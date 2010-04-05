Lemm Scalper EA MT4

Lemm is a scalper designed for intraday trading in M1 timeframe, therefore very fast and aggressive.

It can be configured in a quieter version with higher timeframes or on different assets simultaneously using different magic numbers.

The default configuration is for forex pairs, but by changing the parameters, it can be used on any pair (it has had excellent results on XauUsd and DjiUsd).

It is equipped with a movable and minimized summary panel and push notifications on the smartphone.





Recommendations:

Recommended minimum deposit: 5.000 Usd every 0.01 lots, using the recommended settings.

Use on Vps, as the EA must always be running in order to open the mediations.

Low spread account recommended.

Recommended for use during the night when the market is quieter. With great volatility you have higher returns, but it becomes much riskier.





Main inputs:

Max spread allowed: if the spread is higher the EA does not open positions/mediations

Take profit: the desired profit (pips declared x total open lots)

Distance beetwen mediations: minimum distance from the last position to open a mediation (the EA opens on a new candle on the timeframe of the chart to which it is connected)

Lots: Base Lot size

Multiplier: multiplier for subsequent mediations (eg: multiplier 1.3 and previous lot size 0.10, next lot size = 0.13)

Max mediations: maximum number of mediations beyond which the EA will no longer open positions





Warning: before using Lemm on a real money account, try the configurations that work best with your Broker in demo and do backtesting.







