Grid Trend Pro 2

Grid Trend Pro v2.03: The Smart Algorithm That Adapts to the Market Instead of Fighting It

Short Description: Unlike ordinary Grid robots, Grid Trend Pro focuses not only on price movement but also on the market's Direction (Trend) and Speed (Volatility). With its proprietary Dynamic ATR engine and multi-entry filters, it aims for steady growth by protecting your capital even in the toughest market conditions.

Why Grid Trend Pro?

✅ 1. Revolutionary "Dynamic ATR" Grid Architecture It maximizes profit by tightening intervals in calm markets; and automatically widens grid intervals if the market becomes aggressive (news, wars, crisis).

The Difference: While fixed-grid robots blow up accounts during sharp drops, Grid Trend Pro "breathes" by widening the distance and seeks a safe exit point.

CRITICAL: How to Calibrate Dynamic ATR Settings?

This robot features a smart "Dynamic ATR" engine, but it requires calibration because every instrument (e.g., EURUSD vs. Gold) has vastly different volatility levels.

Why is calibration necessary? For example, EURUSD might have an ATR of 0.0015, while Gold (XAUUSD) fluctuates between 8.00 and 50.00. Furthermore, volatility changes over time; Gold's ATR a year ago is different from today. If you use Gold settings on a low-volatility pair, the robot will misinterpret the market as "always calm," keeping grid intervals too tight, which increases drawdown risk.

3 Simple Steps for Perfect Setup:

Observe: Drag the standard ATR Indicator onto your chart (e.g., XAUUSD H1).

Drag the standard onto your chart (e.g., XAUUSD H1). Identify: Look at the ATR line. Note the Lowest Value (during calm hours) and the Highest Value (during volatile moves) over the recent period.

Look at the ATR line. Note the (during calm hours) and the (during volatile moves) over the recent period. Configure:

Enter these values into the robot's Dyn ATR Low Value and High Value inputs.



Then, define your desired grid spacing: Set the Min Distance (for calm markets) and Max Distance (for aggressive markets) in price/money terms.

✅ 2. Smart Entry Filters (No Blind Entries!) It never opens random trades. It enters the market only with confirmation from MACD, Moving Averages (MA), RSI, and ADX indicators.

The Benefit: Minimizes the risk of BUYING at tops and SELLING at bottoms. It moves with the trend, not against it.

✅ 3. Daily Capital Shield (Equity Guard) Includes an "Emergency Brake" for worst-case scenarios.

Daily Profit Target: Stops the robot when the target is reached, locking in the profit.

Stops the robot when the target is reached, locking in the profit. Daily Loss Limit: Stops trading if your daily risk exceeds your specified percentage (e.g., 10%). Prevents account depletion.

✅ 4. Flexible Profit Management (Smart Basket Close) Manages trades as a "basket," not individually. Profitable trades cover the losing ones, and the entire basket is closed the moment your total balance target is reached.

Key Technical Features: