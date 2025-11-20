Ek Trend Trading

Trend Trading - Gold is an automated trading program developed in MQL4 specifically for gold trading. It generates trading signals by analyzing the patterns of the most recent three candlesticks with custom volatility levels. Each signal allows individual lot size configuration and executes trades with a fixed lot size. The program employs a single-order mode, meaning only one order can be active at a time, thereby reducing trading risk.

EA can be loaded onto any timeframe. The trading signal candlestick uses the specified candlestick height and is unrelated to the candlesticks displayed on the chart.

Live Trading Signals：https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2344519?source=Site+Profile

Input Parameters Configuration

Order Identification Settings

MagicNumber: Magic number for identifying orders created by this EA, recommend using different magic numbers for each chart

Lot Settings

FixedLotSize: Fixed lot size used for all trades

K-line Settings

KLinePoints: Candle wave points, a candle completes when price movement reaches this point value

General Risk Parameters

TP: Take profit points, sets profit target in points

SL: Stop loss points, sets maximum loss in points

TrailTrigger: Trailing stop trigger points, activates trailing stop when profit reaches this level

TrailStop: Trailing stop points, stop loss distance after trailing stop activation

Trading Time Settings

StartHour: Trading start hour (0-23)

StartMinute: Trading start minute (0-59)

EndHour: Trading end hour (0-23)

EndMinute: Trading end minute (0-59)

SkipWeekend: Whether to skip weekend trading, true to skip, false to trade weekends

Signal Lot Settings

Lot000: Trading lot for 000 signal, set to 0 to ignore this signal

Lot001: Trading lot for 001 signal, set to 0 to ignore this signal

Lot010: Trading lot for 010 signal, set to 0 to ignore this signal

Lot011: Trading lot for 011 signal, set to 0 to ignore this signal

Lot100: Trading lot for 100 signal, set to 0 to ignore this signal

Lot101: Trading lot for 101 signal, set to 0 to ignore this signal

Lot110: Trading lot for 110 signal, set to 0 to ignore this signal

Lot111: Trading lot for 111 signal, set to 0 to ignore this signal

Interface Settings

ShowVirtualKLines: Whether to show virtual candles, true to show, false to hide

BullColor: Bullish candle display color

BearColor: Bearish candle display color

KLineWidth: Candle display width (pixels)

KLineHeight: Candle display height (pixels)

PanelBgColor: Information panel background color

PanelTextColor: Information panel text color

FontSize: Font size

UpdateInterval: Panel update interval (milliseconds)

Installation and Usage Steps

Installation Steps

Copy Trend Trading - Gold.mq4 file to MT4 platform's Experts folder Restart MT4 platform or refresh Navigator Drag EA onto Gold (XAUUSD) chart Enable automated trading and set parameters

Parameter Setting Recommendations

Timeframe: Recommended M1 or M5 charts

KLinePoints: Set according to market volatility, typically 20-50 points

FixedLotSize: Set appropriate lot size based on account balance

Trading Hours: Recommend setting during high volatility periods in Beijing time

Signal Explanation

The program recognizes 8 types of 3-candle combination signals:

000: Three consecutive bearish candles, sell signal

001: Bearish-bearish-bullish, buy signal

010: Bearish-bullish-bearish, sell signal

011: Bearish-bullish-bullish, buy signal

100: Bullish-bearish-bearish, sell signal

101: Bullish-bearish-bullish, buy signal

110: Bullish-bullish-bearish, sell signal

111: Three consecutive bullish candles, buy signal

Important Notes

Test thoroughly on demo account before using on live account Recommend using VPS to ensure continuous program operation Regularly check program status and order conditions Adjust parameters according to market conditions Ensure sufficient account margin to avoid margin calls

Troubleshooting