의 경계 표시를 볼 수 있습니다. 포지션을 열 때까지는 차트에 선이 표시되지 않습니다. 추천 로봇 스캘퍼 -       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77108 변수 글꼴 크기 - 레이블의 글꼴 크기 가장자리 들여쓰기 - 가장자리에서 들여쓰기 선 색상 - 선 색상 텍스트 색상 - 텍스트 색상
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변