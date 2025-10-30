Trillion Pips X EA — Smart Scalping Expert Advisor

Trillion Pips X EA is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer precise, low-risk, high-frequency entries.

The EA identifies short-term price imbalances and executes trades using a dynamic entry logic optimized for both calm and volatile market sessions.

Core Features

🔹 Scalping Strategy – Fast in-and-out trades during favorable market conditions.

🔹 Entry-Level Friendly – Plug-and-play setup; no complex tuning required.

🔹 Fixed Lot Size Control – Default 0.05 lot size per trade for stable risk.

🔹 Smart Filtering System – Avoids entries during high-impact volatility.

🔹 Automatic Trade Management – Built-in stop loss and take profit handling.

🔹 Multi-Pair Compatibility – Works well on major pairs (XAUUSD, US30, DE40, BTCUSD) etc.

Recommended Settings

Minimum Account Balance: $10 000

Ideal Capital: $20 000 (for smoother performance and drawdown control)

Default Lot Size: 0.05 lots

Leverage: 1:500

Timeframe: M1–M5

Performance Notes

In historical and forward testing, the EA has shown consistent results under proper money management.

For example, on a $20 000 account, the system typically generates between 20–30% monthly returns under favorable market conditions.

(Results vary depending on broker, spread, and execution speed; past performance does not guarantee future results.)

Inputs

Parameter Description LotSize Fixed trading lot size (default = 0.05) TakeProfit Target profit per trade StopLoss Protective stop loss MagicNumber Unique ID for trade tracking MaxSpread Maximum allowed spread for entry TradePairs Pairs to trade (comma-separated)

How to Use

Attach the EA to your chosen symbol and timeframe (M1 or M5). Confirm AutoTrading is enabled in MT4. Adjust risk parameters only if you understand money management principles.

Important