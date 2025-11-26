BTC American Session is a bot designed to trade the American session on BTC in H1, focusing on the most volatile windows of the day. It is optimized on Vantage (UTC+2) and can be easily re-optimized for any other broker that works on UTC+2, by loading or fine-tuning the set file to match your broker’s server time and trading conditions.

The system behaves like a high-precision model: it concentrates most entries between 14:00 and 23:00 (US session), keeps an equity curve that grows steadily across almost all months, and combines a very high win rate with long streaks of winning trades. It is ideal for accounts that want to exploit BTC’s American-session volatility with controlled risk and statistically solid management.

Key backtest statistics (BTC American Session H1)

Initial deposit: 200 USD

Total net profit: 3 019.53 USD

Approximate return: +1 509 % on initial capital

Total trades: 334 (668 deals)

Winning trades: 330 (≈98.80 %)

Losing trades: 4 (≈1.20 %)

Profit Factor: 6.27

Recovery Factor: 16.56

Expected payoff per trade: 9.04 USD

Average profit trade: 10.89 USD

Average loss trade: –143.14 USD

Largest profit trade: 15.85 USD

Largest loss trade (full SL): –149.91 USD

Maximal consecutive wins: 88 trades (+952.32 USD)

Maximal consecutive losses: 1 trade (–149.91 USD)

Maximum equity drawdown (relative): 34.07 % (≈102.58 USD)

Sharpe Ratio: 14.44

Z-Score: 1.47 (85.84 %, showing strong statistical consistency)

In summary, BTC American Session H1 is designed for accounts starting from 200 USD on Vantage, with the flexibility to be re-optimized on any UTC+2 broker, keeping the same core idea: aggressively but statistically controlled exploitation of BTC volatility during the American session.