Super Night Scalper is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area. Nothing fancy here, no testing Holy Grails, no "risk-free martingale", only strict rule-based approach to trading, allowing to maximise return while having risks under control

I recommend disabling trades on weekends (p. 5.5) while markets are volatile!

Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDCAD,

Recommended timeframe: M5

Tested for FTMO compatibility - write me about detail

The EA does not use martingale or grid. It only enters a trade with pending orders and uses a stop loss for each trade!

Features:

Multiple currency pairs support



Solid backtest

Auto GMT detection



Self Diagnostic System

Negative Swap Filter

How to install

EA must be attached to ONLY one M5 chart , USDCHF is recommended

Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally





Requirements



Hedging account!



account! EA requires good brokerage conditions: low spread and slippage during the rollover time. I advise using a really good ECN broker. Write me personally for advice



EA should run on a VPS continuously

Setting Allow Opening a new Trade - on/off opening of new trades



Lot-sizing Method - select the lot sizing method according to the risk you want to take: Fixed Lots will use fixed lot size from the Fixed lot parameter, Dynamic Lots will use Dynamic Lot parameter, Max Risk per Trade will calculate lots based on % risk per trade, 3 predefined presets will calculate risk automatically



Fixed Lot - fixed trading lot



Auto Lot - equity to be used 3%

Maximum Spread, in pips - max allowed spread for position opening



Maximum Slippage for a non-ECN acc, in pips - max allowed slippage



Maximum Symbols at a time - max allowed number of symbols that can be opened at the same time



Allow to Buy/Sell - on/off Buy/Sell trades



Maximum Drawdown Percent - if current floating drawdown exceeds the specified % EA will close positions Strategy Hour to Start/Stop Placing Orders - when to start/stop placing pending orders. Set Smart Time Filter to false if you want to optimize these parameters



Smart Time Filter - on/off smart time filter



- on/off smart time filter Hour to Stop Trading (on Friday) - hour to stop trading (on Friday).



- hour to stop trading (on Friday). New Year Holiday Filter - on/off Christmas/New Year filter



StopLoss, in pips - stop loss value in standard 4 digit pips

Rollover Time Filter - on/off the rollover filter



- on/off the rollover filter Swap Filter - cancels trading on Wednesday evening in the direction of the negative swap



Max Negative Swap, in pips - max negative swap Trade Comment - comment

