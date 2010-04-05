Super Night Scalper
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Md Raohanul Haque
- Sürüm: 2.12
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Super Night Scalper is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area. Nothing fancy here, no testing Holy Grails, no "risk-free martingale", only strict rule-based approach to trading, allowing to maximise return while having risks under control
I recommend disabling trades on weekends (p. 5.5) while markets are volatile!
Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDCAD,
Recommended timeframe: M5
Tested for FTMO compatibility - write me about detail
The EA does not use martingale or grid. It only enters a trade with pending orders and uses a stop loss for each trade!
Features:
- Multiple currency pairs support
- Solid backtest
- Auto GMT detection
- Self Diagnostic System
- Negative Swap Filter
How to install
- EA must be attached to ONLY one M5 chart, USDCHF is recommended
- Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally
Requirements
- Hedging account!
- EA requires good brokerage conditions: low spread and slippage during the rollover time. I advise using a really good ECN broker. Write me personally for advice
- EA should run on a VPS continuously
Setting
- Allow Opening a new Trade - on/off opening of new trades
- Lot-sizing Method - select the lot sizing method according to the risk you want to take: Fixed Lots will use fixed lot size from the Fixed lot parameter, Dynamic Lots will use Dynamic Lot parameter, Max Risk per Trade will calculate lots based on % risk per trade, 3 predefined presets will calculate risk automatically
- Fixed Lot - fixed trading lot
- Auto Lot - equity to be used 3%
- Maximum Spread, in pips - max allowed spread for position opening
- Maximum Slippage for a non-ECN acc, in pips - max allowed slippage
- Maximum Symbols at a time - max allowed number of symbols that can be opened at the same time
- Allow to Buy/Sell - on/off Buy/Sell trades
- Maximum Drawdown Percent - if current floating drawdown exceeds the specified % EA will close positions
- Hour to Start/Stop Placing Orders - when to start/stop placing pending orders. Set Smart Time Filter to false if you want to optimize these parameters
- Smart Time Filter - on/off smart time filter
- Hour to Stop Trading (on Friday) - hour to stop trading (on Friday).
- New Year Holiday Filter - on/off Christmas/New Year filter
- StopLoss, in pips - stop loss value in standard 4 digit pips
- Rollover Time Filter - on/off the rollover filter
- Swap Filter - cancels trading on Wednesday evening in the direction of the negative swap
- Max Negative Swap, in pips - max negative swap
- Trade Comment - comment
- GMT/DST Test - GMT offset in winter and DST in Tester. This parameter has no effect on live trading