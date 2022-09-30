Aura Superstar MT4

4.78

Aura Superstar is a fully automated EA designed to trade currencies during rollover time. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker. 

In the near future, the price of the Expert Advisor will be significantly increased, to maintain exclusivity and a limited number of users.

Next price $750, final price $1000, 2/10 copies left at this price.

All signals in Profile >>>>>> Check my profile

Aura Superstar for MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86494

Information:

  • Working symbols EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, USDCHF, EURAUD, EURGBP 
  • Working timeframe: M15
  • Minimum deposit: $50 
  • Recommended leverage 1:100 and higher (minimum leverage 1:30)
  • Please ask the author how to set the time correctly for your broker
  • Good ECN broker is required 

Features:

  • No martingale, grid, hedge or other dangerous methods of money management are used
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
  • Easy to install all settings are integrated in EA
  • FIFO compatible
  • FTMO suitable 

Settings:

  • Magic - Magic number
  • Comment - Comments
  • Lot type - Automatic lot calculation volume or fix lot
  • Lot fix/Lot for balance - Trading volume according to lot type
  • Balance -  Automatic lot calculation step
  • Start Hour - Start hour to open trades
  • End Hour - End hour to open trades

Risk Warning:

  • Before you buy Aura Superstar EA please be aware of the risks involved.
  • Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). 
  • The back tests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.
  • This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.



İncelemeler 9
quân hoàng
61
quân hoàng 2025.07.24 17:48 
 

You are a reliable developer and support really fast that I am looking for

ali muhammad
1099
ali muhammad 2024.04.11 20:18 
 

I am very satisfied with the EA for the amazing result good profit and low DD

xujian1978
149
xujian1978 2024.02.19 13:23 
 

我使用作者开发的3个ea，超过3个月的时间了。控制好风险，回撤就小，利润就会稳步上升。另外作者的服务非常好，有问必答且能完美解决问题，所以我给予5星评价！

Mehdi Safar
Uzman Danışmanlar
The price of this expert will increase with each update. Rango Gold EA is a fully automated robot with heavy calculations based on a number of strategies, including patterns and indicators combined with some trading skills gained over years of trading experience and then optimized on XAUUSD(Gold) . Advantages : Rango is not suffix sensitive because the code for automatic suffixs is built into it News filter to protect account when publishing news. Spread filter to protect against fluctuations i
Filtrele:
quân hoàng
61
quân hoàng 2025.07.24 17:48 
 

You are a reliable developer and support really fast that I am looking for

ali muhammad
1099
ali muhammad 2024.04.11 20:18 
 

I am very satisfied with the EA for the amazing result good profit and low DD

ZC31S
260
ZC31S 2024.03.21 15:03 
 

残念ながら、４か月使い続けてましたがトータルでマイナス。 勝ち越した月が１月もなく、使用を停止する事にしました。 XMで使ってましたけど、相性が悪かったみたいです。

Stanislav Tomilov
26735
Geliştiriciden yanıt Stanislav Tomilov 2024.03.23 15:13
こんにちは
あなたは、絶対に正しい
このエキスパートアドバイザーはブローカーに大きく依存しています; あなたのブローカーは単純にそれと連携しません
どのブローカーが適しているか個人的に尋ねることができます This Expert Advisor is highly dependent on the broker.
The Expert Advisor is simply not suitable for your broker!
Ask me which brokers are best to use experts with, I will give you recommendations
xujian1978
149
xujian1978 2024.02.19 13:23 
 

我使用作者开发的3个ea，超过3个月的时间了。控制好风险，回撤就小，利润就会稳步上升。另外作者的服务非常好，有问必答且能完美解决问题，所以我给予5星评价！

Emulla061197
50
Emulla061197 2024.01.26 21:25 
 

Works very well developer is amazing helps you out fast response all the time ea is easy to set up just contact developer an he will assist you in best way to get your personal account set up or your funded account ea works really well on funded accounts very happy with my purchase glad I choose Aura superstar..! 2 days in my challenge an ea is up 5%

Juergen Loebach
1296
Juergen Loebach 2023.02.15 10:54 
 

I am very satisfied with the results for the short time.Time period:29.01 -15.02.2023 Real account:Pepperstone Leverage:1:30 Account:RAW MQL5:VPS

Carl Tilley
1047
Carl Tilley 2023.02.07 20:46 
 

Works really well in ICMarkets Raw, in profit two months already. Thanks !

Goo Cheong Meng
370
Goo Cheong Meng 2023.01.29 01:18 
 

Use in live account IC market since 10Jan2023. Currently the winrate is 82%. Overall is positive for 7 pair as per recommended by Author. Will monitor longer. Thank you Stanislav Tomilov, keep it up.

RAJIV BHOJ
684
RAJIV BHOJ 2022.12.22 11:04 
 

Just got the EA from the Author 2 days ago. Haven't used it to trade yet since it is configured to not trade during the holidays sessions. Still giving it a 5 star rating because the level of engagement and service of the author is par excellence. He is always happy to help, open to suggestions and extremely responsive. I will keep updating my review as we progress and trading resumes.

