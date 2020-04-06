Euro Pulse EA

Euro Pulse EA (Alpha Structure FX)

Overview
Prop Firm Robot is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that trades 5 minute timeframe using a multi-indicator confirmation model and built-in protection limits.
Entries are filtered by several standard indicators and are evaluated on new bars.
The EA includes spread/position limits, daily loss and drawdown limits, and account equity protections that can suspend new entries when triggered.
An optional news filter can pause new entries around scheduled events when enabled.
On-chart statistics can be displayed for monitoring.

What the EA Does
The EA checks a set of indicator conditions to form a buy or sell signal.
When a valid signal appears and protections allow it, it opens one market position for the chart symbol using the configured lot size.
Open positions can be closed by Stop Loss / Take Profit or by an indicator-based exit rule (Envelopes condition).
The EA manages positions using a Magic Number to separate its trades from other EAs or manual orders.
New entries can be blocked by spread, max positions/lots, daily limits, account limits, or the news filter.

Key Features

  • Automated entries with multi-indicator confirmation (AC, Momentum, WPR, MA crossover)

  • Indicator-based exit rule using Envelopes (in addition to SL/TP)

  • Entry protections: max spread, max open positions, max total lots

  • Daily protections: max daily loss and/or max daily drawdown with reset hour

  • Account protections: min equity, max equity, and max equity drawdown percent

  • Optional news filter with currency list and time buffers

  • On-chart display for position stats, EA stats, and protection status

  • ECN-style SL/TP fallback (order can be sent first and modified if needed)

Risk Management & Safety Notes
Trading involves risk, and losses are possible.
This EA does not guarantee results and is not financial advice.
Stop Loss / Take Profit settings must match the symbol’s digits, contract specifications, and typical volatility.
Protections may suspend new entries and may close an open position when triggered (depending on the protection).
Spread, slippage, gaps, and execution speed can materially affect order placement and closes.
If you enable the news filter, WebRequest permissions must be configured in the terminal; otherwise the news feed may not load.
Always test on a demo account and evaluate behavior on your broker conditions before any live use.

Inputs
Trading

  • Magic_Number: unique identifier for EA orders

  • Entry_Amount: fixed lot size

  • Stop_Loss / Take_Profit (pips)

Indicators

  • Accelerator Oscillator threshold (Ind0Param0)

  • Momentum period/threshold (Ind1Param0 / Ind1Param1)

  • Williams %R period/level (Ind2Param0 / Ind2Param1)

  • MA crossover periods (Ind3Param0 / Ind3Param1)

  • Envelopes period/deviation for exit (Ind4Param0 / Ind4Param1)

Protections

  • Max_Spread (points), Max_OpenPos, Max_OpenLots

  • MaxDailyLoss / Max_Daily_DD and Daily_Reset (terminal time)

  • Min_Equity / Max_Equity / MaxEquity_DD

News Filter

  • News_Priority (Disabled / High only / High and Medium)

  • News_Currencies (comma-separated)

  • Buffers before/after medium and high impact news

  • News_ViewCount (events shown on chart)

Display

  • Pos_Stat: position statistics on chart

  • Robot_Stats: EA statistics on chart

Setup

  1. Copy the EA file to MQL4/Experts and restart MT4 (or refresh the Navigator).

  2. Open the chart you want to trade and attach the EA.

  3. Enable AutoTrading and allow algo trading for the EA.

  4. Set Entry_Amount, Stop_Loss, Take_Profit, and your protection limits.

  5. If using the news filter, enable WebRequest in terminal options and add the domain requested by the EA (shown in Journal/status messages).

  6. Confirm the on-chart panel shows normal status (no active protection blocks unless intended).

Recommended Evaluation
Use Strategy Tester for a historical simulation to confirm signal timing, order placement, and protection behavior.
Then run on a demo account to observe real spreads, execution, and stop-level constraints.
Test across multiple market conditions (quiet and volatile periods), not only a short date range.
Start with stricter protections (spread and limits) and adjust gradually if needed.
If using the news filter, confirm upcoming events appear on a live chart and that the EA blocks entries during the configured window.
Change one settings group at a time to understand impact.

Compatibility
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).
Symbols/timeframes: depends on your configuration and broker conditions; attach to the intended chart.
The news filter works on live charts (Strategy Tester does not download external news).
Broker execution conditions (spread, slippage, leverage, stop level) can affect behavior.

FAQ
Q: Does it open more than one position per symbol?
A: It is designed to manage a single active position for the symbol and Magic Number.

Q: Why are entries blocked?
A: Spread limits, max positions/lots, daily/account protections, or the news filter can prevent new entries. Check the on-chart messages.

Q: What time is the daily reset based on?
A: Daily_Reset uses terminal time as implemented by the EA.

Q: Do I need WebRequest enabled?
A: Only if you enable the news filter. Without it, the EA may show a news access error.

Q: Where can I get support?
A: Support is provided via MQL5 comments or MQL5 messages only.

Changelog
v2.00: Current build with indicator filters, protections, on-chart stats, and optional news filter (base code updated 2025-08-13).

